Arctic blast to send north-central US into deep freeze
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Jan. 18, 2022 9:34 AM EST
|
Updated Jan. 18, 2022 10:36 AM EST
Temperatures rising about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal on Tuesday will be a “fake-out” ahead of a brutally cold punch of Arctic air and an Alberta clipper pushing across the north-central United States.
Millions will be shivering from the Midwest to the Northeast this week as a storm system diving out of Canada helps introduce the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter.
After a potent storm spread across the Plains and Midwest last week, leaving behind over a foot of snow in places like Des Moines, Iowa, a shot of cold air billowed into the Midwest early this week, but the effects of this chilly flow won't hang around for too long.
After reaching only 37 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, St. Louis could have temperatures rising into the lower 50s, over 10 degrees above normal for the middle of January. Chicago's high temperature was only 28 F Monday, but, similar to the Gateway to the West, it could be well above average in the Windy City as temperatures rise to around 40 F. Typically, Chicago has temperatures in the lower 30s this time of year.
This may be a bit of a fake-out, however, as a brutally cold punch of Arctic air is anticipated to push across the North Central states from northwest to southeast, accompanied by a quick-moving storm referred to as an Alberta clipper.
"Disturbances remain active over the northern Pacific, and these will move inland over western Canada," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
This clipper could bring a strip of 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow to southern Ontario, Canada, into southwestern Quebec, Canada. Places such as Thunder Bay and Timmins, Ontario, could have anywhere from 6-10 inches (15-25 cm) of snow through Thursday, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches (38 cm).
Portions of the northern United States could also end up with several inches from this storm, including Duluth, Minnesota, which could have 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) pile up by Thursday, and Marquette, Michigan, where 4-8 inches (10-20 cm) are expected. This storm could even bring 3-6 (8-15 cm) to portions of the Adirondacks and 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) to much of northern New York and New England.
Some lake-enhanced snow bands could set up downwind of Lake Huron and Lake Ontario and could significantly reduce visibility for those traveling, according to LoBiondo.
The shot of frigid air that will travel with this storm will be a branch of the polar vortex and is expected to send temperatures tumbling well below normal across much of the region as high pressure dominates the weather pattern.
There will be another cold shot for Wednesday and Thursday in the Midwest as well as Thursday and Friday in the Great Lakes and Northeast, said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, who noted that subzero temperatures could be observed in the Northeast.
On Tuesday night, Grand Forks, North Dakota, will receive one of the first shots of fresh, frigid air and gusty winds as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dive below minus 40 F.
Cities like International Falls, Minnesota, and Grand Forks won't see the mercury rise above zero at all from Tuesday night through Thursday night, even when the sun is at its peak intensity of the day.
"AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip well below zero at times across northern Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota on northward to the Canadian border on Wednesday," said LoBiondo.
On Wednesday night and Thursday night, temperatures are forecast to dive to 10 F or lower in Chicagoland, while Minneapolis could have temperatures in the negative teens. This will come after temperatures top out in the 30s and 40s Tuesday.
Blustery conditions could help things feel even more wintry, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures hovering below zero in Chicago and in the negative teens across the Twin Cities. With a forecast low temperature in the negative 20s in Fargo, North Dakota, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to fall to around 30 below zero.
While residents of the North Central states are more used to this level of cold, those visiting this week should remember to bundle up and limit outdoor activity, as frostbite can occur on exposed skin rapidly in these temperatures, forecasters say.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Motorists are urged to prepare their vehicles with emergency cold weather kits in case of breakdowns or lengthy travel delays, and homeworkers should take extra care to avoid pipes bursting due to the cold.
"As the cold Arctic air dives south, conditions will feel noticeably colder to many residents from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon across the middle of the country," said LoBiondo, adding that areas as far south as northern Texas could experience a 24-hour temperature drop between 20 and 30 degrees.
After a forecast high in the lower 70s on Tuesday in Dallas, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 50s, though that will still be slightly above average. Temperatures across Iowa will take an even more drastic turn after the forecast high in the lower 40s on Tuesday becomes around 10 F on Wednesday. After Duluth's temperature reaches the upper 20s on Tuesday, it's forecast to plummet below 0 before Wednesday.
The Northeast won't be immune from this chill either as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s from Philadelphia to Boston Friday.
Overall, temperatures are expected to be well below normal for the middle and latter half of January in the north-central U.S., and across the Great Lakes, Northeast and into the Southeast this week. In some locations, temperatures will be 10-25 degrees below average, according to LoBiondo.
AccuWeather long-range meteorologists predict the southward displacement of the polar vortex causing this wave of cold air will continue to bring frigid conditions to the Midwest and Northeast over the next couple of weeks.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Arctic blast to send north-central US into deep freeze
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Jan. 18, 2022 9:34 AM EST | Updated Jan. 18, 2022 10:36 AM EST
Temperatures rising about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal on Tuesday will be a “fake-out” ahead of a brutally cold punch of Arctic air and an Alberta clipper pushing across the north-central United States.
Millions will be shivering from the Midwest to the Northeast this week as a storm system diving out of Canada helps introduce the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter.
After a potent storm spread across the Plains and Midwest last week, leaving behind over a foot of snow in places like Des Moines, Iowa, a shot of cold air billowed into the Midwest early this week, but the effects of this chilly flow won't hang around for too long.
After reaching only 37 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, St. Louis could have temperatures rising into the lower 50s, over 10 degrees above normal for the middle of January. Chicago's high temperature was only 28 F Monday, but, similar to the Gateway to the West, it could be well above average in the Windy City as temperatures rise to around 40 F. Typically, Chicago has temperatures in the lower 30s this time of year.
This may be a bit of a fake-out, however, as a brutally cold punch of Arctic air is anticipated to push across the North Central states from northwest to southeast, accompanied by a quick-moving storm referred to as an Alberta clipper.
"Disturbances remain active over the northern Pacific, and these will move inland over western Canada," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.
This clipper could bring a strip of 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow to southern Ontario, Canada, into southwestern Quebec, Canada. Places such as Thunder Bay and Timmins, Ontario, could have anywhere from 6-10 inches (15-25 cm) of snow through Thursday, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches (38 cm).
Portions of the northern United States could also end up with several inches from this storm, including Duluth, Minnesota, which could have 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) pile up by Thursday, and Marquette, Michigan, where 4-8 inches (10-20 cm) are expected. This storm could even bring 3-6 (8-15 cm) to portions of the Adirondacks and 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) to much of northern New York and New England.
Some lake-enhanced snow bands could set up downwind of Lake Huron and Lake Ontario and could significantly reduce visibility for those traveling, according to LoBiondo.
The shot of frigid air that will travel with this storm will be a branch of the polar vortex and is expected to send temperatures tumbling well below normal across much of the region as high pressure dominates the weather pattern.
There will be another cold shot for Wednesday and Thursday in the Midwest as well as Thursday and Friday in the Great Lakes and Northeast, said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, who noted that subzero temperatures could be observed in the Northeast.
On Tuesday night, Grand Forks, North Dakota, will receive one of the first shots of fresh, frigid air and gusty winds as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dive below minus 40 F.
Cities like International Falls, Minnesota, and Grand Forks won't see the mercury rise above zero at all from Tuesday night through Thursday night, even when the sun is at its peak intensity of the day.
"AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip well below zero at times across northern Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota on northward to the Canadian border on Wednesday," said LoBiondo.
On Wednesday night and Thursday night, temperatures are forecast to dive to 10 F or lower in Chicagoland, while Minneapolis could have temperatures in the negative teens. This will come after temperatures top out in the 30s and 40s Tuesday.
Blustery conditions could help things feel even more wintry, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures hovering below zero in Chicago and in the negative teens across the Twin Cities. With a forecast low temperature in the negative 20s in Fargo, North Dakota, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to fall to around 30 below zero.
While residents of the North Central states are more used to this level of cold, those visiting this week should remember to bundle up and limit outdoor activity, as frostbite can occur on exposed skin rapidly in these temperatures, forecasters say.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Motorists are urged to prepare their vehicles with emergency cold weather kits in case of breakdowns or lengthy travel delays, and homeworkers should take extra care to avoid pipes bursting due to the cold.
"As the cold Arctic air dives south, conditions will feel noticeably colder to many residents from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon across the middle of the country," said LoBiondo, adding that areas as far south as northern Texas could experience a 24-hour temperature drop between 20 and 30 degrees.
After a forecast high in the lower 70s on Tuesday in Dallas, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 50s, though that will still be slightly above average. Temperatures across Iowa will take an even more drastic turn after the forecast high in the lower 40s on Tuesday becomes around 10 F on Wednesday. After Duluth's temperature reaches the upper 20s on Tuesday, it's forecast to plummet below 0 before Wednesday.
The Northeast won't be immune from this chill either as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s from Philadelphia to Boston Friday.
Overall, temperatures are expected to be well below normal for the middle and latter half of January in the north-central U.S., and across the Great Lakes, Northeast and into the Southeast this week. In some locations, temperatures will be 10-25 degrees below average, according to LoBiondo.
AccuWeather long-range meteorologists predict the southward displacement of the polar vortex causing this wave of cold air will continue to bring frigid conditions to the Midwest and Northeast over the next couple of weeks.
SEE ALSO:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo