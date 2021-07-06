Best sun protection clothing to protect you from harsh UV rays this summer
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 2:39 PM EDT
We're heading into the hottest season of the year, and unless you have a wardrobe to accommodate the sun bearing down on you all day, you'll either find yourself feeling unwell, or get uncomfortable and sweaty.
If you have a pale skin tone or are notorious for burning despite applying factor 50 sunscreen every hour then you must take the appropriate action to protect yourself. The best way to keep yourself protected from the sun is to wear clothes with a UV protective fabric, or a breathable material that covers the back of your neck, arms, and other areas that are common for burning.
Whether you're running errands, camping, hosting a barbecue, or tailgating for the big game, stay protected and pick up some protective clothing designed for the spring and summer seasons.
AIRKNITx Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Mack Weldon
$48
Designed to be as light as air, the AIRKNOTx long sleeve keeps you feeling fresh throughout the day, even in the hottest period of the day. It's made from moisture-wicking fabric to elevate the sweat, and features targeted cool zones to remain breathable.
$68
A polo strikes the perfect balance between casual and making an effort, which is why it's essential to anyone's summer wardrobe. The problem with most polo tees is that when you wear them in late spring and peak summer, you can get awfully hot. This Vesper Polo, on the other hand, bucks that trend and is made from the most breathable fabric you can buy. The high neck keeps you protected from the harsh UV rays glaring on the back of your neck.
High Neck UVP Zippered Romper
Lululemon
$128
This high-neck romper has a relaxed fit and is made with UV protective fabric. With three-quarter length sleeves and a zipper up the front, you can keep the sun from beating down on you as you're sipping on a G&T in your garden.
UVP Run Short Sleeve
Lululemon
$68
Although it's designed as a top for activewear, you can wear this top casual as you run errands on a hot day. It's UV-protective and has overlapped side seams to offer airflow and complete mobility.
Airing Easy Short Sleeve Shirt
Ventlight™ Mesh
Lululemon
$88
For summer barbecues, sometimes you want to make the effort and wear a shirt, but in the months of June, July and August, it doesn't take long till you feel a little overheated. This Airing Easy Short Sleeve Shirt made with Ventlight Mesh and is designed for mobility, so you can flip those burgers or catch that frisbee without any restrictions.
