Young boys in Poland find message in a bottle from 1959

A pair of boys in Gdansk, Poland, found a message in a bottle written by a female student away at school in 1959. (Photo Credit: Jay C. Pugh/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo)

May 20 (UPI) -- A pair of 10-year-old boys walking near a beach in Poland found a message in a bottle that turned out to be a handwritten love letter from 1959.

The young boys, named Eryk and Kuba, said they found the bottle with a note inside while hiking along the World War II fortifications near Stogi Beach in GdaÅsk.

The faded, handwritten note inside was written in 1959 by a girl identified only as Rysia. She addressed the letter to "Bunny," and spoke of feeling lonely at school in Tarnów and thinking fondly of her memories of the intended recipient.

"I assure you that I am quiet and modest, I do not make friends with anyone, I simply avoid men," Rysia wrote. "My dear, I am a terrible egoist, I only write about myself, but I only think about you, I see you at every moment."

The boys who found the bottle said they have been in contact with a museum in Tarnów in the hopes that the letter's author can be found.