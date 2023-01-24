Record-setting cold, heavy snow grip eastern Asia

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Videos from the Chinese city of Mohe show just how cold it is, as a 53 below zero Celsius temperature breaks a record for the city’s coldest ever.

Staggering cold swept across eastern Asia at the beginning of the week, plunging temperatures to their lowest levels ever recorded in China. AccuWeather forecasters say the frigid conditions have since moved into Japan, where heavy snow is expected to be the biggest storyline.

The first day of the Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, began with record-setting cold in Mohe, the northernmost city in China and nicknamed "China's North Pole." The city's 7 a.m. local time temperature was an exceptionally low 63.4 degrees Fahrenheit below zero (53 degrees Celsius below zero), which broke the nation's previous cold record of 62.1 degrees F below zero (52.3 degrees C below zero). That national record had stood since Feb. 13, 1969.

Video footage from Mohe appeared otherwordly as freezing fog dimmed the sun and caused ice to form on the outer layers of residents' clothing. One reporter cracked an egg on an iron shovel amid the teeth-chattering cold, causing the white and yolk to freeze instantly upon contact with the metal surface.

Twelve other weather stations in the Heilongjiang province where Mohe is located reported temperatures near or below record levels over the weekend, according to Bloomberg.

Mohe lies near Siberia where temperatures dipped as low as 80 degrees F below zero (62.2 degrees C below zero) during the second week of January. During the latest cold wave, temperatures once again dipped to bone-chilling levels in this part of the world. Yakutsk, Russia, experienced temperatures that had not been matched in more than two decades as the temperature dipped to 80.9 degrees F below zero (62.7 degrees C below zero), according to CNN.

AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls noted that this latest cold shot in eastern Asia was on the radar of AccuWeather meteorologists since the beginning of last week.

"Arctic air that had been sitting over eastern Siberia much of last week was displaced southward across eastern China, the Korean Peninsula and Japan into Taiwan Sunday through Tuesday," Nicholls said.

Snowstorm in Asia

This Arctic burst is what sent record-low temperatures across northern China to begin the week. The biting cold eased a bit as it swept farther east into Japan, but here, forecasters say the frigid air has generated a significant sea-effect snow event. This weather phenomenon occurs under similar atmospheric conditions to lake-effect snow events.

"Moderate to heavy sea-effect snow is expected to continue into Thursday, local time, across western Hokkaido and western Honshu," Nicholls said. Several feet of snow are likely by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, more than 100 flights were canceled at airports in line to receive the worst of the sea-effect snow, according to The Japan Times.

Sea-effect snow persisted across Japan early Wednesday morning, local time. (AccuWeather)

Enough cold air collided with lingering moisture in the Tokyo area Tuesday night, local time, for light snow to fall, though no accumulation was recorded.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said temperatures amid the cold snap could drop to levels experienced only once every 10 years and warned of frozen pipes and power outages. Wednesday's high temperatures will stay in the teens F (7-12 degrees C below zero) on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. High temperatures in the 20s F (2-7 degrees C below zero) are forecast across the northern part of mainland Japan.

Nicholls said that a milder pattern will overtake China and Japan starting next week.

