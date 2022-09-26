Tampa Mayor Jane Castor cautioned residents of her city – the largest urban area in the path of Hurricane Ian – that the storm poses a “very serious situation” and could be “a potentially deadly” emergency weather event if people don’t heed warnings from officials.

“We always want to communicate with our residents that the issue that is always 100% in the winning column is Mother Nature and we don’t want to mess with that,” Castor told AccuWeather broadcaster meteorologists Geoff Cornish and Bernie Rayno.

Hillsborough County, of which Tampa is included, has already begun taking steps to prepare for Ian’s imminent arrival, such as ordering a mandatory evacuation of residents in low-lying coastal areas in Tampa and surrounding regions. “We’re telling homeowners and businesses, now is the time to get to higher ground,” Castor said. She explained that the city also is draining down certain areas in anticipation of forecast storm surges of 6 to 10 feet along the Gulf coast. “We’re draining our stormwater ponds, putting water over the dam …Trying to get as much water out of our city as we possibly can,” she said. The Tampa Bay area, she noted, is not immune to hurricane alerts and reminded Floridians “to stay vigilant, prepare as much as possible.”

“We like to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse. We just don’t want to be on that main stage of Ian,” Castor said. “We always use the adage of ‘Hide from the rain, run from the water’.” Watch the full interview with the mayor below: