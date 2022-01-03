Snowstorm leaves more than half a million without power
A quick-hitting blast of winter weather left several inches of snow blanketing parts of the Southeast, before spreading into the mid-Atlantic, where it shut down much of the nation’s capital.
By
Meghan Mussoline, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 3, 2022 10:24 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 3, 2022 11:24 AM EST
AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
The first accumulating snow of the season arrived amid a jarring change in the weather pattern across parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday, leaving cities nearly shut down, hindering travel and causing hundreds of thousands of power outages. Unseasonable warmth over the weekend was replaced with frigid air ahead of a snowstorm that swept across the eastern U.S.
The storm unleashed hefty snow amounts across parts of Tennessee and North Carolina, with accumulations climbing to 9.0 inches in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and 11.0 inches in Swiss, North Carolina. Even areas as far south as Alabama were hit with a blast of wintry weather, and Moores Mill, Alabama, picked up 7.0 inches of snow.
More than half a million customers were without power across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US.
Over 300,000 customers in Virginia alone were without power, followed by nearly 170,000 customers in North Carolina.
The snow came down at a quick pace across Virginia, and the wintry precipitation was heavy enough to cause thundersnow in parts of the state Monday morning.
Crashes were already mounting before 9 a.m. Monday as the Virginia State Police responded to 82 traffic crashes by 8 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, but the public information officer's Twitter account noted that most of the vehicles had gotten stuck or damaged due to "folks going too fast for conditions." The office urged people to stay off the road and limit travel only if necessary.
One of the crashes that they responded to was on Route 29 at Route 15 in Culpeper County, Virginia, where a car was pictured off the road, spun backward. The county is 65 miles southwest of Washington D.C., were wintry scenes were unfolding after two particularly mild days.
The temperature had climbed into the 60s on the first two days of the new year in the nation’s capital before nosediving on Monday. AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline captured snow creating near whiteout conditions as it stuck to roads and created slick travel conditions in Washington, D.C.
A snow plow works to clear an intersection in Washington, D.C., early on Monday January 3, 2022, as the nation's capital dealt with its first snowstorm of the season. (AccuWeather Live Stream)
Ruptly
A snow emergency declaration was issued for midnight Monday until 7 p.m. Monday by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The snow emergency allows snowplows to clear snow emergency routes from curb to curb, according to Bowser. Local and federal offices around the nation’s capital will be closed Monday, according to UPI.
The DC health department canceled all COVID-19 testing for Monday due to the snow emergency, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority temporarily suspended services due to the weather conditions. The snow also forced the closure of all Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area, including the National Air and Space Museum.
People abandon cars as heavy snow stalls traffic in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2022. (AccuWeather Live Stream)
The wintry conditions stretched to the mid-Atlantic coast, including in Atlantic City where accumulating snow and poor visibility were reported early Monday.
A state of emergency was issued for five southern New Jersey counties on Sunday night by Gov. Phil Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols,” Murphy said on Twitter.
The latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Snowstorm leaves more than half a million without power
A quick-hitting blast of winter weather left several inches of snow blanketing parts of the Southeast, before spreading into the mid-Atlantic, where it shut down much of the nation’s capital.
By Meghan Mussoline, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 3, 2022 10:24 AM EST | Updated Jan. 3, 2022 11:24 AM EST
AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
The first accumulating snow of the season arrived amid a jarring change in the weather pattern across parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday, leaving cities nearly shut down, hindering travel and causing hundreds of thousands of power outages. Unseasonable warmth over the weekend was replaced with frigid air ahead of a snowstorm that swept across the eastern U.S.
The storm unleashed hefty snow amounts across parts of Tennessee and North Carolina, with accumulations climbing to 9.0 inches in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and 11.0 inches in Swiss, North Carolina. Even areas as far south as Alabama were hit with a blast of wintry weather, and Moores Mill, Alabama, picked up 7.0 inches of snow.
More than half a million customers were without power across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US.
Over 300,000 customers in Virginia alone were without power, followed by nearly 170,000 customers in North Carolina.
The snow came down at a quick pace across Virginia, and the wintry precipitation was heavy enough to cause thundersnow in parts of the state Monday morning.
Crashes were already mounting before 9 a.m. Monday as the Virginia State Police responded to 82 traffic crashes by 8 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, but the public information officer's Twitter account noted that most of the vehicles had gotten stuck or damaged due to "folks going too fast for conditions." The office urged people to stay off the road and limit travel only if necessary.
One of the crashes that they responded to was on Route 29 at Route 15 in Culpeper County, Virginia, where a car was pictured off the road, spun backward. The county is 65 miles southwest of Washington D.C., were wintry scenes were unfolding after two particularly mild days.
The temperature had climbed into the 60s on the first two days of the new year in the nation’s capital before nosediving on Monday. AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline captured snow creating near whiteout conditions as it stuck to roads and created slick travel conditions in Washington, D.C.
A snow plow works to clear an intersection in Washington, D.C., early on Monday January 3, 2022, as the nation's capital dealt with its first snowstorm of the season. (AccuWeather Live Stream)
A snow emergency declaration was issued for midnight Monday until 7 p.m. Monday by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The snow emergency allows snowplows to clear snow emergency routes from curb to curb, according to Bowser. Local and federal offices around the nation’s capital will be closed Monday, according to UPI.
The DC health department canceled all COVID-19 testing for Monday due to the snow emergency, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority temporarily suspended services due to the weather conditions. The snow also forced the closure of all Smithsonian museums in the D.C. area, including the National Air and Space Museum.
People abandon cars as heavy snow stalls traffic in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2022. (AccuWeather Live Stream)
The wintry conditions stretched to the mid-Atlantic coast, including in Atlantic City where accumulating snow and poor visibility were reported early Monday.
A state of emergency was issued for five southern New Jersey counties on Sunday night by Gov. Phil Murphy. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols,” Murphy said on Twitter.
More to see:
The latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo