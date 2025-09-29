Humberto storms the UK after brushing Bermuda earlier this week

Humberto will race toward western Europe this weekend where it is forecast to unleash hurricane-force winds and cause significant disruptions.

After sideswiping Bermuda as a major hurricane, Humberto has raced across the North Atlantic and is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to continue bringing major impacts to the United Kingdom with powerful winds and heavy rain into the weekend.

Humberto's departure from Bermuda Wednesday was not the end of the line. As it raced along over the progressively cooler waters of the North Atlantic, it transitioned to a tropical wind and rainstorm.

However, the storm has not lost much wind energy as it began to impact the U.K. on Friday.

Near the British Isles, it merged with a non-tropical storm became a powerful, large-scale storm system, impacting the British Isles with the force of a hurricane. The non-tropical storm has been designated as Storm Amy by the Met Office.

"Humberto, transitioning into a tropical wind and rainstorm, will bring powerful winds and heavy rain to the United Kingdom," AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

"Wind gusts of 70-80 mph (110-130 km/h) are forecast for much of the U.K., as well as the northern coast of France, the Netherlands, coastal Belgium and perhaps southern Norway. The strongest wind gusts are most likely to occur in the western and northern parts of the British Isles and the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ is 100 mph (160 km/h).

Western Scotland, northwest England and northern Wales are anticipated to receive a general 1-2 inches of rain (25-50 millimeters).

The heaviest rain will fall across several areas, one in northwest Scotland and the others in northwest and southwest Ireland, where a general 2-4 inches (50-100 millimeters) of rain is in store. The rainfall may lead to areas of flash flooding and road closures. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rain is 8 inches (200 millimeters).

According to The Independent, the storm has forced the closure of schools in Ireland and a bridge in Scotland and has caused ferry sailings between Northern Ireland and western Scotland to be canceled.

Based on projected wind damage, flooding rainfall, and economic disruption, Humberto has a RealImpact™ of 1 in northwestern Europe on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, which ranges from less than 1 to 5.

For those tracking the future movements of what was Imelda in the central Atlantic, that storm is forecast to track toward Iceland later this weekend or early next week.

