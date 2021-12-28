Despite only being 20 days since the U.S. detected its first omicron variant, it is now the most dominant strain of COVID-19 within the U.S..
The World Health Organization (WHO) delivered a grim forecast on Tuesday, warning that the ongoing spread of omicron cases could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems. As countries such as China and Germany bring back their tough restrictions against the virus, AFP reported that countries are now grappling with how to balance the spread of the virus while limiting the economic harms of more lockdowns. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation period for asymptomatic infections in half, while in France, companies are mandated to have employees work from home at least three days per week.
China’s case surge has brought back its “zero COVID” strategy, forcing tens of millions of residents in hotspot cities, such as Xi’an, to stay in their homes. According to AFP, China’s lockdowns are the country’s most sweeping mandates since the early days of the pandemic, when Wuhan was completely shut off from the world.
“A rapid growth of omicron... even if combined with a slightly milder disease, will still result in large numbers of hospitalizations, particularly amongst unvaccinated groups, and cause widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services,” WHO Europe’s COVID Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood told AFP
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened its recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic from 10 days to five and has updated guidance for other exposures in an effort to tamp down on the growing surge of omicron cases, The Associated Press reported.
Specifically, the new CDC guidance also states:
- Anyone who is exposed to the coronavirus and is unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, the CDC now recommends quarantining for five days, followed by “strict mask use” for five days after your quarantine.
- If you are fully vaccinated but still not eligible for a booster, the CDC said you do not need to quarantine after exposure; however, you should still wear a mask for 10 days.
- Boosted individuals do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask for 10 days.
“The omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday night. For more information on the new recommendations, visit the CDC site here.
The CDC has shortened the recommended time for isolation for asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 to 5 days from the previous guidance of 10 days.
A clinic in Australia blamed “human error” when it mistakenly told 400 people they had tested negative for COVID-19,The New York Times reported.SydPath, the pathology service of St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, said Monday that all of those given the erroneous results have been contacted and told that, in fact, their results were positive for the virus. The lab also said that 995 more people had been told that they had tested negative, even though their results had not yet been determined. The clinic said procedures have since been put in place to ensure a similar mix-up “cannot happen again.”
Health officials in Louisiana are reporting a spike in hospitalizations fueled by the omicron strain of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported. Over the past week, hospitalizations across the state have more than doubled, climbing to 449 patients. “The last time we reported this many COVID-19 hospitalizations was mid-October, as we came down from our third and then-worst COVID-19 surge,” Louisiana’s Department of Health said in a news release. It is estimated that over 80% of all COVID-19 infections across the state are due to the omicron variant, the AP said.
For the second year in a row, college bowl games are being canceled due to COVID-19, with three more schools announcing Sunday that they would not be participating, ESPN reported. The Military and Fenway bowls were canceled and an opponent was still being sought to replace the University of Miami in the Sun Bowl against Washington State on Friday. Miami, which cited COVID issues, is the third ACC team to be unable to play its bowl game, joining Boston College (Military Bowl) and the University of Virginia (Fenway Bowl)in making announcements. BC had 40 players unavailable to square off against East Carolina University. “We just do not have enough players,” Jeff Haley, head coach at Boston College, told ESPN. On Thursday, the University of Hawaii said it wouldn’t be able to compete in the Hawaii Bowl, and Texas A&M had to pull out of the Gator Bowl, although Rutgers stepped in as a replacement. “It is very disappointing that COVID is taking a toll on so many college football teams and bowl games,” bowl executive director Bernie Olivas said.
A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Seattle to Shanghai turned back in midair after learning that new COVID cleaning rules at the Chinese airport would “require significantly extended ground time,” airline officials told The Associated Press. The abrupt flight change last week prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, which said it “had made a stern representation to the airline.” The consulate did not name Delta but said in a short statement Sunday that many flights from the U.S. to China had been delayed or canceled over the weekend, including a flight that turned back more than halfway to its destination. It wasn’t clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, AP reported. Delta only said that the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport were “not operationally viable for Delta.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to the Biden administration, said Monday that vaccine mandates for domestic flights should be considered as the omicron variant fuels record caseloads throughout the country and around the world, Axios reported. “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe show. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.” The omicron variant has caused widespread staffing shortages and cancellations since the Christmas weekend, with thousands of flights having been canceled in a three-day span alone.
