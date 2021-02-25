Storms to continue pummeling Northwest through end of the week
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 25, 2021 8:11 AM EST
On Feb. 21, heavy snow fell on Stevens Pass in Skykomish, Washington, much to many skiers delight.
Following a brief break from the recent stormy stretch in the Northwest Wednesday, Mother Nature has more precipitation and wind in store for the Northwest.
A storm system that came ashore in the Northwest Wednesday night will continue to move farther inland Thursday. Not only will rain and snow continue the recent stretch of precipitation, but strong winds are also likely.
The strong winds will be due to the pressure gradient, or difference in pressure, between an area of high pressure to the south and the incoming low pressure. These winds will present several hazards over a large area.
"Strong winds with frequent gusts of 30-50 mph are likely with this storm system, including areas east of the Cascades and into the northern and central Rockies," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
While rainfall is not expected to be heavy enough to cause flooding, precipitation falling as snow in the mountains could total well over a foot. Besides the heavy accumulation of snow, the wind will add to the difficult travel.
"Where snow is falling, these blustery conditions will act to further reduce visibility and lead to hazardous driving conditions," Duff said.
Anyone traveling through the higher elevations will need to exercise extreme caution and may even want to consider postponing travel if possible. Snow has been a common theme during this active pattern, and many of the same passes will be affected again.
"Another round of treacherous travel is in store along Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass, where around a foot of fresh snowfall is expected through Friday," Duff added. "Motorists with plans to travel over the mountain pass should expect chain requirements to be in place due to snow-covered roadways as well as possible closures."
Even in places where only light to moderate rainfall is expected, the winds will still be a factor.
"Some locations could contend with localized damage and power outages where the strongest winds blow," Duff stated.
By Friday night, this system should move farther inland and fall apart. The weekend is expected to be tranquil, although a coastal rain shower or mountain snow shower cannot be ruled out in Washington Sunday.
After that, the computer models that meteorologists use to aid them in making forecasts have different depictions. There will be a chance of rain and mountain snow Monday. Whether or not that storm comes to fruition, the rest of next week through Friday is expected to be dry. This will give the storm-weary region a chance to catch a respite.
