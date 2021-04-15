As kids head back to school for in-person learning, over 250,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
The World Health Organization, noting that 80% of all vaccines distributed globally have gone to high- or upper-middle income countries, is again calling for a moratorium on third doses until vaccine distribution becomes more equal, CNBC reported. The WHO is asking world leaders to not distribute boosters until the end of 2021. “There has been little change in the global situation since then, so today I am calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Wednesday. Many countries have opted to ignore the WHO, including Israel, Russia, and Hungary, who have offered third doses to a significant portion of their populations, The Times of Israel reported. The United States is planning to begin its booster shot campaign on Sept. 20.
In order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, Japan has extended its coronavirus restrictions on Tokyo and other regions until the end of September, Reuters reported. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan’s medical system still needed support, despite vaccinations rising and new cases decreasing. "Inoculation of all those who wish to be vaccinated will be completed in October or November," Suga said. "And from then, we will be able to ease restrictions by using proof of vaccination or testing results." Suga’s popularity within Japan has fallen due to the country’s handling of the coronavirus, which surged to new heights following the Olympic Games. Last week, Suga announced he would step down as prime minister.
Missouri is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases among those aged 5-19 as students return to the classroom for in-person instruction in the new school year. According to The Associated Press, 2,964 cases have been reported across nearly two dozen school districts in the past two weeks. At least one of the schools has been closed for cleaning due to an outbreak in the school. In the Pleasant Hill school district, located southeast of Kansas City, 7% of the district’s population was told to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures, the AP said. The district has since approved a mask mandate to help prevent future outbreaks in the school.
A dairy farmer in Stafford, England, is just one of many business owners across the U.K. experiencing “constant worry” due to driver shortages amid the pandemic. Over the past weekend, Henry Bloxham was told to dump thousands of liters of milk since there were no drivers to come pick up the order, the BBC reported. Typically, he is not allowed to sell his product to other companies, but due to the circumstances surrounding the driver shortages, he was allowed to sell 6,000 liters elsewhere rather than pouring all the milk down the drain. It is estimated that there are 100,000 fewer drivers across the U.K. now compared to times before the pandemic, the BBC said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban on mask mandates in state schools took a major blow on Wednesday after a judge ruled that the state cannot enforce the ban, The Associated Press reported. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper cited evidence that wearing a mask does provide some protection from contracting COVID-19. However, this is not the final say on the ban. Appeals courts are still working on sorting out whether DeSantis’s ban is legal, which he signed back on July 30, the AP said.
The FBI is investigating three Vermont state troopers who allegedly created fake coronavirus vaccination cards, CBS News reported. Details about the creation of the fake cards were not provided since it is an active investigation, but the three officers in question have already resigned. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19,” Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham said. According to CBS News, the number of fake vaccination cards is on the rise amid the surge associated with the delta variant, not just in Vermont, but also worldwide.
Bulgaria is dealing with a rapid surge of coronavirus infections thanks to the delta variant, and many in the country remain hesitant to get the vaccine, The Associated Press reported. Only 20% of adults in the country are fully vaccinated out of a total population of 7 million. It has the lowest vaccination rate in the European Union, which includes 27 nations across the continent. About 69% of the EU population is vaccinated, the AP reports. Krasimira Nikolova, a 52-year-old restaurant worker, told the AP that she chose not to get the vaccine due to doubts over its effectiveness. “I don’t believe vaccines work,” she told the AP. “I already had the virus. I don’t believe it’s so dangerous.” At a hospital in the northern town of Veliko Tarnovo, Yordanka Minekova, the chief vaccination nurse there said "we are open every day." “But people who want to be vaccinated are very few.”
A staff distributes free masks before the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York's Central Park, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert celebrate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic despite surging cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
COVID-19 is likely “here to stay with us” as the virus continues to mutate, global health officials said Tuesday. “I think this virus is here to stay with us and it will evolve like influenza pandemic viruses, it will evolve to become one of the other viruses that affects us,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said at a press briefing. Other health experts have previously voiced similar warnings, and WHO officials said that if the world had taken early steps to stop the spread of the virus, the situation today could have been different, CNBC reported. “We had a chance in the beginning of this pandemic,” Maria Van Kerhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said Tuesday. “This pandemic did not need to be this bad.”
