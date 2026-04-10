AccuWeather Provides the Best, Earliest and Most Actionable Warnings for Damaging Tornadoes in Oklahoma

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 17 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado producing winds approaching 100 mph touched down near Little, Oklahoma

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Brandon Clement

During the evening of Friday, April 3, severe thunderstorms moved through central Oklahoma, producing several tornadoes that damaged homes and businesses and caused power outages.

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources ahead of these tornadoes and, in some instances, was the only notice, helping businesses and people to be better prepared.

Near Little, Oklahoma:

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 17 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado producing winds approaching 100 mph touched down near Little, Oklahoma.

-- The NWS and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until AFTER the tornado touched down, waiting to issue their warning until the tornado had already been on the ground and producing damage for three minutes!

-- This 17 minutes of valuable advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, was the ONLY known advance notification for residents of Little, where winds in excess of 100 mph produced damage.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

-- Just prior to the tornado in Little, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 15 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado producing winds approaching 100 mph touched down near Will Rogers International Airport and the campus of Oklahoma City Community College, damaging buildings and homes, downing large trees and knocking out power.

-- The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources did not issue a tornado warning until ONLY SIX minutes before the tornado touched down, leaving people and businesses little time to prepare, while AccuWeather customers had more than DOUBLE the time to take precautions!

-- This critical advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less or entirely unprepared for these tornadoes unless they were utilizing AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings.â¯Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based on less-accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated with far less advance notice or, in some instances, not at all.

AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app, including major communications clients, railroads, box stores, and manufacturers.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>