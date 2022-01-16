Stunning satellite images capture massive volcanic eruption near Tonga
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 16, 2022 1:43 PM EST
|
Updated Jan. 16, 2022 1:43 PM EST
Satellite images show the volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga that triggered many tsunami warnings, including in the western U.S.
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, crews are struggling to contact the hard-hit Pacific nation and assess the extent of damage as relatives anxiously wait for news.
The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island, had a radius of 162 miles (260 km) and sent a plume of ash, gas and steam as high as 12 miles (19 km) into the atmosphere. Ash had been spotted as high as 63,000 feet, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).
Images from space captured the stunning detail of the eruption, from the shock waves that rapidly propagated away from the center to the utter scale and intensity of the explosion. The eruption was described as one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite.
Communication with the 105,000 residents of Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom comprised of more than 170 islands, remained limited on Sunday as the eruption severed internet and phone lines, according to Reuters. As a result, crews continue to have difficulty assessing the full scope of the damage and determining whether injuries or deaths have occurred.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference Sunday that Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa was covered in "thick plumes of volcanic dust but otherwise conditions are calm and stable."
"There are parts of Tonga where we just don't know yet ... we just haven't established communication," Ardern said.
Tsunami waves were triggered by the violent underwater explosion with all of the islands of Tonga under a marine tsunami warning at one point.
"This event is extremely dangerous for those on and near the area closest to the eruption. A tsunami has been generated that we are closely monitoring as it crosses the Pacific," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said shortly after the massive explosion. The center later reported a tsunami wave of 2.7 feet (82 cm) at a gauge in Nuku'alofa and 2.0 feet (61 cm) in Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Water rushed through churches and homes in Nuku'alofa as Tongans fled to higher ground. Boats and large boulders also washed ashore as the northern side of the capital sustained "significant impact," Reuters reported.
Residents reported hearing the volcanic eruption and described the sound as violent, almost as if bombs had exploded or loud thunder cracked. Large waves were crashing onshore by 6 p.m. Saturday as residents reported it was raining ash and tiny pebbles as complete darkness covered the sky, despite sunset not arriving until around 7:30 p.m. There were even reports of those in New Zealand hearing loud booms from the eruption.
This satellite image shows the violent eruption over Tonga.(RAMMB/CIRA)
Tsunami warnings were then hoisted for parts of New Zealand, Hawaii, the entire West coast of the United States, Canada's British Columbia coastline and the eastern coasts of Japan.
Tsunami waves nearly 3 feet (91 cm) high were recorded in Hawaii, with waves of 1-3 feet (30-91 cm) commonly reported along the West coast of the United States, leading to minor incidents of flooding. In Port San Luis, California, there was a 4.3-foot (131 cm) tsunami observation.
Video from Santa Cruz, California, showed the ripple of the tsunami waves flowing up the San Lorenzo River. The harbor in the city was also seen covered in water as the tidal surge arrived.
A harbor official pulls debris from rising waters out of Santa Cruz harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Local officials along the West Coast urged people to avoid beaches, boardwalks, harbors and piers and get away from the shore until the tsunami danger had passed. In Laguna Beach, California, preemptive measures were taken to close these public areas.
In Japan, more than 210,000 people had been ordered to evacuate as the tsunami bore down on the eastern coastal areas of the country. Waves as high as 9 feet (274 cm) were observed in the prefecture of Iwate, CNN reported. Damage assessments are still ongoing in the affected regions as of early Monday morning, local time.
This is not the first time this volcano has erupted, as RNZ reported, it was erupting intermittently in late December, but had since been declared dormant. The last eruption was on Dec. 20, though Saturday's eruption was reportedly seven times more powerful.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Stunning satellite images capture massive volcanic eruption near Tonga
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 16, 2022 1:43 PM EST | Updated Jan. 16, 2022 1:43 PM EST
Satellite images show the volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga that triggered many tsunami warnings, including in the western U.S.
An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, crews are struggling to contact the hard-hit Pacific nation and assess the extent of damage as relatives anxiously wait for news.
The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island, had a radius of 162 miles (260 km) and sent a plume of ash, gas and steam as high as 12 miles (19 km) into the atmosphere. Ash had been spotted as high as 63,000 feet, according to Radio New Zealand (RNZ).
Images from space captured the stunning detail of the eruption, from the shock waves that rapidly propagated away from the center to the utter scale and intensity of the explosion. The eruption was described as one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite.
Communication with the 105,000 residents of Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom comprised of more than 170 islands, remained limited on Sunday as the eruption severed internet and phone lines, according to Reuters. As a result, crews continue to have difficulty assessing the full scope of the damage and determining whether injuries or deaths have occurred.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference Sunday that Tonga's capital of Nuku'alofa was covered in "thick plumes of volcanic dust but otherwise conditions are calm and stable."
"There are parts of Tonga where we just don't know yet ... we just haven't established communication," Ardern said.
Tsunami waves were triggered by the violent underwater explosion with all of the islands of Tonga under a marine tsunami warning at one point.
"This event is extremely dangerous for those on and near the area closest to the eruption. A tsunami has been generated that we are closely monitoring as it crosses the Pacific," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said shortly after the massive explosion. The center later reported a tsunami wave of 2.7 feet (82 cm) at a gauge in Nuku'alofa and 2.0 feet (61 cm) in Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Water rushed through churches and homes in Nuku'alofa as Tongans fled to higher ground. Boats and large boulders also washed ashore as the northern side of the capital sustained "significant impact," Reuters reported.
Residents reported hearing the volcanic eruption and described the sound as violent, almost as if bombs had exploded or loud thunder cracked. Large waves were crashing onshore by 6 p.m. Saturday as residents reported it was raining ash and tiny pebbles as complete darkness covered the sky, despite sunset not arriving until around 7:30 p.m. There were even reports of those in New Zealand hearing loud booms from the eruption.
This satellite image shows the violent eruption over Tonga.(RAMMB/CIRA)
Tsunami warnings were then hoisted for parts of New Zealand, Hawaii, the entire West coast of the United States, Canada's British Columbia coastline and the eastern coasts of Japan.
Tsunami waves nearly 3 feet (91 cm) high were recorded in Hawaii, with waves of 1-3 feet (30-91 cm) commonly reported along the West coast of the United States, leading to minor incidents of flooding. In Port San Luis, California, there was a 4.3-foot (131 cm) tsunami observation.
Video from Santa Cruz, California, showed the ripple of the tsunami waves flowing up the San Lorenzo River. The harbor in the city was also seen covered in water as the tidal surge arrived.
A harbor official pulls debris from rising waters out of Santa Cruz harbor in Santa Cruz, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Local officials along the West Coast urged people to avoid beaches, boardwalks, harbors and piers and get away from the shore until the tsunami danger had passed. In Laguna Beach, California, preemptive measures were taken to close these public areas.
In Japan, more than 210,000 people had been ordered to evacuate as the tsunami bore down on the eastern coastal areas of the country. Waves as high as 9 feet (274 cm) were observed in the prefecture of Iwate, CNN reported. Damage assessments are still ongoing in the affected regions as of early Monday morning, local time.
This is not the first time this volcano has erupted, as RNZ reported, it was erupting intermittently in late December, but had since been declared dormant. The last eruption was on Dec. 20, though Saturday's eruption was reportedly seven times more powerful.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo