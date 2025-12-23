Humidifiers and health risks: Why regular cleaning matters

Health experts say daily water changes and regular cleaning are essential to using humidifiers safely, improving indoor air quality instead of spreading harmful bacteria.

Cold weather can be the cause of dry or irritated skin this time of year.

Humidifiers can be a game-changer during winter, helping relieve dry skin and easing symptoms during cold and flu season. But without proper maintenance, especially for cool-mist humidifiers, these devices can do more harm than good.

Humidifiers add moisture to the air, also known as humidity, which can help prevent common cold-weather problems such as cracked lips, dry skin and nosebleeds. However, experts warn that dirty humidifiers can become breeding grounds for mold and bacteria.

According to the Mayo Clinic, microorganisms can grow quickly in standing water inside humidifiers. When those bacteria or mold spores are released into the air, they can worsen asthma and allergy symptoms. In rare cases, exposure may lead to flu-like symptoms or other lung issues.

Close-up of Asakuki humidifier in domestic room, Lafayette, California, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

The good news: Keeping a humidifier clean doesn’t require much effort. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for your specific model. Most humidifiers can be cleaned using common household solutions such as white vinegar, 3% hydrogen peroxide or diluted chlorine bleach.

Follow these steps to keep your humidifier clean and safe.

Use distilled or low-mineral water.

Tap water contains minerals that can build up inside a humidifier and promote bacterial growth. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that humidifiers can release minerals and microorganisms into the air, which may be inhaled. Distilled water also helps filters stay cleaner longer.

Keep indoor humidity in check.

The EPA recommends maintaining indoor humidity levels between 30% and 50%. Many newer humidifiers include built-in humidistats or automatic shut-off features. If yours doesn’t, a hygrometer can help you monitor humidity levels.

Change the water daily.

Standing water provides an ideal environment for bacteria to grow rapidly. Empty the tank every day, wipe it dry, and refill it with fresh water before use.

Clean the humidifier regularly.

Clean your humidifier every three days or at least once a week. Always unplug the device first. Empty the tank, soak removable parts in vinegar and use a soft brush to remove buildup.

Clean before storage and reuse.

Before storing your humidifier, make sure it’s completely clean and dry. When taking it out for the season, clean it again before turning it on.