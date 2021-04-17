April Arctic cold, snow to blast Rockies
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 17, 2021 2:38 PM EDT
Several inches of snow fell across central Colorado from April 13-16, with snowfall spreading from the Rockies in Wyoming to the plains in Kansas.
Even though the calendar says mid-April, AccuWeather meteorologists say not to put away the shovels just yet. Wintry weather is expected to keep spring at bay early next week as below-normal temperatures and more snow are on the horizon for cities like Cheyenne, Wyoming, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Denver.
A brief break from the recent wintry weather is in store for the southern Rockies as temperatures reach the mid- to upper 50s along the I-25 corridor. Cheyenne is forecast to reach 52 degrees on Sunday, which will be more than 10 degrees higher than Saturday, but still a normal high temperature for mid-April. Denver will have temperatures rising to near 60, which will be 15 degrees higher than Saturday.
Alongside high temperatures rebounding to near-normal territory by Sunday, conditions will be largely dry across Wyoming and Colorado. However, this will be short-lived as a dramatic change is expected Monday and Monday night.
A crazy weather whiplash will be in store come Monday for the Rockies as a cold front with a blast of Arctic air advances southward. High temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach 30 degrees in communities like Casper and Cheyenne, while Denver is forecast to only reach 37 degrees. These temperatures are expected to be a 20-degree drop from Sunday's high temperatures.
"Afternoon snow is forecast to hinder Denver's ascent in temperatures on Monday, keeping the city from reaching any higher than 37 degrees, which is 25 degrees below normal!" said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
As cold air advances across the Rockies and the central Plains, snow is expected to fall Monday and Monday night along the I-25 corridor in Wyoming and Colorado. Residents in Denver could wake up Tuesday morning to 1-3 inches of snow on the ground and in Cheyenne, 2-4 inches. Snow totals could reach the AccuWeather StormMax™ of 18 inches, mainly in the higher elevations of Wyoming or Montana.
This is enough snow to disrupt travel in the region, especially on Monday afternoon into Monday night. Motorists should be cautious of rapidly changing road conditions.
This next bout of snow would be the second time in one week that major cities like Denver get hit with accumulating snowfall.
The Mile High City has already nearly received their average monthly snowfall for April, 7 inches. Loveland, Colorado, has seen more than their far share of snowfall so far this month. The average snowfall for the month of April in Loveland is almost 4 inches, while just over 4 inches has already fallen by April 15. With half of the month to go, this snow event coming up would put these locations on course for one of the snowiest Aprils on record.
While snow is falling Monday and Monday night, Arctic air will be spreading across these areas with low temperatures expected to be near-record levels. The low temperature in Denver Monday night is set to reach 17 degrees, which is only 4 degrees from reaching the record of 13 degrees set back in 1966.
"By Tuesday, the cold will continue to set in across the Rockies with temperatures expected to remain 10-20 degrees below normal for mid-April," Storm explained.
Warmer days are on the horizon as temperatures will gradually rebound as the middle of the week comes around in cities like Denver, Loveland and Cheyenne as the core of the cold air shift eastward. The jet stream pattern will lift north and near-normal conditions are anticipated by Thursday.
