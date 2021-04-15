The Delta variant, holidays and the Olympics are contributing to the rise in infections, the country’s top adviser warned.
Restaurants, ride-hailing apps and food delivery services are backing Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, offering discounts and free pizza slices to those who get their shots, The Associated Press reported. Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands to offer incentives. The program is designed to boost the vaccination rate among adults under 30 as Britain races to vaccinate as many people as possible before the impending cold weather. More than 90% of adults in Britain have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but for adults between 18 and 30 years old, that rate is about 60%. Health secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “take advantage of the discounts.” “The lifesaving vaccines not only protect you, your loved ones and your community, but they are helping to bring us back together by allowing you to get back to doing the things you’ve missed,” he said.
Six Flags Great Adventure is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this month and offering those who get vaccinated a free ticket to its Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure, according to local outlet SILive. The theme park, which is located in Jackson, New Jersey, is partnering with the Ocean County Health Department to host the clinic on Aug. 5, 11 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “We’re honored to partner with the Ocean County Health Department to encourage New Jersey residents and our out-of-state guests to get vaccinated,”said Six Flags Park President John Winkler. “The vaccination helps us protect ourselves and those we love.”
As coronavirus cases surge nationwide, some experts told CNN that they see a silver lining: a rise in cases may help people understand the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations. National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins says that the delta variant is motivating some holdouts to get vaccinated. "People are waking up to this," he said. "That's what desperately needs to happen if we are going to get this Delta variant put back in its place, because right now it is having a pretty big party in the middle of the country." Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reported “a significant increase” in vaccine uptake in rural areas of his state. "I think ... fear of the Delta variant is certainly one of the causes,"DeWine told CNN on Sunday.
Combining the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine with the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective, a new Danish study suggests. According to the study from Denmark's State Serum Institute, using the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, followed by a second dose of either the Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine, offers “good protection” against COVID-19, Reuters reported. "The study shows that fourteen days after a combined vaccination program, the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is reduced by 88% compared to unvaccinated individuals," the institute claims. In comparison, the Pfizer vaccine has a 90% efficacy rate, a different Danish study reports.
The prices for some coronavirus vaccines in the European Union are going up. Pfizer and Moderna are raising the price for their vaccines, with Pfizer’s prices increasing by four euros and Moderna’s prices by about six, Reuters reported. The price for a Pfizer vaccine will be $23.15, while a Moderna vaccine will now cost $25.50 a dose. These prices are agreed upon in contracts with the European Commission, which pays money to the drug makers to procure the doses. The EU is on target to have at least 70% of its adult population vaccinated by the end of summer, according to the European Commission.
Scientists around the world have criticized England for easing its COVID-19 restrictions, warning that it is risking the possibility of new variants forming through transmission of the virus, CNBC reported. Most of Englands restrictions were lifted on July 19. The now-lifted restrictions include a mask mandate and social distancing requirements. As a result of the lifted restrictions, a consortium of over 1,200 scientists across the globe have raised concerns.
“If I were to design a massive experiment to create a more dangerous virus, one that is capable of blasting through our vaccines, I would do what the U.K. is proposing to do,” Michael Haseltine, a U.S. virologist and chair and president of ACCESS Health International, said. “Half the population vaccinated in the midst of a rampant pandemic, which would allow the virus to learn how to avoid our vaccines. That’s what I would do, and the rest of the world is justifiably concerned.”
More people were hospitalized for the coronavirus in Florida on Sunday than at any other point during the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. The rise in hospitalizations comes as Florida has become the epicenter of the United States’ delta-driven surge. Florida had 10,207 people in hospital care with the coronavirus on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 10,170 on July 23, 2020. Florida reported 21,683 cases on Sunday, the which was also the highest since the pandemic began. Last week, Florida averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations and 35 pediatric hospitalizations a day, both of which are the highest per capita in the nation. Some hospitals in the state are overwhelmed, with ambulances being diverted in Pinellas County and hospital beds moved into hallways at one Jacksonville-area hospital.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the statewide mask mandate for people ages 5 and over while indoors “as COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations continue to rise across Louisiana, threatening the ability of hospitals to deliver care,” he announced in a Tweet. The mandate attributes the state’s growth in COVID-19 cases to “Louisiana’s insufficient vaccination rate” along with the transmissibility of the delta variant. The state currently has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the report.
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the U.S.’s current surge of COVID-19 cases to “get worse.” According to The New York Post, Facui does not expect any new lockdown orders to come out of the surge, despite cases continuing to rise. “I don’t think we’re gonna see lockdowns,” he said. “I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter.” In the past 10 days, the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. has almost doubled.