Vaccine hesitancy is on the decline as the U.S. sees surges driven by the delta variant, a poll by ABC News and The Washington Post. Vaccine hesitancy, defined as people who say they definitely or probably will not get the coronavirus vaccine, dropped from 32% as of Jan. 13, 2021, to 17% as of Sept. 1, 2021, the poll found. However, many still hold out on receiving the vaccine. Even with the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, only 16% of unvaccinated Americans said the move made them more likely to get the jab. An astounding 82% said it made no difference. Among those who work, only 16% said they would get vaccinated if their employer required it, with many more saying they’d quit, the poll found.
The U.S. saw its largest number of pediatric COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began after more than 252,000 children were diagnosed with the disease last week. They represented 26.8% of all reported COVID-19 cases that week, ABC News reported, and by region, the South had the highest number of pediatric cases with 140,000 cases. “We’re calling this the fourth wave, but it has been by far the most impactful surge, really hitting at children and adolescents.” Dr. James Versalovic, Pathologist-in-chief at the Texas Children’s Hospital, told ABC's Good Morning America. The surge comes at a time when children are returning to school while the majority are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Only about 37.7% of children ages 12 to 15 and 46.4% of adolescents ages 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to ABC News. “This is a war against COVID. It is not over. We are very much in the middle of the battle,” Dr. Steven Emerson, Chief Clinical Officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, Idaho.
South Korean health authorities are working on plans for how to live more normally with COVID-19 as 80% of adults are expected to be fully vaccinated by late October, Reuters reported. "We'll review measures that will allow us to live more normally, but any such switch will be implemented only when we achieve high vaccination rates and overall (COVID-19) situations stabilize," Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, told reporters, Reuters reported. Currently, about 42.6% of South Korea's adult population is fully vaccinated. Once the new strategy is implemented, masks will still be required in the initial phase, Reuters said.
Following a year in which crowds almost didn't exist due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first full weekend of the college football season saw stadiums roar back to life this weekend. More than 66,000 packed Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, and went wild to the sounds of Metallica's "Enter Sandman," while a packed Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin jumped around in unison to House of Pain's "Jump Around." The stands were packed with delirious college football fans screaming and hollering during some wildly entertaining games. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, didn't think having such large crowds of maskless fans was a good idea. “I don’t think it’s smart,” Fauci said during a CNN interview, according to The Hill. “Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together,” Fauci said. Fauci went on to say that he expected more schools and companies to mandate vaccines in order for people to get into events. “The rule is going to be if you want to participate, you get vaccinated. If not, sorry, you are not going to be able to do it,” Fauci said.
More than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were distributed throughout the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics, meaning 155 million Americans are fully vaccinated -- good for 54% of the population. Meanwhile, new cases and fatalities remained at high levels nationwide. More than 261,000 new cases were recorded over the 24-hour period, and 1,513 fatalities were blamed on the coronaviruson Tuesday. Worldwide, no other country was even close to the U.S. in terms of new cases discovered on Tuesday. India reported the second-highest number of new cases globally with more than 37,000. For a closer look at the vaccination effort and how the virus is spreadking, watch the video below.
Three people in Japan have died after getting injected with a contaminated batch of Moderna vaccines, though no link has been found between the doses and the reported deaths, The Guardian reported. The newest reported death, a 49-year-old man who died the day after receiving his second shot on Aug. 11, had no previous health issues other than an allergy to buckwheat. The shot he received came from a batch of Moderna vaccines that were found to have stainless steel in them, leading to a recall of 1.63 million doses. “The rare presence of stainless steel particles in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine does not pose an undue risk to patient safety and it does not adversely affect the benefit/risk profile of the product,” Moderna and local distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical said in a joint statement.
The daily coronavirus positivity rate in Indonesia has dropped below 5%, a welcome sign that the country’s second wave may be beginning to ease, Reuters reported. The country’s positivity rate fell to 4.57% on Monday, the lowest it has been since March 2020. According to the World Health Organization, a positivity rate above 5% indicates the coronavirus is out of control. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, the positivity rate in the United States is currently 16.7%. Coronavirus restrictions in Indonesia have been eased, but President Joko Widodo urged the country not to get complacent. "People need to realize that COVID is always lurking," he said. "When our guards are down, [cases] can increase again."
The United Kingdom may not have seen the last of its COVID-19 lockdowns. While an official spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said that the government wasn’t planning a lockdown or “firebreak” around the October half-term, he made clear that restrictions such as a two-week lockdown remained an option if the National Health Service (NHS) became overwhelmed. “We have retained contingency plans as part of responsible planning for a range of scenarios, but these kind of measures would only be reintroduced as a last resort to prevent unsustainable pressure on our NHS,” he told The Guardian. The contingency plan comes as some scientists warn that restrictions could be necessary in the coming months with cases expected to rise this autumn. While some scientists have seen merit in the idea of a firebreaker lockdown, others have warned that the lockdowns won’t be enough without other precautions such as vaccinating younger people and including masking indoors and large gathering limitations.
A total lockdown remains imposed in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City as hospitals in the city struggle to deal with an influx of coronavirus patients, Al Jazeera reported. Despite the strict restrictions, more than 200 people are dying a day and thousands of infections continue to be reported. “It’s depressing. It’s heartbreaking,” said Trang, a medical volunteer who only gave her first name. “One doctor now has to treat maybe 200 to 1,000 patients. Some people blame the government; some people blame the medical system, but nobody wants this.” Some doctors are having to work 24-hour shifts and deal with the losses of their own loved ones while trying to save others. More than 7,000 new cases and 233 deaths were reported Monday.
What some scientists have called “superhuman immunity” has been identified in a series of studies this summer, NPR reported. These studies have found that people with a hybrid exposure to the virus – being exposed to COVID-19 in 2020 and immunized with an mRNA vaccine this year – show “amazing” results from the vaccine, said virologist Theodora Hatziioannou. "I think they are in the best position to fight the virus. The antibodies in these people's blood can even neutralize SARS-CoV-1, the first coronavirus, which emerged 20 years ago. That virus is very, very different from SARS-CoV-2," Hatziioannou said. Hatziioannou and her colleagues don't know if everyone who was infected with COVID-19 and then got vaccinated will have a similar response, though she believes it is common. "With every single one of the patients we studied, we saw the same thing," Hatziioannou said. The study reports data on 14 patients.
India is bracing for another possible surge in infections around its upcoming festival season. For many healthcare facilities around the country, this means adding more beds and stocking up on oxygen. Back in April, New Delhi’s premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and others faced a shortage in oxygen, and many patients in the capital suffocated, Reuters reported. Now, the hospital is raising its oxygen storage capacity by 50%. Along with installing a pipeline that will carry oxygen directly to COVID-19 ICUs and other equipment to keep oxygen flow high, Ganga Ram has ordered an onsite oxygen-generation plant. “In light of the possibility of the emergence of coronavirus mutants, with higher transmissibility and immune escape the hospital continues to prepare for the worst,” Satendra Katoch, medical director of the hospital, told Reuters.
The mu variant, which was first identified in Colombia in January, has now spread to 49 states and the District of Columbia, FOX News reported. Health experts are watching the prevalence of the variant, which initial data suggests could be vaccine resistant, to see if it can outpace delta. Nationwide, delta is still by far the most dominant vaccine strain, with the mu variant representing less than 1% of all cases sampled.Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, has said that the mu variant is “not an immediate threat." Still, some local health departments are sounding the alarm. In Los Angeles County, health officials announced that the mu variant was tied to at least 167 cases between June and August. "The identification of variants like mu, and the spreading of variants across the globe, highlights the need for L.A. County residents to continue to take measures to protect themselves and others," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Public Health, said.
Brazil has begun giving booster shots to the elderly in hopes of slowing the spread of the delta variant, Bloomberg reported. Brazil vastly ramped up its vaccination rollout in August, averaging more than 2 million inoculations a day. In some Brazilian states, more than 97% of adults have received the first dose, though less than 30% of the country has been fully vaccinated. “I am very happy, very happy, because I am going to be vaccinated and can return to work, something I have not been able to do since March of last year,” said Abdias Do Nascimento, a 67-year-old nursing home resident. Watch the video below for more.
Due to a massive surge in coronavirus patients and a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in hospitals in the northern part of the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) activated "crisis standards of care" on Tuesday. The DHW said the crisis standards of care help "healthcare providers and systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster or public health emergency." These are typically used when there are not enough healthcare resources to provide the usual standards of care to people who may need it, the DHW said.
“We have reached an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state. We have taken so many steps to avoid getting here, but yet again we need to ask more Idahoans to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More Idahoans need to choose to receive the vaccine so we can minimize the spread of the disease and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, many of which involve younger Idahoans and are preventable with safe and effective vaccines,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. Idaho has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and cases have skyrocketed there in recent weeks, The Associated Press reported. Some medical experts say the state could have 30,000 new coronavirus cases a week by mid-September, the AP reported.
