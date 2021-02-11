Relentless wintry weather to bombard much of US into next week
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 11, 2021 1:25 PM EST
Rain, a wintry mix and snow are all in the forecast through Friday as a storm continues on its lengthy journey.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that one of the busiest winter weather patterns in decades will continue to bombard much of the nation into next week. Several weather systems are lining up with the potential to bring more snow and ice to the Midwest and Northeast.
Winter storms could arrive every two to three days through next week amid the tumultuous pattern, which is due in part to a major buckling of the jet stream. The river of high winds aloft plunged southward over the central United States then swung up along the Atlantic coast in recent days, setting the path for storms to ride along. That active storm track will be fueled by the collision of Arctic air sprawling across the middle of the nation and milder air holding its ground in the Southeast.
Two systems will come into play during the next storm late this week into this weekend, including on Valentine’s Day in the Northeast. One storm will sweep eastward across the Plains on Friday then across the Midwest Friday night into Saturday, spreading light to moderate snow along its track. Meanwhile, a secondary storm is expected to push northward up the Eastern Seaboard.
This image, captured on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, reveals an active storm track from Texas to the mid-Atlantic. Dark blue colors over the northern tier of the Plains states is associated with frigid air rather than cloud cover. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
"Both systems are forecast to remain weak with the snow portion of the precipitation on the nuisance end of the spectrum," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. "But even a light amount of snow and a thin coating of ice can lead to dangerous travel conditions."
In general, 1-3 inches of snow is expected from eastern Wyoming to the to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, but heavier amounts of 3-6 inches will occur across eastern Wyoming, southwestern South Dakota and Nebraska, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches is predicted.
"Chicago is another spot where heavier snow on the order of 3-6 inches can occur from Friday night to Saturday due some enhancement from Lake Michigan," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
The snow in this 1,500-mile-long swath will be light and fluffy due to the Arctic air in place. This type of snow can be highly subject to blowing and drifting in a mere breeze amid the frigid conditions.
Farther to the east, most of the moisture associated with the storm pushing northward along the Atlantic Seaboard may stay out to sea.
Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected from part of northern Virginia to Maine Saturday into Sunday, but as with any storm, pockets of somewhat heavier snow can occur with the risk of a few places ending up with 3-6 inches.
"Snow over much of this zone may be intermittent, where the rate of snow varies and even stops for a time," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.
Milder air will cause a wintry mix that includes some ice to develop from portions of middle Tennessee to southern Ohio and southwestern West Virginia as well as from northwestern North Carolina to much of Virginia. The icy mix will expand over the Interstate-95 corridor and coastal areas of the East from central Maryland to southeastern New England.
Some areas struck by a major ice storm that cut power and led to treacherous travel late this week could once again get more ice from this storm.
Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City are in the zone where a wintry or icy mix is forecast from later Saturday to Sunday morning. Meanwhile, it will remain cold enough for mostly snow to fall in Pittsburgh and Boston this weekend.
As the storm finishes up in New England on Sunday, the next winter storm will likely already be producing a large swath of snow over portions of Texas and Oklahoma. That storm is then forecast to head northeastward next week.
Since that storm system is likely to be stronger than the pair of storms slated for this weekend, heavier precipitation, including snow and ice, is expected to unfold. However, it may be a complex setup, with two separate storm centers again.
"There are two scenarios," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "because there’s going to be an injection of cold air into the Northeast on Monday."
In one scenario, a storm may move toward the Ohio Valley as a secondary storm develops near the East Coast.
Rain would be most likely along the I-95 corridor, but precipitation could start out with ice at the onset, according to Rayno.
“There could be significant icing across central parts of Pennsylvania into New York state Monday night into Tuesday," Rayno said, adding that the biggest snowfall would likely occur north of the New York State Thruway into parts of New England.
On the other end of the possibilities, a colder storm may evolve. In a second scenario, a track farther to the east is possible with perhaps only a single and weaker storm developing.
"If the storm remains weaker, it could take more of an eastern track instead, which could unleash significant snow farther to the south and east," Rayno said, adding that a prolonged period of ice could hit Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. The storm could dump several inches of snow just north and west of the I-95 cities in that scenario.
"Buckle up!” Rayno said, "because this will be a busy weather pattern right into next week. And there could be another weather system we’re tracking during the middle to latter part of next week."
In a case of atmospheric deja vu, yet another storm may dip southward over the Central states with snow and ice during the middle of next week, grab Gulf of Mexico moisture and head northeastward later next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.
