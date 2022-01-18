Quick shot of snow, ice and rain to strike winter-weary regions
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Jan. 18, 2022 2:13 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 18, 2022 4:36 PM EST
As cold air intrudes, a wintry mix could be possible from Tennessee to Massachusetts during the second half of the week before another chance of snow moves in over the weekend.
Winter is shifting into high gear across the eastern United States with several opportunities for snow in the coming days paired with the coldest air so far this season, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
This cold and snowy pattern is setting up in the wake of a major snowstorm that unloaded snow from the Gulf Coast states through the Northeast and into Canada. Snow was still covering the ground in much of central and eastern Tennessee, eastern Kentucky and parts of Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon, and more snow could accumulate in these areas before the old snow has a chance to melt away.
The next batch of snow will not be near the magnitude of this past weekend's far-reaching storm, but it will be a bit of a nuisance for folks having to clean off cars or shovel sidewalks.
Unlike bigger storms, like nor'easters, in which snow falls around a central area of low pressure, the wintry precipitation Wednesday into Thursday will fall along a cold front that is sweeping across the eastern U.S.
"A wave of moisture is forecast to ride along the leading edge of the cold push and cause rain to change to snow along this swath," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
The morning commute Thursday could be sloppy from eastern Kentucky to parts of the mid-Atlantic, including around Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.
"Accumulations are expected to generally range between 1 and 3 inches, with the higher accumulations and greatest potential to achieve the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches in the mountains of West Virginia," Duff said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Washington, D.C., has already measured 12.1 inches of snow so far in January, the highest monthly snowfall total in the nation's capital since January of 2016 when 18.8 inches accumulated. The upcoming storm is unlikely to send the city's monthly total to this level, but it will add to the snowiest month in half a decade.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected farther south, but motorists could still face weather-related travel issues Wednesday night into Thursday.
"Roads are expected to initially be wet due to all rain falling at the front end of the storm, but as colder air moves in and temperatures drop, a changeover to snow can lead to slippery conditions on the roadways," Duff said.
This rapid freeze-up could cause icy spots to form on roads and sidewalks and even in places where no snow falls. This includes stretches of interstates 40, 65 and 75.
Snow is not predicted to fall as far south as it did during the weekend snowstorm, but instead of bringing snow, the cold front could stir up some gusty thunderstorms for a slice of the Gulf Coast region.
This risk of locally damaging storms will focus on southeastern Texas, Louisiana and across central Mississippi Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. A major severe weather outbreak is not likely, but the potential for a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The same cold front responsible for the snow will also usher in a fresh infusion of Arctic air, sending the temperature to drop to the lowest levels so far this winter for most areas.
Areas along the Gulf Coast, such as New Orleans, could bottom out at the freezing point early Thursday morning. However, this will feel mild compared to the interior Northeast and Upper Midwest where temperatures are expected to dip below zero F.
This cold air will set the stage for the next chance for wintry precipitation at the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there is the chance that this could be bigger than the midweek snow threat, including travel-snarling snow from the southern Appalachians to southern New England if the storm strengthens quickly.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Quick shot of snow, ice and rain to strike winter-weary regions
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Jan. 18, 2022 2:13 PM EST | Updated Jan. 18, 2022 4:36 PM EST
As cold air intrudes, a wintry mix could be possible from Tennessee to Massachusetts during the second half of the week before another chance of snow moves in over the weekend.
Winter is shifting into high gear across the eastern United States with several opportunities for snow in the coming days paired with the coldest air so far this season, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
This cold and snowy pattern is setting up in the wake of a major snowstorm that unloaded snow from the Gulf Coast states through the Northeast and into Canada. Snow was still covering the ground in much of central and eastern Tennessee, eastern Kentucky and parts of Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon, and more snow could accumulate in these areas before the old snow has a chance to melt away.
The next batch of snow will not be near the magnitude of this past weekend's far-reaching storm, but it will be a bit of a nuisance for folks having to clean off cars or shovel sidewalks.
Unlike bigger storms, like nor'easters, in which snow falls around a central area of low pressure, the wintry precipitation Wednesday into Thursday will fall along a cold front that is sweeping across the eastern U.S.
"A wave of moisture is forecast to ride along the leading edge of the cold push and cause rain to change to snow along this swath," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
The morning commute Thursday could be sloppy from eastern Kentucky to parts of the mid-Atlantic, including around Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.
"Accumulations are expected to generally range between 1 and 3 inches, with the higher accumulations and greatest potential to achieve the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches in the mountains of West Virginia," Duff said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Washington, D.C., has already measured 12.1 inches of snow so far in January, the highest monthly snowfall total in the nation's capital since January of 2016 when 18.8 inches accumulated. The upcoming storm is unlikely to send the city's monthly total to this level, but it will add to the snowiest month in half a decade.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected farther south, but motorists could still face weather-related travel issues Wednesday night into Thursday.
"Roads are expected to initially be wet due to all rain falling at the front end of the storm, but as colder air moves in and temperatures drop, a changeover to snow can lead to slippery conditions on the roadways," Duff said.
This rapid freeze-up could cause icy spots to form on roads and sidewalks and even in places where no snow falls. This includes stretches of interstates 40, 65 and 75.
Snow is not predicted to fall as far south as it did during the weekend snowstorm, but instead of bringing snow, the cold front could stir up some gusty thunderstorms for a slice of the Gulf Coast region.
This risk of locally damaging storms will focus on southeastern Texas, Louisiana and across central Mississippi Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. A major severe weather outbreak is not likely, but the potential for a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
The same cold front responsible for the snow will also usher in a fresh infusion of Arctic air, sending the temperature to drop to the lowest levels so far this winter for most areas.
Areas along the Gulf Coast, such as New Orleans, could bottom out at the freezing point early Thursday morning. However, this will feel mild compared to the interior Northeast and Upper Midwest where temperatures are expected to dip below zero F.
This cold air will set the stage for the next chance for wintry precipitation at the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there is the chance that this could be bigger than the midweek snow threat, including travel-snarling snow from the southern Appalachians to southern New England if the storm strengthens quickly.
More to see:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo