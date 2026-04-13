AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service Provided Customers Earliest and Most Accurate Warnings During the 2025-2026 Winter Season

The winter of 2025-2026 brought historic snowstorms to parts of the United States and AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service customers were best prepared.

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 9: A snow plow clears a pathway from snow on February 9, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston area received around 5 inches of snow with the storm. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

AccuWeather For Business customers who subscribed to the Snow Warning Service during the winter of 2025-2026 were often provided with more advance notice and more accurate warning information, such as how much snow would accumulate and when snow would begin and end, compared to the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

AccuWeather provides far more advance notice than the NWS and all other known sources, helping business customers better prepare for upcoming storms.

During the 2025-2026 winter season, AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service customers received an AccuWeather snow warning, on average, more than 34 hours BEFORE snow started. This was 61% more advance notice than was provided by the NWS and all other known sources.

Nearly every snow warning issued by AccuWeather was issued BEFORE the snow started. Meanwhile, the NWS and all other known sources either provided no advance notice or did not issue an advisory or warning 36% of the time.

AccuWeather provides the most accurate warnings of snowfall accumulation amount, start time and end times of the storm compared to the NWS and all other known sources, helping customers better plan for upcoming storms.

Accurate warnings of how much snow to expect and when the snow will start and end are all crucial for planning resources to manage snow removal operations. Compared to the NWS and all other known sources, AccuWeather was:

19% more accurate on the forecast snowfall accumulation AccuWeather’s Average Snow Forecast Error: 0.52 inches

36% more accurate on the forecast start time of the storm AccuWeather’s Average Start Time Error: 2.38 hours

41% more accurate on the forecast end time of the storm AccuWeather’s Average End Time Error: 3.65 hours



Only AccuWeather provides the forecast snow accumulation specifically for paved surfaces while other sources, such as the NWS, do not provide such specific information.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events each year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts helping people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.