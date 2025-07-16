Gulf tropical rainstorm threatening Louisiana, including New Orleans, with flooding

Torrential downpours that can trigger dangerous flooding is the main threat from a tropical rainstorm along the north-central Gulf coast for the balance of this week. Southern Louisiana is in the crosshairs.

Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby reports from Gulfport, Mississippi, where a flood threat looms ahead of a tropical rainstorm.

The tropical development in the northern Gulf this week is expected to be limited due to its close proximity to land, but it will still pose a danger for the millions who reside across the region.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the appropriately dubbed tropical rainstorm is destined to unload tremendous downpours that can unleash flooding on southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

"There is still time for the tropical rainstorm to evolve into an official tropical depression or tropical storm, but that time is limited," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said on Wednesday morning. "It probably has until the middle of the day on Thursday to do so."

The rainstorm became disorganized while crossing the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday and Tuesday night. As of early Wednesday, the small swirl of winds was near Tallahassee, Florida, while the bulk of the showers and thunderstorms were located farther south over the warm waters of the Gulf.

On Thursday morning, the poorly defined center was just east of New Orleans, with most of the thunderstorms over the Gulf or right along the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi. However, an eruption of drenching thunderstorms is foreseen over the South-Central states as the storm moves inland and moisture is flung onshore from the Gulf.

This image was captured on Thursday, July 17, 2025, and shows the northern Gulf with a disorganized mass of showers and thunderstorms along the shores of Louisiana (center). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The more organized the rainstorm becomes, the greater the potential for excessive rainfall and widespread flooding along the central Gulf coast and especially southern Louisiana. But even a poorly organized tropical rainstorm can still produce localized torrential downpours that can lead to incidents of flash flooding.

Weighing the "what ifs" and what is most likely, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a one, due to the potential for travel disruptions, loss of revenue and the risks to lives and property in the United States associated with heavy rainfall and flooding.

Weak steering breezes will guide the rainstorm westward over southern Louisiana on Thursday. At that point, steering breezes may drop off, which could allow the rainstorm to stall and produce downpours over the same area.

It is also possible that more of a northward or westward drift may continue. The former would allow some heavy rain to spread into more of the Mississippi Delta and lower valley region. The latter could allow downpours to spread westward and possibly reach close to Houston.

A sizable zone where 4-8 inches of rain is forecast to fall extends across much of the southern half of Louisiana and part of southern Mississippi. Within this zone, pockets where 8-12 inches of rain can fall are anticipated with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 16 inches.

Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour can occur during the storm, which is enough to challenge the storm drainage capabilities in some of the metro areas in southern Louisiana, including New Orleans. New Orleans sits below sea level and relies on powerful pumps to keep streets and neighborhoods free of standing water.

Some flooding in low-lying areas is anticipated along with flash flooding in urban locations over portions of Louisiana, southwestern Mississippi and areas in Texas near the Louisiana border.

From Friday to the weekend, drenching downpours are likely to expand over the lower and middle portions of the Mississippi Valley with pockets of flash flooding.

Because of the minimal gain in strength anticipated by the tropical rainstorm, strong wing gusts will generally be limited to thunderstorm activity near the Interstate 10 corridor.

"It is possible that a couple of tornadoes and waterspouts develop near the central Gulf coast as the storm moves inland on Thursday," DaSilva said.

AccuWeather meteorologists are watching the nearby waters of the United States for tropical development later this month.