At least 2,400 more flights were canceled around the globe on Monday, including nearly 900 U.S. flights, as airline crews continue to be impacted by the wave of COVID infections over the holidays, CNBC and tracking site FlightAware reported. Bad weather and maintenance issues also contributed to the grounding of flights by JetBlue, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines. Over the Christmas weekend, about 2,300 U.S. flights were canceled Saturday and Sunday, with more than 3,500 more grounded globally, according to The New York Times. Southwest Airlines said it canceled 68 flights on Sunday due only to weather and not COVID. At the same time, airlines across the U.S. saw a rebound in air travelers: Roughly two million people passed through screening checkpoints each day last week and Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. In fact, Tuesday’s figures were on track with those two years ago when the pandemic struck, and Wednesday’s numbers (2,081,297) even surpassed 2019’s (1,937,235), the TSA said.
The highly transmissible omicron variant has pushed COVID-19 caseloads in some parts of the United States to levels not seen since last January’s pandemic peak, The New York Times reported. The seven-day national average of new daily cases reported Monday is more than 198,000, a 65% jump over the past 14 days, and about 1,400 more people have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University researchers. The national record for average daily infections is 251,232, set in January.
The positivity rate is also rising with 12% of all COVID-19 tests returning with a positive result. New York reported a record number of new COVID cases on Christmas Eve. Other hotspots include Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico, all areas where more cases have been reported in the past week than in any other seven-day period, data show. From Dec. 5, the Times reported, there has been a fourfold increase of COVID hospital admissions among children in New York City, while in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker is set to activate the National Guard to help in overburdened hospitals. Johns Hopkins also reported that another 731,500 Americans received a vaccine dose in the past 24 hours.
Camp Susque is a Christian youth camp nestled in the mountains just north of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and camp officials are doing what they can to help front-line workers in need. Peter Swift, the executive director of the camp, announced that medical professionals and first responders that need to quarantine could do so at one of the camp’s lodges for free, WNEP reported. The lodges are equipped with high-speed internet so that those in quarantine can stay in touch with their family. “We hate seeing our lodges empty. We have had a lot of cancellations for retreats due to COVID and so forth, and we want to use our resources to bless the community, and if this is a need, then we want to meet it,” Swift said. People in the region that want to book a stay following a COVID-19 exposure can contact Camp Susque by phone or email.
A Connecticut man recently ordered a holder for his passport and COVID-19 vaccination card, but when the item arrived at his doorstep, it had something that he wasn’t expecting. Inside the Amazon delivery was a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, ctpost reported. The unidentified man said that the card was obviously fake as it was not the same size as the real vaccination cards. Amazon responded to the claim saying that it does not allow the sale of vaccination cards and that it has removed the listing on its website, ctpost reported. People in Connecticut who do not want to carry around their vaccination card can instead use the state’s digital vaccination card to have a copy of their vaccine records on their smartphone.
Rapid COVID-19 tests one of the hottest items in America this holiday season, with many stores and pharmacies sold out. The demand is causing the price of the tests to surge on apps and websites where people can sell things to others in their community. On one such app called OfferUp, the at-home tests were selling for as much as $400, KING5 reported. “This shouldn’t become the toilet paper of today. We don’t need anybody clearing out the shelves,” a pharmacist in the Seattle area told KING5. People still have the option to go to a testing site in their community to be tested for COVID-19; however, the long lines and the wait to see the test results can be inconvenient compared to the quick results offered by at-home tests.
With coronavirus infections on the rise worldwide, more and more people are relying on at-home tests before attending holiday gatherings. According to Dr. John Wherry from the University of Pennsylvania, the best time to use the rapid test is around 6 to 12 hours before the event starts, ABC6 reported. “That’s going to make sure that when you’re with other people you’re at a low risk for transmitting,” Wherry said. However, these tests are hard to come by in many pharmacies across the country as demand has surged with the emergency of the omicron variant. Even conventional testing sites are becoming overwhelmed. “There are no appointments. We looked all day yesterday for appointments, and there’s none anywhere,” Alex Pearson told the Philadelphia-based news station. Even fully vaccinated people should consider being tested for the virus as vaccinated individuals can still transmit COVID-19.
