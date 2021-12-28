The World Health Organization (WHO) delivered a grim forecast on Tuesday, warning that the ongoing spread of omicron cases could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems. As countries such as China and Germany bring back their tough restrictions against the virus, AFP reported that countries are now grappling with how to balance the spread of the virus while limiting the economic harms of more lockdowns. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation period for asymptomatic infections in half, while in France, companies are mandated to have employees work from home at least three days per week.

China’s case surge has brought back its “zero COVID” strategy, forcing tens of millions of residents in hotspot cities, such as Xi’an, to stay in their homes. According to AFP, China’s lockdowns are the country’s most sweeping mandates since the early days of the pandemic, when Wuhan was completely shut off from the world.

“A rapid growth of omicron... even if combined with a slightly milder disease, will still result in large numbers of hospitalizations, particularly amongst unvaccinated groups, and cause widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services,” WHO Europe’s COVID Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood told AFP