While COVID-19 is still the primary cause of concern for most Americans, the flu is expected to surge this winter despite nearly disappearing last year, NPR reported. Some healthcare professionals worry that Americans will be reluctant to roll up their sleeves again, but they strongly recommend that Americans receive the flu vaccine. "Two reasons make getting vaccinated against the flu the wise choice," said Dr. William Schaffner, the medical director of the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases. "First, it's been proven year after year that you're in better shape to fight off the flu if you get the vaccine. Second, by getting vaccinated against the flu, you help protect the people around you." With flu season beginning in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to get their flu shots by the end of October.
As variants spread across the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stressed that there’s an important step that adults can take to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. “The way you protect children who, because of their age, cannot get vaccinated yet is to surround the children — be it friends, family, school teachers, personnel in the school — surround the children with vaccinated people,” Fauci told CNN on Sunday. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more children have needed ER visits and hospitalizations in states with lower vaccination rates. Fauci also warned that if the U.S. wanted to continue in-person learning, people would have to wear masks.
The University of Georgia's football program is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, all of which so far have been among fully vaccinated players, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has said the vaccination rate for his team is over 90%. “I’ll be honest with you guys, I’m as concerned as I’ve ever been because we have three or four guys out,” said Smart, whose team next plays this Saturday. “We have a couple of staff members that have been out with COVID here recently. For us, we’re at our highest spike.” While none of Georgia’s starters were out in their game against Clemson last Saturday, Georgia’s director of sports medicine, Ron Courson, tested positive and was forced to miss the game. “It’s killing [Ron], I think to not be here. His health seems good. Hopefully, he’ll be back.”
New York’s Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week has returned to having in-person runway shows after the last two fashion weeks were forced online by the coronavirus pandemic, the AFP reported. However, the effects of COVID-19 are still seen at the event. Many international participants will not be able to travel to the United States, which many countries have prohibited travel to as a result of surge of infections. Additionally, all guests and participants must be vaccinated, audience sizes are limited, some digital presentations will continue and many events will be outdoors. "This is an important moment for New York, and we're proud to support the city and the industry," said fashion designer Michael Kors.
On Monday, Cuba became the first country to offer vaccines to kids as young as two after completing clinical trials on its two Cuban-made vaccines, the AFP reported. The two vaccines that Cuba offers, Abdala and Soberana, are not recognized by the World Health Organization as they have not undergone an international, scientific peer review. Cuba has not yet reopened its schools and plans to inoculate its child population before doing so. Other nations have begun to announced plans to vaccinate children, including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Chile, which on Monday approved the Chinese vaccine Sinovac for those under 12.
As Americans seeking a taste of normalcy packed into crowded college football stadiums, returned their kids to school and traveled to hard-hit states like Florida, some worry that a new coronavirus surge looms on the horizon, the Today show reported. Outbreaks of COVID-19 are also becoming more common in school settings, where unvaccinated children gather, sometimes without masks. In Kentucky, 1 in 5 school districts had to temporarily close due to a rise in infections. Additionally, with the mu variant spreading to nearly every state in the country, some are concerned that a new variant could drive a new wave of disease. Dr. Fauci described the mu variant as not being an immediate threat, though initial data has demonstrated that it may be vaccine resistant. Watch the video below for more.
Florida has been in the midst of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, driven by the delta variant, The Associated Press reported. While the state has a slightly higher vaccination rate than the national average, it also has a high population of elderly people, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, a persistent party scene, and a governor who has largely stood against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns. Even when taking into account that the state’s most recent figures on COVID-19 fatalities per day are incomplete, Florida was averaging 244 deaths per day as of mid-August, eclipsing its previous peak of 27 during the summer of 2020, according to the AP.
In the Italian provinces worst-hit by the coronavirus, the life expectance for Italy’s men dropped by more than four years,The Associated Press reported. Italy’s nationwide life expectancy dropped by 1.2 years. “In 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp increase in the risk of mortality that derived from it abruptly interrupted the increase of life expectancy at birth that had marked a trend up to 2019," ISTAT, Italy’s national statistics bureau, said. In the provinces of Bergamo, Cremona, and Lodi, the life expectance for men decreased by 4.3 to 4.5 years, while women saw a decrease of 2.9 to 3.2 years.
A man in Vietnam will be spending the next five years of his life in jail after violating quarantine rules and infecting others with the coronavirus, Reuters reported. The man, Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases,” according to Vietnam’s state-run Vietnam News Agency. "Tung travelled back to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City ... and breached the 21-day quarantine regulations," the news agency said, adding that he infected eight people, one of whom later died. Vietnam, which had nearly eliminated all coronavirus cases in the country until the spring of 2020, has now reported more than 536,000 infections and 13,385 coronavirus deaths, most of which occurred in the past few months.
