Bright meteors, supermoon to light up November night sky

Three meteor showers and a glowing supermoon will make November a standout month for skywatchers, along with the return of one of the season’s most recognizable constellations.

Copied

From two meteor showers to the second supermoon of the year, here are the top astronomy events to mark down on your November 2025 calendar.

Meteors will make frequent appearances in the night sky in November, with three meteor showers peaking throughout the month.

In addition to the upcoming events, early-night stargazers will also notice a familiar sight returning to view: Orion. The famous constellation will climb above the eastern horizon around 11 p.m. local time, appearing a little earlier each night as the month goes on.

The constellation Orion shines above the brightest star in the sky, Sirius, on a clear night. (2up studio/Getty Images)

From shooting stars to supermoon, here are the top astronomy events to look for throughout November:

Taurid meteor showers: Early November

November is fireball season, with a pair of long-running meteor showers that are known for producing incredibly bright meteors throughout the first half of the month.

Unlike most meteor showers that peak over the course of one or two nights, the Northern Taurids and Southern Taurids have drawn out peaks that overlap during the first two weeks of November. They will only combine for around five meteors per hour, but the ones that do streak through the sky could be spectacular.

A fireball lights up the sky over Pensacola Beach, Florida. (Image/Austin Houser)

In 2025, the full moon coincides with the start of the meteor showers, but despite the bright moonlight, some fireballs may still be visible.

Supermoon: Nov. 4-5

The second of three consecutive supermoons will glow during the first week of November, appearing slightly bigger and brighter than normal.

The moon will appear full as it rises on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 4, followed by an encore on the night of Thursday, Nov. 5.

The full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, rises above the Lincoln Memorial at sunset in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

As the moon orbits the Earth, there are times when it is slightly closer to the planet and other times when it is a bit farther away. A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the point in its orbit when it is closer to Earth.

Leonid meteor shower: Nov. 16-17

Folks who miss out on the Taurid meteor showers early in November will have another opportunity to spot shooting stars on the night of Nov. 16-17 as the Leonids peak, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Leonid meteor shower has produced some of the biggest meteor storms in history with thousands of meteors per hour. However, a more modest showing is expected in 2025 with around 15 shooting stars per hour.