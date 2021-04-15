At least four deaths in the U.S. in January 2020 may have been from COVID-19, according to a campaign from the CDC to re-analyze some of the earliest potential COVID-19 deaths in the country. The chances that the four deaths, which came from Kansas, California, Alabama and Wisconsin, actually came as the result of COVID-19 infections are low, The New York Times reported. This year, the deaths were reclassified as being “COVID-related,” however it is not clear whether that was based on the symptoms of the people or blood and tissue samples. According to the Kansas Health Department, the earliest death that occurred on Jan. 9, 2020, was reclassified solely based on the person’s symptoms, which can be very similar to the symptoms of other respiratory illnesses.

“My guess is that they’re probably not all real, maybe not even any of them,” Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, said about the potential COVID cases. “If any of them are real, they’d be travel-linked cases, and that’s conceivable.”