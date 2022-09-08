Queen Elizabeth II, an advocate for climate action, dies at 96

The Royal Family announced on Thursday that the queen died peacefully while in Scotland.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The Royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II, 96, passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

The longest-serving monarch was an advocate for climate action.

The queen, in a recorded address to the COP26 world climate summit in 2021, urged world leaders to “achieve true statesmanship,” reiterating the dire need to create a “safer, stabler future” for the planet and “for our children and our children’s children.”

"The time for words has now moved to the time for action,” she said.

A man looks on holding a Union flag umbrella as a double rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8, 2022, in London, England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage

The queen, who had been frail in recent weeks, reigned for 70 years, Britain's longest reigning monarch, surpassing Queen Victoria's time on the throne of 63 years and seven months. She died with many royal family members at her side, media outlets reported.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