After they were put on pause for much of the pandemic, evictions are expected to increase Monday, after the Biden administration allowed the eviction moratorium to expire over the weekend, The Associated Press reported. Housing advocates fear that the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could evict millions of people. Many advocates believe that evictions will grow over the coming weeks and months. “Struggling renters are now facing a health crisis and an eviction crisis,” said Alicia Mazzara, a senior research analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration Sunday night to extend the moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative.” The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would allow the ban to expire, claiming that it had no choice after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled that the measure had to end. “Without the CDC’s moratorium, millions of people are at risk of being evicted or becoming homeless, increasing their exposure to COVID just as cases are rising across the country. The effects will fall heavily on people of color, particularly Black and Latino communities, who face greater risk of eviction and more barriers to vaccination,” Mazzara said.
The number of Americans getting vaccinated is increasing, with 816,000 Americans sitting down for their first or second jab on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. The United States administered the fourth-most vaccines in the world on Sunday, behind China, Japan and India. Just over 25,000 new cases and 71 deaths were reported on Sunday, though reporting is often limited on the weekend. The positivity ratio, a measure of how many COVID-19 tests come back positive, increased to 7.94%. Watch the video below for more.
After being infected with COVID-19, two Sumatran tigers at a zoo in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta are recovering. Nine-year-old Tino and 12-year-old Hari were the tigers infected with the virus. According to The Associated Press, Tino first appeared sick when he developed a shortness of breath, sneeze and runny nose in early July. He also had a loss of appetite. Just two days after Tino’s symptoms appeared, they began showing in Hari as well. Both tigers were treated with antibiotics, antihistamines, anti-inflammatory drugs and multivitamins and their conditions began to improve after 10 to 12 days. The government of Jakarta is now trying to understand how the two tigers were infected in the first place, as the zoo has been closed due to coronavirus restrictions. No caretakers or staff members at the zoo had contracted the virus.
In this photo released by Jakarta province government, a sumatran tiger who contracting COVID-19 looks out from a cage at the Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 31, 2021. Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with COVID-19. (Dadang Kusuma WS/Jakarta Province Government via AP)
An Olympic skateboarder called the conditions in her quarantine hotel “inhumane,” Insider reported. Candy Jacobs, a Dutch athlete who has been in quarantine for eight days after testing positive for the coronavirus, says that those in quarantine aren’t able to get any fresh air. Jacobs said she and other athletes protested to get a supervised outdoor break, something she did get after having protested. “Having that first breath of outside air was the saddest and best moment in my life," Jacobs said. "Not having any outside air is so inhumane.” Just after arriving in Tokyo, Jacobs tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her into a mandatory 10-day quarantine that caused her to miss her Olympic debut.
Millions of people in China were placed under new lockdown orders in an attempt to curb one of the largest outbreaks the nation has seen in months. Fifty-five new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported in China on Monday, AFP reported. According to the news outlet, the delta variant of the virus has spread to more than 20 cities and a dozen provinces in the nation. Major cities, including Beijing, are testing residents and placing those who came in close contact with someone who contracted the virus under quarantine. Zhuzhou, a city in the Hunan province, has issued a lockdown that requires more than 1.2 residents to stay in their homes for the next three days. The city will initiate a testing and vaccination campaign during the lockdown. "The situation is still grim and complicated," the Zhuzhou government said. Zhuzhou is not the only city to enact drastic measures. The city of Zhangjiajie also locked down its 1.5 million resident at the end of last week.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug administration, said the COVID-19 vaccine still provides strong protection against serious disease and death, CBS News reported. New research shows that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people can spread the virus, but Gottlieb said that the vaccines were intended to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. "That premise is still fully intact," he said. "We still see that these vaccines are doing a very good job preventing symptomatic disease, preventing hospitalization and death."
Officials in West Virginia will offer fully vaccinated residents over the age of 60 antibody tests to determine whether their coronavirus vaccine still provides ample protection against the virus, The Associated Press reported. Announcing that they will follow the lead of Israel, state officials say residents with low antibody levels may be offered a booster shot. “I feel that the enemy is coming, and the enemy is this delta variant,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. Justice has said that he will not reinstate indoor mask mandates; rather, he will hold more coronavirus news briefings and has ordered a review of the state’s hospital capacity and personal protective equipment supply. Justice said he will have his own blood drawn for an antibody test after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech more than seven months ago.
Former Trump official Brett Giroir urged anyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated yet to do so quickly, adding that it’s “just a matter of time” before all unvaccinated people become infected with the delta variant, The Hill reported. “If you have not been vaccinated, and you have not had COVID before, you will get the delta variant,” Giroir said on Fox News’s "America Reports." Giroir went on to say that while a COVID-19 infection may give some natural immunity, it’s not clear how long that will last.
