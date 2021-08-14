Major earthquake hits Haiti, feared to have thousands of fatalities
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 14, 2021 11:30 AM EDT
Disaster is "likely widespread" after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Sud region of southern Haiti at 8:29 a.m., local time, on Saturday, sending people into the streets as buildings toppled in the shaking.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) marked the epicenter of the quake about 80 miles (129 km) to the southwest of Port-at-Prine, the capital of Haiti, with a depth of around 6 miles (10 km).
According to AFP, deaths have been confirmed by the Haitian authorities. However, it is unclear how many fatalities have occurred so far.
“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” announced the USGS, adding that the majority of the population in southern Haiti reside in structures that are vulnerable to shaking. “Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.”
The USGS also warned that recent earthquakes in this area have also lead to additional hazards, such as landslides, which may have contributed to losses.
This was the largest earthquake to hit Haiti since a magnitude 7.0 earthquake devastated the country on Jan. 12, 2010.
The epicenter of the 2010 tremor was closer to Port-au-Prince and caused more than 100,000 fatalities.
Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, told The Associated Press she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.
“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived [through] the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out,” Verneus said.
At 9:15 a.m., local time, on Saturday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert for the potential for tsunami waves 3-10 foot (1-3 m) high that could impact the coast of Haiti near the epicenter. There was no tsunami threat of other countries in the region.
The main earthquake was followed by a 5.2-magnitude aftershock at 9:49 a.m., local time.
Shaking could be felt across the northern Caribbean, including in the neighboring Dominican Republic, eastern Cuba, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.
AccuWeather forecasters are already monitoring the northern Caribbean for impacts from Tropical Storm Grace.
A passing shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon in Haiti, but Sunday looks to have a greater chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
"Rain and gusty winds will start to move into Haiti Monday and Monday night from Tropical Storm Grace with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) are expected across Haiti through Tuesday," added Zartman.
This amount of rain can lead to areas of flooding and hinder any ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
This amount of rain can lead to areas of flooding and hinder any ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.