9 homes collapsed into the surf this week on North Carolina's Outer Banks

In rough surf from dual hurricanes off the Southeast coast, 9 vacation homes fell into the ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

After a week full of waves demolishing homes in Buxton, North Carolina, an eighth house fell on Oct. 2, even under clear blue skies.

During high waves from hurricanes Imelda and Humberto midweek, eight vacation homes fell into the ocean near Buxton, North Carolina Outer Banks. Friday night, another house collapsed near Rodanthe, North Carolina, the first house to collapse in that town since November 14, 2024.

The region is prone to severe erosion and has had 20 homes collapse since 2020.

Friday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore deployed two dozen of their staff to clean up debris from the homes near Buxton. Further collapses, they warned, are possible, so visitors should stay out of the water.

The CHNS confirmed the collapses on their website, saying that five homes Tuesday collapsed between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., followed by another after dark. Two more homes followed late in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of 21 homes on Hatteras Island have now fallen into the ocean since 2020, not including 2 that were threatened by the surf but were demolished. Prior to Tuesday, the last time a home crumbled into the ocean on the Outer Banks was at Buxton just two weeks ago on Sept. 17.

Jenni Koontz recorded drone footage as waves generated by Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda destroyed several houses in Buxton, North Carolina, on Sept. 30.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina, a thin line of islands representing the easternmost part of the state, is hit by multiple nor'easters and hurricanes every year, leading to oceanfront homes collapsing into the sea and inundating Highway 12, which runs along the islands.