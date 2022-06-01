Plane carrying queen forced to land due to lightning storm
Britain's longest-reigning monarch was returning to London from her Scottish estate when the drama unfolded in the air.
Marianne Mizera, AccuWeather front page editor
Published Jun. 1, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Updated Jun. 1, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London on May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Grover/Pool)
Queen Elizabeth II and her entourage had a bit of a scare on Tuesday when a violent lightning and hail storm forced her private jet to abort a landing in London.
Her Royal Highness, who turned 96 in April, was expected to land at RAF Northholt in north London ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week, honoring her unprecedented reign on the British throne.
However, Buckingham Palace officials said, the pilot attempted to land the 13-seater plane at RAF Northolt in the afternoon, but the heavy rain and lightning prevented him from doing so and the jet was pulled back up into the air.
The small Embraer 135 jet circled the airport for about 15 minutes until it was deemed safe to make a second attempt to land, officials added.
"The Queen's flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns," Buckingham Palace said in a statement to NBC News Wednesday.
The flight touched down without any problems and the queen was driven back to Windsor, according to the palace. In fact, U.K. media reported that she was spotted later in the day with her dogs at Windsor Castle.
The day started sunny but the winds picked up reaching gusts of over 30 mph as a heavy thunderstorm moved into the London metropolitan area around 1 p.m., according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
The monarch was traveling from her Scottish estate, where she had spent a long weekend ahead of a packed schedule of official appearances honoring her Platinum Jubilee.
People walk along The Mall in London, on June 1, 2022, as they camp out ahead of the start of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities beginning with her ceremonial birthday parade on June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The Queen is being celebrated as the longest-reigning British monarch in royal history – 70 years on the throne, outlasting her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years, seven months.
Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne at the young age of 25 on Feb. 6, 1952, upon the death of her father, King George VI.
Her special achievement has been celebrated with grand events over the past year and will culminate in a four-day British holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, known as the Platinum Jubilee Weekend. The first Jubilee event the queen is expected to attend is the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the parade of more than 1,400 soldiers that marks the queen’s official birthday.
The weather forecast for London calls for sunny weather in the 60s on Thursday and Friday before rain moves into the region on Saturday.
People walk past the screen in Piccadilly Circus as it displays a seven-day countdown to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, featuring two photos of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, on May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
