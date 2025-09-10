Lithium battery and EV fire risks during hurricane flooding

The batteries in both electric vehicles and common household tools can cause fires if they end up in floodwaters after a storm.

AccuWeather’s Leslie Hudson was in central Florida to highlight important safety tips for handling rechargeable batteries in the aftermath of flooding events.

As FEMA's National Preparedness Month enters its second week, emergency managers nationwide are urging Americans to stay prepared, especially as the busiest part of the hurricane season approaches. AccuWeather's Leslie Hudson, reporting live from central Florida, highlights some often overlooked disaster preparations that become critical when a storm threatens.

Lithium battery hazards

In 2004, FEMA launched the Ready Campaign during September to encourage families to prepare for disasters. This year, the campaign focuses on returning to basics, prompting Americans to consider ahead of time what they need to do to ready their homes and garages for a natural disaster. One major concern is the widespread ignorance of the potential hazards posed by lithium batteries during flooding.

Lithium batteries are ubiquitous, found in electric bikes, scooters, lawn blowers and power drills. These batteries pose a significant fire risk if they are submerged in saltwater during a storm. Flooded lithium batteries can ignite days or even weeks after floodwaters have receded.

Last hurricane season in Florida caused 85 lithium battery fires statewide, 17 of which involved electric vehicles. The remainder were tied to scooters, e-bikes, golf carts and yard tools. Fire investigators warn that flooded lithium batteries can act as ticking time bombs, potentially causing more damage than the storms themselves. The danger lies in the massive energy and heat released when these batteries are damaged.

"Small fires can turn into big fires," said fire officials. "We saw a higher rate of lithium battery failure due to submersion after storms last year." With lithium batteries found in nearly every garage and household, it is crucial to store them high and dry away from floodwaters.

Saltwater accelerates battery damage and increases safety hazards compared to freshwater exposure. However, even freshwater flooding can damage lithium batteries. The issue is that people often cannot determine whether the battery remains healthy after exposure. Turning on a seemingly intact battery can create a significant fire risk.

Fire marshals, insurance companies and car makers are working to spread the message that lithium batteries must be carefully managed. Homeowners are advised to keep batteries 50 feet away from any structure if expecting a disaster and to ensure they have a 30% or less charge, as charged batteries pose a higher fire risk.

EV battery risks during hurricane season

AccuWeather’s Leslie Hudson has a closer look at the hidden fire dangers tied to saltwater storm surge flooding.

Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. cars are electric or hybrid vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Florida and Texas rank second and third for the most EVs. As more EVs hit the road, the risk increases, particularly during hurricane season in flood-prone states. Leslie Hudson reported that, while downtown Orlando may not face saltwater concerns, the message is crucial for any hurricane-prone state from Florida to the Eastern Seaboard.

Fire officials emphasize that the risks are not limited to flooding from storm surges but continue after the storm leaves and floodwaters recede. Saltwater flooding causes EV batteries to short-circuit, and the fire risk can persist days, weeks or even months later.

Many EV owners are unaware of the ongoing fire risk unless a professional inspects the vehicle. The combination of saltwater flooding and lithium-ion batteries is a recipe for disaster. Viral videos, such as the one from Sarasota last year where a Tesla caught fire after flooding during Hurricane Helene, highlight these dangers. The vehicle's battery short-circuited, leading to a fire that burned down the garage and home.

Saltwater conducts electricity and can trigger extreme heat corrosion and thermal runaway inside the sealed EV-battery compartment. Thermal runaway is a chain reaction inside the battery pack that can lead to explosions or multihour-long fires. These fires are challenging for fire services, as lithium batteries can burn in excess of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and produce their own oxygen and heat.

Several EVs caught fire in Collier County after Hurricane Ian in 2022. In one case, a fire truck ran out of water trying to extinguish the blaze, only for the same car to reignite six hours later. Firefighters say EV fires can require 10 to 12 times more water than standard car fires due to the batteries' own fuel source. Even when a fire appears out, the heat and chemical reaction can restart the blaze without warning.

Owners in hurricane-prone areas are urged to plan ahead. Many officials suggest taking EVs to charging stations, such as those in downtown Orlando. If living on a barrier island, it is wise to move the EV off the island, as damaged EVs cannot be pushed and must be towed.