The U.S. saw its largest number of pediatric COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began after more than 252,000 children were diagnosed with the disease last week. They represented 26.8% of all reported COVID-19 cases that week, ABC News reported, and by region, the South had the highest number of pediatric cases with 140,000 cases. “We’re calling this the fourth wave, but it has been by far the most impactful surge, really hitting at children and adolescents.” Dr. James Versalovic, Pathologist-in-chief at the Texas Children’s Hospital, told ABC's Good Morning America. The surge comes at a time when children are returning to school while the majority are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Only about 37.7% of children ages 12 to 15 and 46.4% of adolescents ages 16 to 17 are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to ABC News. “This is a war against COVID. It is not over. We are very much in the middle of the battle,” Dr. Steven Emerson, Chief Clinical Officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, Idaho.

