AccuWeather Provides the Only Advance Notice and Most Accurate Tornado Warnings for Montgomery County, Illinois, Tornado

On March 15, 2026, a severe thunderstorm produced a damaging tornado across Montgomery County, Illinois, including areas near Washville, Hillsboro, Witt and Nakomis. The tornado produced winds up to 100 mph, damaging roofs and downing trees and power lines along its path.

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A tornado produced with winds up to 100 mph hit Illinois on March 15, damaging roofs and downing trees and power lines along its path.

AccuWeather provided the only advance notice, most accurate warnings and most actionable information for this tornado. AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued several lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings with as much as 29 minutes of exclusive advance notice.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources failed to issue any Tornado Warning.

AccuWeather’s exclusive warnings provided critical advance notice at multiple locations (listed below) along the tornado’s path. In all cases, no tornado warning from the NWS and all other known sources was issued.

-- Nakomis, Illinois: AccuWeather provided 29 minutes of advance notice before a tornado with winds up to 95 mph.

-- Hillsboro, Illinois: AccuWeather provided 26 minutes of advance notice before a tornado with winds up to 100 mph.

-- Witt, Illinois: AccuWeather provided 22 minutes of advance notice before a tornado with winds up to 90 mph.

-- Washville, Illinois: AccuWeather provided 17 minutes of advance notice before a tornado with winds up to 100 mph caused damage.

These warnings provided AccuWeather customers with valuable time — up to nearly 30 minutes — to take precautions and stay safer.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based on less-accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated with far less or no advance notice.



AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Study after study have shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.â¯

This is another example of the more than 100 events each year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts helping people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>