Hurricane Imelda to sweep across Bermuda immediately after Humberto

Back-to-back hurricanes threaten Bermuda as Imelda follows closely behind Humberto, bringing stronger winds, heavy rain, and dangerous seas just hours apart.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Leslie Hudson reported live this morning from Brevard County, Florida, providing updates on how Tropical Storms Imelda and Humberto are affecting the cruise industry.

After Bermuda endures wind, rain and rough seas from Hurricane Humberto, a second tropical threat is rapidly approaching. Hurricane Imelda is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to pass much closer to the islands at midweek— just hours after Humberto departs.

A glancing blow from a once Category 5 Hurricane Humberto

Humberto is cruising waters a couple of hundred miles to the west and north of Bermuda, but in a substantially reduced wind intensity than what it once was. This past weekend, Humberto peaked as a 160-mph Category 5 hurricane. As of Tuesday midday, Humberto was an 80-mph Category 1 hurricane.

Humberto will unload 1-2 inches of rain on the islands through Tuesday night. Some of the rain will be captured for drinking water and other purposes. During the heaviest downpours, the rain can overwhelm storm drains and lead to ponding in urban areas.

Winds will occasionally gust to hurricane force, between 40-60 mph.

The AccuWeather StormMax™ is 4 inches for rain and 70 mph for wind due to Humberto.

Seas outside Bermuda's protective reefs, in the vicinity of the former Category 5 hurricane, will be monstrous and top 40 feet. Small recreational craft and fishing vessels are likely to remain in port due to hazardous conditions. Larger vessels may need to reroute to avoid damaging seas.

Hurricane Imelda to threaten Bermuda with wind, flood risk

Hurricane Imelda is on the upswing in wind intensity. It has the potential to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda.

"From Tuesday to Tuesday night, Imelda, which was recently upgraded to a hurricane, will turn toward the east," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Depending on the exact track, the eye of Imelda may pass within a couple of dozen miles of Bermuda from late Wednesday to Wednesday night, with the potential for the powerful eyewall to pass over parts of the islands."

This image of hurricanes Imelda and Humberto was captured on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. It shows the swirling of both storms independently, but also with both in unison, or a Fujiwhara Effect. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Swift movement of Hurricane Imelda as it passes by will generally limit rainfall to 1-2 inches. Still, with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 4 inches once again, there is a risk of flash flooding.

"With a more direct encounter with the strongest part of the hurricane, compared to Humberto, wind gusts will range from 80-100 mph with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 120 mph," DaSilva said.

Winds this strong may trigger power outages and lead to damage to poorly constructed buildings. Non-secured items will be blown around and potentially could become projectiles, leading to injury.

Imelda's close encounter with Bermuda will bring a fresh round of very rough seas, hazardous surf and overwash in low-lying roads.

"Since 1850, 130 tropical storms have come within 100 miles of the Bermuda archipelago, but only 11 have made landfall," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist and Social Media Producer Jesse Ferrell. "In September 2014, Hurricanes Fay and Gonzalo made landfall in Bermuda, the first time since 1850 that two storms had done so in the same season."

In September 2020, Category 2 Hurricane Paulette became the first hurricane to make landfall in Bermuda since Hurricane Gonzalo.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Based on projected wind damage, flooding rainfall, and economic disruption, Hurricane Imelda has a RealImpact™ of 1 in Bermuda on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, which ranges from less than 1 to 5.

Beyond Bermuda, Humberto is forecast to roll ashore in the United Kingdom before the end of the week. Before reaching the U.K., Humberto will transition to a tropical wind and rainstorm, but a powerful one at that. Damaging winds and flooding rain are forecast for the British Isles, with strong wind gusts and downpours reaching the European mainland and part of Scandinavia.

Imelda will also track over the North Atlantic. Depending on Imelda’s structural integrity and atmospheric interactions, it may be absorbed by a non-tropical system and may pass over Iceland late this weekend to early next week with some wind and rain.

Elsewhere in the tropics, DaSilva and AccuWeather's team of hurricane experts will continue to monitor multiple tropical waves emerging from the west coast of Africa for signs of development that could impact Bermuda or the eastern Caribbean.

Concerns will build closer to Central America and the U.S. over the next few weeks, with possible tropical development in the Gulf, western Caribbean, or southwest Atlantic.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.