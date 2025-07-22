'Corn sweat' will make this week's heat wave feel even worse

Humidity levels are spiking in part of the central U.S. this week amid a heat wave. And it may feel even hotter due to fields of corn.

Copied

What is corn sweat and how does it affect the crop as well as the weather?

The heat wave baking the central United States this week may feel worse than those earlier in the summer, and corn is partly to blame. The claim may sound unusual, but this common crop can actually change the weather.

"Corn actually produces humidity, if you will, or moisture that wicks off the plant on average about 4,000 gallons per acre [per day]," Farmer Mark Baker told AccuWeather. That added moisture increases the humidity, which in turn raises the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures, making already-hot days feel even more intense.

The phenomenon is called "corn sweat," and it's far more pronounced with corn than other plants. For comparison, a large oak tree releases around 100 gallons of water into the atmosphere each day, 40 times less than an acre of corn.

An ear of corn growing in a field. (UrosPoteko/Getty Images)

"On a normal day, I mean, the humidity in the cornfield is substantially worse," Baker added. "You step out of the corn and you go, 'Wow, that's a breath of fresh air.'"

On Wednesday afternoon, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to climb above 100 degrees in parts of the Corn Belt, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

The effects of corn sweat will continue to amplify heat and humidity until the crops are harvested in early autumn.