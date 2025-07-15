Severe storms to rumble daily in central, eastern US

As high humidity helps to fuel storms with torrential downpours and flash flooding in the central and eastern United States, some locations will also be hammered by damaging winds.

More storms will be on the prowl in portions of the central and eastern United States into the weekend. While flash flooding will pose the greatest risks to lives and property in the coming days, some of the storms will bring damaging wind gusts that can lead to sporadic power outages, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Severe thunderstorms will extend from northern Michigan to western Wyoming and northeastern Colorado into Tuesday night. Some pockets of severe weather will extend as far west as portions of southern Idaho and northern Utah. The greatest concentration of storms is anticipated over Nebraska, where the highest risk of damaging hail is likely.

On Wednesday, the risk of severe weather will continue over some areas of the Central states from Lake Michigan waters to eastern Nebraska. However, the likelihood of some coverage of severe storms will also extend farther to the south into northern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

Some of the storms in this zone may produce a tornado as well.

The storms from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday evening are forecast to extend into the Chicago metro area.

Locally severe thunderstorms will extend west of this zone Wednesday night, with hail and strong wind gusts posing a threat from north-central Kansas and south-central Nebraska to southeastern Wyoming and central Colorado.

The Denver metro area could also be affected by another batch of storms Wednesday night focusing on areas just east of the central Rockies. Some severe thunderstorms are also in store for areas farther to the east during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storms packing strong wind gusts in addition to flooding downpours will extend from the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians and part of the Interstate 95 corridor from near Philadelphia to Washington, D.C.

Much of the zone from the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest will get a break from severe weather from later Thursday to Friday. The same can't be said farther East.

On Thursday, many areas from the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians will be revisited by severe thunderstorms. It is possible the severe weather risk may extend farther to the east, into the mid-Atlantic zone once again.

On Friday, the potential severe weather will tend to focus from the central and southern Appalachians to the I-95 mid-Atlantic.

Storms capable of producing locally damaging wind gusts, but with the potential for flash flooding, will extend from Delaware and Maryland to North Carolina Friday.

While a southward push of dry air in the Northeast will tend to shut down severe weather in the Northeast during part of the weekend, the atmosphere is likely to reload over portions of the Plains and Midwest.