A cruise ship from Carnival Cruise Line in Miami is the latest voyage to be banned from Caribbean ports due to COVID-19 cases. According to WPLG, the number of infected people on board has not be revealed, but nearly 2,500 passengers and over 1,100 crew members are on the ship. The current voyage is an eight day trip, which began last Saturday, and already had previous stops in Bonaire and Aruba canceled.
“Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test,” the company said in a statement. “Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew. This is a vaccinated cruise and all guests were also tested before embarkation. Unfortunately, Bonaire and Aruba authorities did not permit the ship to call in those ports.”
Health officials in Germany anticipate a spike in cases in the days following Christmas fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant, The Associated Press reported. “The proportion of omicron cases will rise VERY strongly in the coming days,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday. “Please avoid infections during the celebrations. Even the vaccinated should test themselves.” Many regions across Germany have shuttered nightclubs and have instituted safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 as officials continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks, the AP said.
Delaware State University has become the latest to delay the return of students to campus due to a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant. Students will have to wait two weeks before returning, The Associated Press reported, though classes will begin as planned on Jan. 10 and be held virtually for those two weeks. “The booster is our best chance to defend against widespread infection on campus, protecting you and the people around you,” DSU President Tony Allen said in a letter. The Vice President of Campus Health, Dr. Michelle Fisher, added that it takes up to two weeks for the booster shot to provide maximum effectiveness after administered. “The University wants its students as fully protected as possible before they arrive on campus at the beginning of the semester,” Fisher said.
A new study found that variants of COVID-19 are spreading among white-tailed deer in Ohio. Experts are unsure of how the deer became infected or if they can infect humans, though analysis did reveal that the animals caught COVID-19 from humans, UPI reported. The study had been published online Dec. 23 in the journal Nature. “Animal reservoirs of zoonotic viruses pose obstacles to infectious disease control and open doors to allow the reintroduction of novel viral diversity back into humans,” senior researcher Dr. Andrew Bowman told UPI. “Human-to-animal spillover of SARS-CoV-2 virus has occurred in a wide range of animals, but thus far, the establishment of a new natural animal reservoir has not been detected.” Using genetic testing, the researchers found that more than 35% of the deer tested had the virus and carried at least three COVID-19 variants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture had previously found that white-tailed deer were becoming new hosts for COVID-19 back during July. “These findings fundamentally change our assumptions about SARS-CoV-2 persistence in the environment,” Bowman said. “The establishment of a natural reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer could facilitate future spill-back to humans, which would further complicate long-term COVID-19 control strategies.”
The public will have to wait at least until January to order one of 500 million free COVID-19 test kits the Biden administration said it will provide as part of an aggressive effort to combat surging omicron cases, The New York Times reported. Federal officials told The Times that contracts with drug firms to buy the tests could be finalized as soon as next week, while the website for people to order them will not be up until January. Manufacturers say they are already producing tests as fast as they can, especially around the holidays as anxious Americans try to track down a kit before spending time with family. John M. Koval, spokesperson for Abbott Laboratories, said his company is seeing “unprecedented demand” for its tests, “and we’re sending them out as fast as we can make them.” The White House has not said how many tests people will be able to order or how quickly they will be shipped once they are available.
Universal Orlando is reinstating mask requirements starting Christmas Eve amid rising coronavirus cases attributed to the omicron variant, The Associated Press reported. The theme park says masks will be required at all public indoor locations as well as at all attractions “from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.” The requirement applies to both those vaccinated and unvaccinated. The reinstatement of the requirement comes at a time when daily coronavirus case have quadrupled over the past week in Florida, according to the AP, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations were also noted to have increased by 12%. Walt Disney World, also in Orlando, has not yet announced a decisions to revise their policy after relaxing its face covering requirements earlier this year.
Another 122,186 people tested positive for COVID-19 across the U.K. on Friday, the highest number reported to date, the BBC reported. Infections across the U.K. continue to surge, with new records set nearly every day since the middle of December. Health officials estimate that 90% of all coronavirus cases are related to the omicron variant. However, hospitalizations are only up slightly and the death rate remains around the same level it was before the omicron variant emerged, according to BBC figures.
