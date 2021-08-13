Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 develops in open waters of Atlantic
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Aug. 13, 2021 8:56 AM EDT
Updated Aug. 13, 2021 12:13 PM EDT
As Tropical Depression Fred continued across the Caribbean on Aug. 12, the Dominican Republic dealt with serious flooding that left streets underwater.
Many eyes are on Tropical Depression Fred as it crawls toward Florida, but AccuWeather forecasters have also been watching another emerging tropical threat in the Atlantic, which became organized enough over the central Atlantic to be called Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Friday, and it could strengthen further and be named Tropical Storm Grace in the coming days.
Fred also started as a tropical wave last week before strengthening into a tropical storm south of Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Since then, it has faced many different factors, such as mountainous terrain in the Caribbean islands, and it was still a tropical depression on Friday.
Well behind Fred, Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven came together Friday over the open Atlantic about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving westward. AccuWeather forecasters predict the system will continue to move westward over the next several days, following a similar path that Fred did in its early stages of development.
The feature is anticipated to encounter some obstacles that could limit its ability to strengthen, forecasters say.
This satellite image taken around 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 13, 2021, shows Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven about 840 miles east of the Leeward Islands. (Image/AccuWeather RealVue™ satellite)
"The tropical rainstorm is embedded within an area of drier air and has some African dust to its north and west which is working to slow development," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Wind shear is also expected to increase early next week as the system tracks towards the Bahamas, southwestern Atlantic Ocean or near the northern Caribbean Sea.
"This may help to limit how strong it can get, but some strengthening remains possible and [95L] will have to be watched closely," Douty said.
Fred is also still forecast to play a role in the tropical rainstorm's development as it can influence the Bermuda high over the Atlantic Ocean. The Bermuda high helps direct the path of tropical systems and determine where they make landfall due to clockwise circulation.
Despite some hurdles, it seems likely that the tropical rainstorm will develop into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, by the time it reaches the Leeward Islands late on Saturday or Saturday night, according to Douty.
This tropical rainstorm is expected to bring impacts to the United States by the end of next week if it maintains organization. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list of storms for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Grace.
"Indications point towards the tropical rainstorm tracking slightly farther to the north compared to Fred, so places like the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico could endure greater impacts compared to Fred," Douty said.
This tropical rainstorm is not the only feature that forecasters have their eye on as activity in the Atlantic basin ramps up.
"In addition, another robust tropical wave appears poised to emerge from the western coast of Africa this weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker, adding that he was watching this for potential development as well.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo