Severe storms to rattle southern US in first full week of May

Storms with the risk of damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes and localized flash flooding will tend to focus on the southern part of the central and eastern United States into the end of the week.

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From Tuesday to Thursday this week, storms will bring potentially damaging impacts to a large swath of the South.

Severe weather and torrential downpours will develop across the southern United States into the end of the week.

Below is a day-by-day breakdown of AccuWeather's severe weather concerns.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

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Into Wednesday night

Warm, humid air will continue to flow into the Southeast at midweek as a storm organizes along the slow-moving front.

Multiple showers and thunderstorms are forecast from southeastern Texas to eastern New England. Within this area, some storms may become severe from Texas to southeastern Tennessee.

A more concentrated zone of severe weather will extend from northern Louisiana to northeastern Mississippi.

Wednesday’s severe weather threats will include damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes in the strongest storms.

Thursday

As a storm system moves along the front, a period of steady rain is likely in coastal areas of the Northeast on Thursday.

However, south and east of the storm track, warm, humid air will fuel severe thunderstorms from southern Louisiana to central and northeastern North Carolina.

The main threats on Thursday will be strong wind gusts and torrential downpours.

Friday

On Friday, a pocket of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms is forecast to form over the southern portion of the Plains states in portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

Saturday

On Saturday, a concentration of thunderstorms is forecast to become severe over portions of the Plains and may overlap Friday's zone of thunderstorms.

Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats in Oklahoma, central and eastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri, northwestern Arkansas and part of north-central Texas.

Downpours to bring some drought relief, but also flash flood risks

This week’s weather will bring additional drought relief to parts of the southern U.S.

Parts of the South received several inches of rain last week. At the same time, areas near and northwest of the Interstate 85 corridor—from northern Georgia through the Carolinas and Virginia, as well as eastern Tennessee—missed out on needed rainfall.

However, the rainfall may lead to urban flooding and localized flash flooding along small streams, such as from parts of Louisiana to eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina from Wednesday to Wednesday night.

From Friday through Mother's Day weekend, downpours will frequent the upper Gulf Coast region.

Where downpours persist, not only may drought conditions be relieved, but low-lying area flooding can also occur.

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