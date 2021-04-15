An analysis published by the UK government’s official scientific advisory group says it’s “almost certain” that a COVID-19 variant will emerge that can evade the current vaccines, CNN reported. The analysis has not been peer reviewed and the early research is theoretical, according to CNN. The research provides no evidence that any such variant is circulating now. Documents like this one are released as “as pre-print publications that have provided the government with rapid evidence during an emergency.”

The scientists write that the eradication of the virus is “unlikely” and that they have “high confidence” that variants will continue to emerge. Researchers recommend that authorities continue to fight virus transmission as much as possible to reduce the risk of a new, vaccine-resistant variant. They also recommend that further research focuses on vaccines that not only prevent hospital admissions and disease, but also “induce high and durable levels of mucosal immunity." Research is underway at several companies to make COVID-19 vaccines able to address new variants.