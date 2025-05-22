At least 2 dead after business jet crashes into San Diego neighborhood, sets homes on fire

A business jet crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego during foggy weather early Thursday morning, igniting fires in at least a dozen homes, prompting widespread evacuations.

Copied

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

At least two people are dead and eight others injured after a business jet crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego during foggy weather early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Jet fuel rained down on the residential street and ignited fires in more than a dozen homes as well as vehicles and prompted widespread evacuations, The Associated Press reports.

The plane plummeted from the sky around 3:45 a.m. local time near Montgomery Executive Airport, according to the San Diego Fire Department. It's unclear how many people were on the plane, but police believe the fatalities were people on the plane, not the ground.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy during a press briefing. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.” He confirmed a direct hit to multiple homes in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described visibility at the time of the crash as extremely poor, with heavy fog making it difficult to see even a few feet ahead. It is unclear if the fog was a factor in the crash.

Vehicles are damaged as authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Vehicles are damaged after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Authorities work the scene where a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, setting several homes on fire and forcing evacuations along several blocks early Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said, “I can’t quite put words to describe what this scene looked like with the jet fuel running down the streets and everything on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see.”



Christopher Moore told the AP that the crash woke him and his wife. When they looked out the window, they saw smoke, so they grabbed their two kids and ran out of the house as flames erupted.

“It was definitely horrifying for sure, but sometimes you’ve just got to drop your head and get to safety,” he said.

The aircraft involved was a Cessna 550, also known as a Citation—a private business jet that typically carries six to eight passengers. The FAA said the number of people on board at the time of the crash is still unknown.

Flight data from FlightAware shows the plane departed from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey late Wednesday, made a brief stop in Wichita, Kansas, then continued to San Diego. FAA records indicate the jet is owned by a company based in Alaska and was built in 1985.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are investigating.

This is a developing story.