Wealthy countries across the globe could have a surplus of over one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses combined between them by the end of the year that are not designated to be donated,Al Jazeera reported. This month, vaccine supplies in western countries reached 500 million doses with 360 million not designated to be donated, and with that number expected to rise throughout the year, 1.06 billion doses are anticipated to be surplus that will not be donated. A full report on the findings will be published on Sept. 7, and focuses on the U.S., U.K., E.U., Canada and Japan.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady contracted COVID-19 shortly after attending the Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 championship boat parade in February, NFL.com reports. Brady told the Tampa Bay Times of his COVID diagnosis in a recent interview, and said he believes that the league will face additional challenges in the sport this year due to the coronavirus. "I think it's going to be challenging this year," Brady said. "I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”
Despite the wide availability of vaccines, new coronavirus infections in the United States are 316% higher today than they were on Labor Day in 2020, USA Today reported. The number of daily deaths are also nearly twice as high, with hospitalizations up 158%. The highly contagious delta variant and a substantial number of Americans unwilling to get vaccinated are blamed by experts for the surge in cases, which is threatening to cause hospitals to ration ICU beds. "You leave work at the end of the day just exhausted by the effort it takes to (dig) that compassion up for people who are not taking care of themselves and the people around them,” said Risa Moriarity, the executive vice chair of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s emergency department.
Over a 10-day span, 15 staff members of Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19. Classes in the school district resumed on Aug. 23, however, it is unclear when the staff members who died contracted the virus, according to News 4 Jax. Last month, Miami-Dade’s school district defied Gov. Ron DeSantis by issuing a mask mandate. On Friday, DeSantis filed an appeal after a judge determined that a statewide ban on mask mandates exceeded the state's authority. The case will now make its way to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee.
Over 1,000 schools across the U.S. have closed for in-person classes due to COVID-19 since the school year began this year, according to data service Burbio which tracks school reopening trends. The schools, which span 35 states, have faced closures that have lasted from one day all the way to multiple weeks, USA Today reported. The majority of closures resulted in temporary remote learning, while some resulted in a delayed start to the school year or a hybrid format.
A study has shown that an additional dose of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibody activity against the delta variant, Reuters reported. Before this study's release, some countries which had heavily relied on the use of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine had been distributing booster shots made by Western nations. According to the study, those who receive a Sinovac booster shot show a level of protection against delta four weeks after their booster shot comparable to the level of protection seen four weeks after their second dose. Those who did not receive a booster demonstrated no antibody activity against delta after six months. The Sinovac vaccine has been shipped globally, with the World Health Organization planning to distribute nearly 100 million doses to Africa and Asia by the end of September. Some countries have turned down the vaccine, citing data on its lack of effectiveness against the delta variant.
In an effort to get more of its citizens vaccinated, Greece has begun administering coronavirus shots in church yards, The Associated Press reported. The vaccination program was announced in August, with Mobile National Health Organization units set to administer vaccine doses outside churches starting on the island of Crete and later expanding to major population centers across the country. “There is no solution to this great danger ravaging humanity other than the vaccines," said Father Andreas Kaliontzakis, priest of the Church of Virgin Mary, outside which a vaccination drive was taking place. "It is a one-way-street and as a church we thought that we have to stand with the people.” Out of the around 11 million people in Greece, more than 5.7 million have been fully vaccinated.
Starting today, an estimated 8.9 people will lose expanded pandemic-era unemployment benefits, The Associated Press reported. The federal eviction moratorium, another crucial COVID-era safety net, ended in August. Both programs expired even as the coronavirus continues to surge in the United States, likely slowing the economic recovery. “This will be a double whammy of hardship,” said Jamie Contreras, secretary-treasurer of the Service Employers International Union. “We’re not anywhere near done. People still need help. ... For millions of people nothing has changed from a year and a half ago.” Some key programs are still available, including rental aid and an expanded child tax credit.
A World Cup qualifier meant to be played between Argentina and Brazil was suspended by Brazilian health officials just minutes after it kicked off on Sunday due to claims that Argentinian players that were participating had broken the rules of quarantine, Reuters reported. Brazilian health authorities declared the situation "a serious health risk" and ordered all players to quarantine immediately. "The referee and the match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take," according to a statement from CONMEBOL.
Brazil and Argentina's player talk as the soccer game is interrupted by health authorities during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
For previous daily coronavirus updates from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from July 30 to Aug. 10, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from June 10 to June 21, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from June 1 to June 9, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from May 13 to May 30, click here.
For previous daily coronavirus updates from April 22 to May 1, click here.
For previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