In an interview on CNBC, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said it is currently unclear whether those who received an AstraZeneca shot will need a booster shot. Soriot says his company’s vaccines produce lots of T-cells, which can help make vaccines more protective over time. Antibodies also prevent viruses from infecting cells, but T-cells last longer. “We know that [our vaccine] has a decline of antibodies [over time] — we haven’t seen yet a decline of efficacy but it’s a bit early to judge, only time will tell, and I hope the T-cells will provide this durable, long-term protection,” Soriot said. In a separate interview on CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that his company is “very, very confident” that a third dose of their coronavirus vaccine will provide ample protection against the delta variant.
Chinese authorities are scrambling to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has spread to Beijing, which reported its first coronavirus cases in 179 days, CNN reported. The cases are among a husband and wife who had recently traveled within the country. The new outbreak is thought to have originated at an airport in Nanjing, China. More than 175 cases of the delta variant have been tied to the Nanjing cluster. China has contained the coronavirus through mass testing and strict restrictions, locking down massive portions of the country to stamp out coronavirus spread. China has administered more than 1.5 billion doses of its vaccines.
The latest COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicked off in Tanzania on Wednesday as its president publicly received a dose and urged the rest of her nation to follow suit. After the death of the East African nation’s previous president, who had insisted the coronavirus could be defeated through prayer alone, the presidency was passed to his deputy, Samia Suluhu Hassan, according to The Associated Press. She received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, expressing confidence in the safety of vaccines and announcing the nation would be pursuing more. The new Tanzanian government’s challenge will be to reverse the skepticism around vaccines that the previous administration promoted, the AP reported.
As the U.S. sees an increase in coronavirus cases, Disney theme parks on U.S. soil will require their guests to wear masks while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The policy change went into effect on Friday and falls in line with the CDC’s reversed course of recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors, especially in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates. Disney has updated its safety policies in line with local health regulations, domestically and internationally, CNBC reported. In addition to this, the Walt Disney Company is requiring that their salaried and non-union U.S. employees get vaccinated before returning to work, NBC News reported.
Police have been deployed to Greece’s popular party islands as the delta variant spreads throughout the country, The Guardian reported. While authorities say hotels and family-type venues are indeed following coronavirus restrictions, so-called “party islands” are seeing packed bars and clubs, mostly filled with young people. More than 180 law enforcement officers have been sent to Mykonos, while an additional 30 policemen, including undercover agents, have been sent to Ios. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention discourages all but essential travel to Greece’s south Aegean islands. Greece’s deputy civil protection minister, Nikos Hardalias, said Mykonos and Ios were “one step” away from authorities imposing further restrictions, adding that the situation on six other Greek islands was worrying.
The seven-day moving average of new cases in the U.S. has eclipsed 72,000, the highest seven-day average since Feb. 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The trend is showing no signs of slowing down as the delta variant continues to spread across the country in a swift fashion.
This graph shows the number of daily cases reported across the U.S. (blue) and the seven-day moving average (red). (Image/CDC)
With the increase in cases comes an uptick in the positivity ratio. Nearly 8% of everyone who was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday had a positive result, the highest level in more than three months, according to figures gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Watch the video below for more information about how the virus is spreading across the country as well as the latest on vaccinations.
More than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida on Saturday, the highest number of cases recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. The increase in cases comes as the delta variant spreads across the United States. Florida has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for one-fifth of the all new cases reported in the country. Hospitalizations are rising across the state as well. According to BNO News, more than 10,000 people in Florida are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 2,000 of whom are in intensive care. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted any new restrictions, making use of executive orders to limit local authorities power to impose restrictions, including barring school districts from requiring K-12 students to wear masks.
The coronavirus may be significantly more widespread than official case counts suggest, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, on the whole, we’re infecting up to a million people a day right now, and we’re just picking up maybe a 10th of that or less than a 10th of that,” he said in an interview on “Squawk Box.” Formerly the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Gottlieb now serves on the board of Pfizer. The current seven-day average of new daily coronavirus cases across the nation is up by 53% compared to the previous week, according to a CNBC analysis of data from John Hopkins University.
Some immunocompromised patients in Tennessee are receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at their physician’s recommendation, according to local ABC affiliate News Channel 9. The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine drops months after the second dose, so some are pointing to a third shot as an answer, according to the news outlet. Still, top health officials haven’t recommended a third dose, but some are still getting a booster shot. Hamilton County’s health department said they were aware of private physicians urging a third dose on occasion. “We do not function as the primary physician for persons with these diagnosis and leave these decisions to their personal physicians,” the health department said in a statement.
The Kenyan government suspended in-person meetings and public gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Reuters reported Friday. Kenya’s health minister Mutahi Kagwe said that the government asked public and private sector employers to allow workers to work from home, unless their jobs were considered essential services. All government meetings and conferences should either be virtual or postponed for 30 days, Kagwe said. "We want to be part of the solution. We are asking those in politics to be part of the solution instead of creating epicentres of spreading of the disease,” he said.
