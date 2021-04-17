Wintry weather to strike again in the Northeast
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 18, 2021 8:29 AM EDT
With temperatures dropping below freezing, up to a foot of snow fell across parts of New England on April 16.
After a potent nor'easter threw the Northeast back into winter for a few days, residents are wondering when it'll feel like spring again. AccuWeather forecasters believe warmer weather is imminent, but will not last long. Another wintry blast is set to drag temperatures down in the Northeast yet again.
Temperatures in several cities across the region were below normal to start the weekend. Conditions have been dreary as a cloudy sky and localized showers became the norm.
New York City was almost 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal on Friday as the wintry storm blew through, recording a high of 53 degrees. Boston was also quite below average Friday, with a high of 45 F, which is 4 degrees above the normal nightly low temperature.
Temperatures rose slightly on Saturday, but not nearly enough to bring the area back to normal. Sunday, however, temperatures are set to finally rise to around average highs in the 50s and 60s.
Warmth will build into the beginning of the week, quickly bringing New York City to over 10 degrees above average with a high of 75 on Tuesday. Several other cities, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are anticipated to hit the 70s on Tuesday as well.
In contrast, the Boston area NWS office looked back on a particularly rough nor'easter that occurred 14 years ago, nicknamed the "Patriot's Day Storm" which produced damaging winds and river flooding.
Forecasters are actually watching a potential storm this year, expected to hit the Northeast halfway through the week.
"There continues to be a threat for a big storm for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic around Wednesday," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. This will be driven by a cold front that will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday night with an area of low pressure developing along the front.
This potent cold front will cross from the Great Lakes into the Northeast on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. Cold, Arctic air will rush into the region in the wake of the front.
Temperatures across the Northeast are expected to take quite the hit.
"Conditions from midweek on will have warm weather fans across the Great Lakes and Northeast longing for the unseasonable warmth that was prevalent during the first full week of April," Gilbert said.
"Instead of temperatures topping out 10-20 degrees above average like what occurred in early April, temperatures from Wednesday to Friday will struggle to even reach levels 10-20 below average," Gilbert added.
Cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and even D.C. are forecast to dive into the 30s on Wednesday night, while Buffalo, New York, is expected to reach below freezing with a low of 30 that night, which is almost 30 degrees below normal!
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Any residents that were tempted by warmer conditions at the start of the month and began planting crops or gardens will need to take steps to protect their work on Wednesday night," Gilbert suggested.
Heavy, wet snow from this storm can stretch from north of Ottawa, Canada, to Wichita, Kansas, causing roads to become slippery and travel treacherous on Tuesday and Wednesday. The major cities across the Northeast are expected to primarily receive rain Wednesday through Wednesday night. Even as the storm clears, temperatures are forecast to keep falling.
"Cold air will continue to build over much of the northeastern quarter of the United States on Thursday. Thursday is likely to be the coldest day of the week for places like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City," Gilbert said.
New York City will likely fall about 10 degrees below average again on Thursday with a forecast high of 53 F. Cities in New England, like Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts, may not even reach above the upper 40s.
Looking ahead, Pastelok hints that another storm can arrive next weekend, though the timing and severity is "dependent on another surge of cold air coming into the Plains and Midwest."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Wintry weather to strike again in the Northeast
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 18, 2021 8:29 AM EDT
With temperatures dropping below freezing, up to a foot of snow fell across parts of New England on April 16.
After a potent nor'easter threw the Northeast back into winter for a few days, residents are wondering when it'll feel like spring again. AccuWeather forecasters believe warmer weather is imminent, but will not last long. Another wintry blast is set to drag temperatures down in the Northeast yet again.
Temperatures in several cities across the region were below normal to start the weekend. Conditions have been dreary as a cloudy sky and localized showers became the norm.
New York City was almost 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal on Friday as the wintry storm blew through, recording a high of 53 degrees. Boston was also quite below average Friday, with a high of 45 F, which is 4 degrees above the normal nightly low temperature.
Temperatures rose slightly on Saturday, but not nearly enough to bring the area back to normal. Sunday, however, temperatures are set to finally rise to around average highs in the 50s and 60s.
Warmth will build into the beginning of the week, quickly bringing New York City to over 10 degrees above average with a high of 75 on Tuesday. Several other cities, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are anticipated to hit the 70s on Tuesday as well.
In contrast, the Boston area NWS office looked back on a particularly rough nor'easter that occurred 14 years ago, nicknamed the "Patriot's Day Storm" which produced damaging winds and river flooding.
Forecasters are actually watching a potential storm this year, expected to hit the Northeast halfway through the week.
"There continues to be a threat for a big storm for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic around Wednesday," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. This will be driven by a cold front that will move into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday night with an area of low pressure developing along the front.
This potent cold front will cross from the Great Lakes into the Northeast on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. Cold, Arctic air will rush into the region in the wake of the front.
Temperatures across the Northeast are expected to take quite the hit.
"Conditions from midweek on will have warm weather fans across the Great Lakes and Northeast longing for the unseasonable warmth that was prevalent during the first full week of April," Gilbert said.
"Instead of temperatures topping out 10-20 degrees above average like what occurred in early April, temperatures from Wednesday to Friday will struggle to even reach levels 10-20 below average," Gilbert added.
Cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and even D.C. are forecast to dive into the 30s on Wednesday night, while Buffalo, New York, is expected to reach below freezing with a low of 30 that night, which is almost 30 degrees below normal!
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Any residents that were tempted by warmer conditions at the start of the month and began planting crops or gardens will need to take steps to protect their work on Wednesday night," Gilbert suggested.
Heavy, wet snow from this storm can stretch from north of Ottawa, Canada, to Wichita, Kansas, causing roads to become slippery and travel treacherous on Tuesday and Wednesday. The major cities across the Northeast are expected to primarily receive rain Wednesday through Wednesday night. Even as the storm clears, temperatures are forecast to keep falling.
"Cold air will continue to build over much of the northeastern quarter of the United States on Thursday. Thursday is likely to be the coldest day of the week for places like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City," Gilbert said.
New York City will likely fall about 10 degrees below average again on Thursday with a forecast high of 53 F. Cities in New England, like Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts, may not even reach above the upper 40s.
Related:
Looking ahead, Pastelok hints that another storm can arrive next weekend, though the timing and severity is "dependent on another surge of cold air coming into the Plains and Midwest."
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo