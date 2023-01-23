Deadly snowstorm creates treacherous travel, power outage issues in Northeast

The snow affected the Monday morning commute, causing numerous accidents across New England and forcing several school districts to close for the day.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Watch as the snow melts and then accumulates during an entire day in Apalachin, New York, on Jan. 22.

As the last full week of January got underway, a winter storm that brought heavy snow to the interior Northeast late Sunday and into Monday has killed at least two people due to treacherous travel conditions. The storm also has cut power to thousands and forced school closures from New York to Maine.

A fatal crash was reported around 9 p.m. local time Sunday evening in Worcester, Massachusetts, with a 31-year-old Massachusetts man dying after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290. The crash, involving multiple cars, was initially reported by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as having a "serious injury," before state police later confirmed the fatality.

Another fatality was reported in West Warwick, Rhode Island, after a crash on Interstate 95 north claimed the life of 25-year-old Beatrice J. Batista of Central Falls, Rhode Island, NBC10 Boston reported. A witness said the vehicle traveling in the right lane lost control, exiting onto the shoulder before rolling over and striking a tree. Batista died at the scene of the crash.

Two others were killed in crashes, one in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, Sunday night and another in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, but it was unclear if weather was a factor.

Since 5 a.m. local time Monday morning, the New Hampshire State Police officers responded to 90 crashes and vehicles off the road. On Interstate 93, officers responded to a rollover crash near Londonderry, a town just north of the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Troopers said injuries were reported with the crash, but no further details were provided as of 10 a.m. EST.

The interstate speed limit was lowered to 45 mph across New Hampshire as the snow and ice created slick roadways and poor visibility.

New Hampshire State Police on the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 93 northbound, near exit 5, in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (New Hampshire State Police)

"Leave yourself extra travel time to get to your destination this morning and clear the snow and ice from your vehicle prior to driving," the New Hampshire State Police office wrote on Twitter.

In Maine, the number of crashes and vehicles off the road climbed to 29 just before 9 a.m. EST Monday, according to the Maine State Police.

"Drivers driving too fast for road conditions is causing people to crash and slide off the road," the Maine State Police wrote on Twitter. "Drivers need to slow down and use caution if they must drive."

A speed restriction of 45 mph was put in place for a section of Interstate 95 in Maine as a preventive Sunday night.

The Massachusetts State Police also put a speed restriction in place for parts of Interstate 90. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) had at least 528 pieces of snow removal equipment deployed across the state on Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, snowfall totals passed the 1-foot mark in parts of the Northeast. In Etna, Maine, which is a town just west of Bangor, 14.5 inches of snow fell. Meredith, New Hampshire, located about two hours north of Boston, also measured 14.5 inches of snow Monday afternoon.

Other states throughout the Northeast that accumulated snow included Connecticut, where 8 inches fell in the town of Bakerville, as well as Massachusetts (7 inches in the city of North Adams) and Pennsylvania (5 inches in the city of Lawrenceville).

The heavy, wet snow that fell across the interior Northeast weighed down tree limbs and power lines, and by Monday afternoon, power outages climbed into the tens of thousands for New Hampshire and Maine. In New Hampshire, more than 42,000 customers remained without electricity as of 2:40 p.m. local time, and in Maine, just over 27,000 customers were without power as of Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US.

Just after noontime, power outages in Massachusetts climbed over 11,000. Most of the power outages came from Berkshire, Franklin and Worcester counties, located in the western third of the state.

As the snow continued to fall during the morning commute on Monday, several school districts across the Northeast closed for the day. In Massachuttes, nearly 20 school districts closed for a snow day across the state, the Boston Globe reported.

Northeast late weekend snowstorm

In New York, numerous schools opened under a "two-hour delay" while others closed for the day. Instead of canceling Monday classes, several universities in Albany, New York, opted for all classes to be remote due to the inclement weather, WNYT reported.

Universities aren't the only schools opting for classes to be remote during inclement weather, either. As virtual learning took off during the pandemic, some educators decided snow days are now unnecessary.

One thing that was not canceled due to the inclement weather was the NFL playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Crews shoveled the snow off the goal line before the game started, but as the snow continued to fall during the game, crews were back out before the start of each period to clear off the field for the players. The players and bundled-up fans didn't seem to mind the snow during the game.

As the sun set and darkness closed in on Buffalo during the third period of the game, the sky illuminated an eerie blue hue. In a photo of the stadium from afar, the arena's spotlights can be seen lighting up the field, but a dark blue sky covered the outside of the arena.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that snow lovers will be in luck across the Northeast this week. Although the snow drought is expected to continue across parts of the Interstate 95 corridor, another storm is expected to bring more snow to the interior Northeast later this week.

