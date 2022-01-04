'This is unprecedented.' Snowstorm strands hundreds of drivers overnight
Some motorists spent 20 hours or more stuck in the snow on I-95 in Virginia after a major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some places.
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 4, 2022 9:43 AM EST
Updated Jan. 4, 2022 10:34 AM EST
The storm dumped 6.7 inches in the nation’s capital on Jan. 3. It was the snowiest day since Jan. 13, 2019.
The early-week snowstorm that turned deadly and disastrous for thousands of people also seemed nearly endless for a few hundred drivers on Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Monday night. There, hundreds of vehicles were left stranded overnight as "disabled vehicles and downed trees" left large swaths of the interstate inaccessible.
For some motorists, like Susan Phalen, that meant sitting for more than 10 hours in frozen traffic in the frozen tundra that was 2022's first major snowstorm for the region.
"Heat is on and I've got plenty of gas," Phalen said on Twitter as she documented the experience. "But most of the 'gas' is coming from the four small YorkiPoos trapped in this car with me. Poor pooches have very full bladders."
Hundreds of motorists were stranded on I-95 in Virginia on Monday overnight and into Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after a major winter storm dumped heavy snow on the region.
Shortly before 9 a.m., local time, Phalen posted a video update to Twitter as traffic finally began to move.
"After over 11 hours of not moving an inch, I-95 NB is crawling forward," she wrote. "Any movement is exciting at this point."
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), much of the blame for the delay, which began Monday afternoon, was placed on multiple trucks that had crashed on the snow- and ice-packed interstate. All of the chaos on the interstate occurred near Fredericksburg, Virginia, roughly 60 miles outside of Washington, D.C.
"This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes," VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker said in a statement.
Near Centreport Parkway, a crash involving six semi-trucks at noon Monday forced all the southbound lanes of I-95 to close, NBC Washington reported, contributing to the miles of backups.
This map from the Virginia Department of Transportation shows the impacted stretch of I-95. (VDOT)
AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline spoke with multiple stranded drivers, including Alex Smith, a woman who found herself stuck on the freeway for hours even after she tried to take an exit. Smith, who was driving through Virginia from North Carolina, was shocked by the road conditions.
“[The roads were] perfect all the way here until we hit Fredericksburg, then it was like the roads weren’t plowed, it was like we just hit this city line where there was just no salt, no nothing,” she said. “Everyone was trying to get off at exits, but the gas stations and the hotels are not plowed, so people were getting stuck just trying to turn into places, so everybody just got back on the highway, because what else are you going to do?”
After trying to get off an exit ramp herself, Smith found herself on a back road that she said she “shouldn’t have been on” before she bottomed out and got stuck.
“But thank God three guys jumped out who didn’t speak English but the only thing they could do was get me out of there and luckily they were plowing that backroad, so all I could do was go straight back to I-95,” she said with a chuckle. “I thought ‘Well, it may take me a couple more hours, but at least I’ll be safe on the freeway.’ But then we completely stopped.”
As the night wore on, dozens of tractor-trailers were left disabled in the snowy conditions, blocking all lanes of traffic.
With cleanup and removal efforts complicated by the snowstorm, the backup became longer and longer as Monday night became Tuesday morning. As cars and trucks had run out of gas, Virginia State Police have said that the major interstate was closed so crews could safely reach stranded motorists.
"In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," Parker said.
Snow was falling heavy on I-95 near the Rappahannock River in Virginia, a stretch that would soon be completely halted by tractor-trailer accidents. (Twitter/VDOT Fredericksburg)
While drivers like Phalen managed to make it through the night safely with enough fuel, that wasn't the story for all.
Nisa Semesta told NBC Washington that she was stuck on the interstate for over 12 hours, accompanied by her two cats in the car. According to Semesta, drivers couldn't get off the interstate for supplies.
“We’re really worried about our access to food, water and sanitation at the moment,” she said. “I know some people are starting to get worried about gas.”
