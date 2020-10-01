Snowflakes may fly during cold outbreak in Midwest
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 2, 2020 7:08 AM
A Hailstorm moved through Rochester Hills, Michigan, covering the ground with ice on Oct. 1.
Cold air flowing over the relatively warm Great Lakes has caused bouts of lake-effect rain showers over the last few days. However, as even colder air moves into the Midwest, some of that rain may transition to snow.
Lake-effect rain showers are expected to continue into Friday. Some areas, such as in Marquette, Michigan, were just cold enough for snow to mix in late Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Luckily, with the light intensity of the precipitation and temperatures above freezing, no snow accumulation occurred.
The lake-effect precipitation should wind down by Friday evening as high pressure builds into the area. With a clear sky, any warmth from the day will readily radiate back into space. This will cause low temperatures to fall into the 20s in many areas, with 30s right along the shores of the Great Lakes, where the warmer water will have a modifying effect.
Frost advisories stretched from northwestern Kansas all the way to the Canadian border along North Dakota and Minnesota. Freeze warnings were in effect for a portion of Upper Wisconsin and northern Minnesota as well as central Nebraska.
By later Saturday and into Saturday night, the high pressure will move away and a low pressure area will approach the region. In most areas, a cold rain is expected to fall. On the northern fringe of the precipitation, however, temperatures Saturday night are likely to be low enough to allow snow to mix in with the rain.
"The combination of unseasonably cold air from Canada and an incoming storm system moving across the Midwest could lead to some snow mixing in at times for some areas across the Great Lakes," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
"While moisture is limited with this system, air temperatures appear cold enough for areas like northern Wisconsin to see some snowflakes once again for Saturday night and perhaps some wet snowflakes mixing in Sunday as far south as northern lower Michigan," Benz said.
Even though snow accumulation is unlikely, Benz also mentioned that there could be a brief slushy accumulation on colder surfaces where precipitation falls most heavily. Roadways will just remain wet, as the ground is still warm from the recently passed summer.
By the afternoon hours on Sunday, all areas should be warm enough for any remaining precipitation to fall in the form of rain.
A dry day is expected on Monday as the precipitation shifts to the east. Monday will also be a warmer day, with high temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.
"Early October can be a volatile time with regards to temperatures in this region," Benz said. "The jet stream becomes more zonal into Monday, meaning its flow is from west to east," Benz explained. "This will allow warm air from the Pacific to shift east from the Rockies to the Midwest for early next week, allowing temperatures to rebound."
Systems on Tuesday and Wednesday are largely expected to pass by to the north, through southern Ontario. If any precipitation does make it into the Upper Midwest, it should all fall as rain given where the next batch of cold air is likely to head.
"Another shot of cold air arrives later next week, but could be focused farther east across the eastern Great Lakes to New England," Benz said.
By the following weekend, a prolonged warm stretch may be in store. Since it is now October, "warm" is a relative term. Still, widespread 60s will be possible.
