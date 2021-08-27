How to ensure the safety of family pets during a hurricane
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 27, 2021 10:43 AM EDT
When a tropical storm or hurricane might be coming your way, it’s important to have a plan for yourself, but don't forget about your pets!
When a tropical storm or hurricane strikes, it is important to ensure the safety of every family member, including pets.
"If it isn't safe for you and you need to evacuate, then your pets also need to evacuate," Diane Robinson, disaster services manager for the Humane Society of the United States, told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor.
Robinson emphasized the importance of preparation. When you’re called to evacuate, you should do so immediately, she added.
Disaster plans for pets should include having a disaster kit prepared, establishing evacuation routes ahead of time, identifying places to stay that take in animals as well.
Tiara Walker holds her dog, Buece, as she waits with her family to board a bus to evacuate Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. The evacuees are being taken to Austin, Texas, as Hurricane Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the federal government implemented the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Act (PETS Act), which required all states to take household pets and service animals into consideration in their disaster planning.
The PETS Act is an addition to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The federal initiative authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide care, shelter and rescue to household pets and service animals during a natural disaster or emergency.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“The last thing you want to do is be scrambling to get everything together,” Robinson told AccuWeather.
A volunteer looks for the owner of a dog he rescued from the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian, on a flooded road near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The storm’s punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters devastated thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
It’s important to have a plan when heading out, Robinson added. Plenty of evacuation centers allow pets and some hotels will waive no pet policies when disaster strikes. But if there’s no evacuation center or if you don’t feel comfortable heading to one due to the ongoing pandemic, Robinson advises making an arrangement with friends or family.
As part of that preparation, Robinson advises packing a to-go kit that includes potable water for the animal, a supply of food, medications, bowls, a leash if needed, a comfort item -- like a toy or blanket -- and a carrier for animals that need it.
It’s also important to make sure that the animal’s ID tag is current, Robinson said. She recommended including an out-of-area phone number in case the phone lines are a problem in a given area.
And one thing to keep in mind is that your animal may face more stress than normal, just like people do during a disaster.
“Recognize that the animals are going through a level of stress as well, they can feel the weather conditions changing,” Robinson said, adding that they can sense the stress of their human family too.
Having items on hand that can provide comfort and staying nearby can help an animal that is stressed out in a disaster. Just the sound of your voice may be helpful to reduce your pet's anxiety.
For more safety and preparedness tips, visit AccuWeather.com/Ready.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / AccuWeather Ready
How to ensure the safety of family pets during a hurricane
By Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 27, 2021 10:43 AM EDT
When a tropical storm or hurricane might be coming your way, it’s important to have a plan for yourself, but don't forget about your pets!
When a tropical storm or hurricane strikes, it is important to ensure the safety of every family member, including pets.
"If it isn't safe for you and you need to evacuate, then your pets also need to evacuate," Diane Robinson, disaster services manager for the Humane Society of the United States, told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor.
Robinson emphasized the importance of preparation. When you’re called to evacuate, you should do so immediately, she added.
Disaster plans for pets should include having a disaster kit prepared, establishing evacuation routes ahead of time, identifying places to stay that take in animals as well.
Tiara Walker holds her dog, Buece, as she waits with her family to board a bus to evacuate Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. The evacuees are being taken to Austin, Texas, as Hurricane Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the federal government implemented the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Act (PETS Act), which required all states to take household pets and service animals into consideration in their disaster planning.
The PETS Act is an addition to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The federal initiative authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide care, shelter and rescue to household pets and service animals during a natural disaster or emergency.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“The last thing you want to do is be scrambling to get everything together,” Robinson told AccuWeather.
A volunteer looks for the owner of a dog he rescued from the rising waters of Hurricane Dorian, on a flooded road near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The storm’s punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters devastated thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
It’s important to have a plan when heading out, Robinson added. Plenty of evacuation centers allow pets and some hotels will waive no pet policies when disaster strikes. But if there’s no evacuation center or if you don’t feel comfortable heading to one due to the ongoing pandemic, Robinson advises making an arrangement with friends or family.
As part of that preparation, Robinson advises packing a to-go kit that includes potable water for the animal, a supply of food, medications, bowls, a leash if needed, a comfort item -- like a toy or blanket -- and a carrier for animals that need it.
It’s also important to make sure that the animal’s ID tag is current, Robinson said. She recommended including an out-of-area phone number in case the phone lines are a problem in a given area.
MORE TO SEE:
And one thing to keep in mind is that your animal may face more stress than normal, just like people do during a disaster.
“Recognize that the animals are going through a level of stress as well, they can feel the weather conditions changing,” Robinson said, adding that they can sense the stress of their human family too.
Having items on hand that can provide comfort and staying nearby can help an animal that is stressed out in a disaster. Just the sound of your voice may be helpful to reduce your pet's anxiety.
For more safety and preparedness tips, visit AccuWeather.com/Ready.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo