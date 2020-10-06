Formidable Hurricane Delta will be very dangerous storm as it charges Gulf Coast

The storm is expected to ramp back up into a major hurricane before it plows into the Gulf Coast as the 10th storm to make landfall in the U.S. this season.

LIVE: Delta makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 2 storm

Delta lost some intensity during the overnight hours but it remained a powerful storm as it slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula. Forecasters caution that it will strengthen once again in the Gulf of Mexico.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Dozens finally return home after being stranded on remote islands

After months of flight cancelations, authorities were finally able to get the groups back home and reunited with family this week. Plus, new research finds even more benefits to wearing a mask.