As the more-transmissible delta variant spreads, companies are rethinking what steps to take to keep workers safe, NPR reported. Walmart reversed its policy and will again require all employees to wear masks in areas most affected by the delta variant. The New York Times postponed its return to the office indefinitely, according to NPR. Meanwhile, after the CDC altered its indoor mask guidance, Ford said it would again mandate masks at facilities in Missouri and Florida. The automotive company has since added Kentucky. "This is a Rubik's Cube with a thousand colors on each side," said David Lewis, CEO of OperationsInc, a human resources consulting practice. "There just continue to be a lot more questions than answers."
FILE - A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a store Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Infections are climbing across the U.S. and mask mandates and other COVID-19 prevention measures are making a comeback in some places as health officials issue increasingly dire warnings about the highly contagious delta variant. But in a possible sign that the warnings are getting through to more Americans, vaccination rates are creeping up again, offering hope that the nation could yet break free of the coronavirus if people who have been reluctant to receive the shot are finally inoculated. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Vaccinations against COVID-19 are rising in the U.S. as the delta variant drives a new surge in cases, CNBC reported Friday. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 800,000 shots were recorded nationwide on Sunday, which is the highest single day total in weeks. The overwhelming majority of serious COVID-19 cases -- 97% of hospital admissions and 99.5% of deaths -- are among unvaccinated people, according to U.S. health officials. “Cases are rising, and almost all of those who are hospitalized and dying are unvaccinated,” said Jen Kates, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “The data are right there, and I think people are realizing that vaccines are our best bet at controlling this.”
After cases of the delta variant have seemingly stopped surging in the United Kingdom, experts are wondering if the United States’ delta wave could also be nearing its peak, Yahoo reported on Thursday. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has theorized the U.S. is further into its delta-driven wave than it realizes. “Maybe we’re two or three weeks away from starting to see our own plateau here in the United States,” Gottlieb said. Cases in the U.K. had been seen as likely to hit 100,000 per day, with 200,000 per day possible by the end of the summer. Many experts are wary to over interpret the declining cases in the U.K., though it could be seen as an encouraging sign across the pond.
As the planned end to a moratorium on evictions draws near, President Joe Biden has asked Congress on Thursday to extend the eviction ban, Reuters reported. In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would not extend the moratorium restrictions past July 31, something the United States Supreme Court says the agency could not do on its own even if it wanted to. The ban narrowly survived a challenge in the Supreme Court, being upheld 5-4. In his concurrence, Justice Kavanaugh laid out how the ban could be extended, writing that "clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31." The White House is lobbying Congress for an extension due to the spread of the delta variant. Some states have opted to extend their own eviction moratoriums beyond July 31.
A CDC study shows that 75% of people infected in a Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated, but few required hospitalization, The Washington Post reported Friday. The study is part of mounting evidence that vaccinated people can spread the highly contagious delta variant. The data also provides context as to what drove agency scientists to reverse mask guidance. “This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones.”
Scientists also said that the outbreak in Provincetown makes it clear that the vaccines work against severe illness and death, but do not offer “blanket protection” against any chance of infection, according to the Post. Of the handful of those in the study who were hospitalized, just four were fully vaccinated.
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that it would require all students and employees returning for in-person instruction to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status, a local CBS affiliate reported. The policy is in accordance with recent guidance from the county's public health department, interim superintendent Megan K. Reilly said in an email. The district will continue to require masking for all students, staff and visitors, according to Reilly. “Ultimately, the greatest protection against COVID and the [d]elta variant is vaccination,” Reilly said. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.
Six passengers aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas have tested positive for COVID-19, USA Today reported on Friday. The ship department from Nassau Saturday. Four of the passengers were vaccinated adults and two of them were unvaccinated children. The tests were the results of routine, end-of-cruise testing, since many need negative tests in order to return home. "These guests were quarantined and then retested with a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis," said spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro. Not all passengers have been notified of the cases, but close contacts of the passengers have been alerted and given a PCR test. The rest of the ship will be notified Friday.
Australia’s military is set to enforce a lockdown in Sydney after the city reported a record-breaking rise in daily COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported Thursday. State authorities said the outbreak will likely worsen. Despite an extended lockdown in Sydney due to an outbreak of the delta variant, the city reported 239 new locally acquired cases over a 24-hour period -- the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic. "We can only assume that things are likely to get worse before they get better given the quantity of people infectious in the community," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state.
With little indication that restrictions are reducing infections, Berejiklian said that new limits would be imposed in the western and southwestern areas of Sydney where most of the cases are being reported. Residents in those regions will be required to wear masks outdoors and to stay within three miles of their homes. The tighter restrictions are set to begin Friday; New South Wales Police said it has asked 300 military personnel to help enforce the lockdown.
