AccuWeather Leads All Known Sources in Most Advance Notice for Northeast Severe Thunderstorms

AccuWeather was the first known source to predict this severe weather, doing so three days in advance and one day before any other known source.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

Dark, swirling storm clouds loom ominously over a serene rural setting, casting shadows on fields and buildings during the late afternoon light, hinting at an impending storm.

On Sept. 6, 2025, numerous severe thunderstorms brought damaging winds, hail and tornadoes from North Carolina to New Hampshire.

AccuWeather's Advance Notice

AccuWeather provided one additional day of advance notice than any other known source that severe thunderstorms would impact North Carolina to New England.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, AccuWeather predicted “some” risk for severe thunderstorms while the National Weather Service (NWS)’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) stated only “predictability too low.”

In the Philadelphia area, where several damaging wind reports occurred, AccuWeather’s forecasts were more specific, more detailed and issued three days in advance of The Weather Channel and NWS.

- AccuWeather: “an afternoon thunderstorm, thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds

- The Weather Channel: “afternoon thunderstorms likely”

- NWS: “chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon”

On Friday in the New York City area, AccuWeather’s forecast correctly predicted “a couple of drenching afternoon thunderstorms; storms can bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.” The Weather Channel forecast was far less detailed and did not specify any impacts, only stating “thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.”

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

The AccuWeather AdvantageTM

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the over 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™ and impact descriptions, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

Why take unnecessary risks? AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can help your business better prepare for all severe weather threats. Start using AccuWeather today.