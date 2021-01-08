Storm Filomena could produce all-time snowfall record in Madrid
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 8, 2021 2:26 PM EST
Madrid's Retiro Park was coated with snow on Jan. 7, as Storm Filomena brought a rare wintry blast to parts of Spain.
After arriving during the middle of the week, Storm Filomena has made its presence felt in the Iberian Peninsula. The potent winter storm has lashed coastal areas of Spain and Portugal with heavy windswept rain, while also causing travel headaches by unleashing heavy snow.
As of Friday morning, local time, rainfall totals of 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) have been reported since Filomena's arrival, creating areas of flash flooding and travel disruptions across Andalucia.
While many flights remained on schedule despite the stormy conditions at the end of the week, numerous flights were cancelled at the airport in Ceuta, Spain, where 7.32 inches (186 mm) have fallen from Wednesday to Friday morning, local time.
As precipitation pushed farther north into Wednesday night and Thursday, it ran into colder air over central and northern Spain and transitioned into freezing rain, sleet and in some locations just snow.
A woman walks through the snow at the Canada Real shanty town, outside Madrid, Spain, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Canada Real, a shantytown on the southern edge of Madrid, has been without electricity since last October 2nd. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Travel conditions began to deteriorate across portions of Spain on Thursday and Friday as snow and ice accumulated. On Friday morning, local time, Albacete reported 5.51 inches (14 cm) of snow. Just west, Balazote reported a staggering 11.81 inches (30 cm).
As of late Friday afternoon, local time, the Directorate General of Traffic reports that 360 roads have been impacted by the storm. Dozens of secondary roads have been closed, while other roadways require chains on tires or prohibit trucks.
According to the Directorate General of Traffic, 1,800 Traffic Police Agents, 685 traffic management staff and 1,200 snowplows are working to keep the roads clean. For the Community of Madrid, there are almost 40 snowplows working along with 150 people to keep the roads clean.
The Directorate General of Traffic added that residents should avoid traveling if possible despite the ongoing effort to keeps roadways clear.
A child plays during heavy snowfall in Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMet) issued a red alert, the highest on their warning scale, for snow for the Madrid area for the first time in history as extreme risks were expected into the weekend.
Madrid is forecast to receive 20-30 cm (8-12 inches) of snowfall from Filomena, which could make the storm a historic event for the Spanish capital.
The last time Madrid had accumulating snow was on Feb. 5, 2018, when parts of the city had up to 13 cm (5 inches). This snow forced the closure of two runways at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport. The last time a widespread accumulation of 4 inches occurred in Madrid was on Feb. 23, 2005.
"The largest snowstorm in Madrid was on March 8, 1971, when around 8 inches (20 cm) fell in Madrid with up to 12 inches (30 cm) in surrounding areas," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said.
Snowfall accumulations can total 3-8 cm (1-3 inches) across much of eastern and northern Spain with higher amounts across central Northern Meseta, the Southern Meseta, Sistema Penibetico, Sistema Iberico, Sierra de Guadarrama, eastern half of the Cordillera Cantabrica and the Pyrenees.
The highest snow totals of 12-24 inches (30-60 cm) are expected across the Sistema Iberico and eastern Sistema Central. These are also the most likely areas for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 36 inches (90 cm).
"The snow will be wet and heavy, which increases the threat for tree damage and power outages, especially across the Meseta regions and the Ebro River Valley," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. "The wet and heavy snow is expected to make snow removal,
especially in the lower elevations, much more difficult and increase the risk for injuries."
There can be some fluctuations in snowfall totals in areas where a mix of wintry precipitation is in the forecast, especially in the Ebro River Valley to the east of Zaragoza.
"Any freezing rain and sleet accumulation should be less than 0.10 of an inch (3 mm). In locations where freezing rain or sleet mixes in with snow, the snow will be heavier, leading to an increased threat of tree damage and power outages," stated Roys.
He added that in snowfall totals may be lower than anticipated in locations where the icy mix is slow to change over to snow. However, a much faster switch to plain snow would allow totals to climb higher. This will lead to a small distance between little snow accumulation and a significant snow accumulation.
Rain and snow will begin to taper off across Spain on Saturday as Filomena begins to move over the Mediterranean Sea. Rainfall is forecast to spread across central and southern Italy with snow forecast for the Apennine Mountains.
Precipitation is then forecast to spread across the Balkan Peninsula through the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
Mainly rain is expected along coastal locations, but colder air in place over the interior can allow rain to mix with or even change over to snow. Accumulating snowfall from Croatia to Romania can extend Filomena's impact on travel into next Monday.
Filomena, named by the AEMet earlier in the week, developed in an unusual weather pattern, which will allow it to bring widespread impacts to the Iberian Peninsula.
According to Roys, it is a perfect combination of different weather features set up in a way we haven't seen since 2018 when Storm Emma ended the Beast from the East across western Europe.
"A southerly storm track due to high pressure in the east-central Atlantic, a stalled [storm system] over central Europe and cold air that funneled in from Scandinavia and northern Russia created this uncommon setup," stated Roys.
