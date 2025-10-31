Caribbean being monitored for new tropical development in November

AccuWeather forecasters say warm waters and a temporary lull in disruptive winds could support tropical development in the western Caribbean during the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Residents of Wakefield, Jamaica, described the area as ‘almost completely annihilated’ after Hurricane Melissa swept through the Caribbean island, leaving a trail of widespread devastation.

Following Melissa, which was undoubtedly the worst hurricane of the 2025 season, AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the Caribbean, as there is potential for another tropical storm or hurricane to develop that could impact lives and property.

After impacting the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland and Labrador early this weekend, Melissa may track near Iceland and the northern British Isles next week as a wind and rainstorm.

Hurricane season is not yet over, and it officially continues through Nov. 30.

The Caribbean remains warm enough to support additional tropical development in the coming weeks, with heat stored deep in the sea helping to fuel storms.

"We are closely monitoring the southwestern Caribbean for signs of tropical development in the coming weeks," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Atmospheric conditions could support development through mid-November."

While hostile winds (wind shear) are increasing across much of the Atlantic, due in part to a strengthening jet stream, a quieter zone remains in the western Caribbean, where conditions may still support development.

However, even in this quieter zone, wind shear may increase at times, while decreasing in parts of the western and southern Atlantic in the weeks ahead. Due to this, some areas outside the Caribbean still require monitoring for potential tropical development.

"As we see it, if anything were to develop in the western portion of the Caribbean, it would likely move west toward Central America or Mexico due to easterly steering breezes," DaSilva said. "In addition, development time prior to landfall may limit the strength of such a storm."

Across much of the United States—from the central Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic—it is unlikely that a tropical system will bring wind or rain through mid-November, as strong westerly winds and an active jet stream limit development or allow a tropical storm to track close by.

"If there is development in the western Caribbean, it likely would not be until the second week or toward the middle of the month with all conditions considered," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