South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. House majority whip confirmed. “This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” the third-ranking Democrat said in a statement, adding that he was fully vaccinated and boosted, NBC News reported. Clyburn said a Sunday at-home test ahead of his granddaughter’s wedding was “inconclusive,” and “out of an abundance of caution” he quarantined and took a PCR test on Monday. “It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus,” he said.
Greece has canceled all Christmas concerts and other events to avoid overcrowding as part of new COVID measures announced Thursday. Effective Friday morning, masks will be required in both indoor and outdoor areas while a double mask or a KN95 will be required to travel in public transportation or to visit a supermarket, The Associated Press reported. Also, those traveling to Greece must undergo testing for COVID-19 on the second and fourth days after they arrive. The latest restrictions will stay in place through Jan. 3. “Due to the large amount of Christmas activity and crowded conditions that it creates, the mandatory use of masks is fully justified,” Greece’s Health Minister Thanos Plevris said.
The Biden Administration announced on Friday morning that the travel ban to eight African countries would be lifted on New Year’s Eve. The eight Southern Africa countries were initially restricted due to fears of omicron spread, but an official with the Biden Administration told CNN that the president lifted the restrictions following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“The decision was recommended by CDC for two key reasons: First, our nation’s health officials have made progress in understanding Omicron; importantly, our existing vaccines are effective against severe disease with Omicron, especially if you’re boosted,” the official said. “Second, with Omicron now present across the US and globally, international travelers from these countries will not have a significant impact on US cases.”
Two major airlines have collectively canceled over 100 flights ahead of Christmas due to the quickly spreading omicron variant, ABC News reported. As of Thursday evening, United Airlines has proactively canceled 112 flights for Christmas Eve, and Delta 90 flights for the same day. “The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Delta noted that their flight cancelations were “due to a combination of issues, including but not limited to, potential inclement weather in some areas and the impact of the omicron variant.”
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for Merck’s anti-COVID-19 pill for treatment in certain patients, a day after Pfizer’s pill received approval for a larger pool of patients. The new pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, called molnupiravir, is for adults 18 and older who are at greater risk for hospitalization and death, and for whom alternative COVID treatment options authorized by the FDA are “not accessible or clinically appropriate,” The Washington Post reported. One monoclonal antibody treatment remains effective against omicron but is in short supply. And a study published Wednesday, according to the Post, showed that a three-day course of intravenous remdesivir could be effective for high-risk patients. Meanwhile, on Wednesday France became the first country to publicly cancel an order for the Merck pill due to its disappointing performance in clinical trials.
Philadelphia cancels rapid test giveaway amid dwindling supply
The Philadelphia Health Department canceled its giveaway of rapid COVID-19 tests, which had been scheduled for Thursday after the demand for the tests at earlier giveaways drained its supplies, The Associated Press reported. A department spokesperson announced late Wednesday that the city would move forward with a free vaccine clinic at the Waterview Recreation Center in the place of the canceled giveaway. The department had a goal of distributing 24,000 kits before Christmas, and distributed “virtually all” of its rapid test supplies through events and distribution at nine city walk-up vaccine clinics, a spokesperson said. The department had ordered more supplies last week, but officials had been unsure when the orders would be filled due to high demand nationwide and shortages, the AP reported.
The famous New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will still go on but as a “scaled back” affair, with masks required on revelers as well as proof of full vaccination, according to plans announced Thursday by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. All attendees over the age of 5 must show proof they received a full dose(s) of vaccine, but not a booster, officials said. Times Square typically holds around 58,000 people in viewing areas for the big celebration, but this year will be limited to 15,000 people. Also, people will not be allowed entry into the area until 3 p.m. ET. The city’s seven-day average positivity rate for COVID cases was 11.3% as of Tuesday, officials said. The Times also reported that the owner of One Times Square, the setting of the big ball drop, has created an app called VNYE to help people celebrate virtually.
Over 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered across the U.S. as of Thursday afternoon, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With this milestone, just over 61% of the U.S. population, or over 200 million people, are fully vaccinated, and over 64 million people have received a booster shot. Over 72% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine. "There is still more work to be done," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said over Twitter on Thursday about the milestone, referring to the nearly 40 million adults who remain unvaccinated and at least 92 million across the U.S. who have yet to receive the booster shot. She added that as omicron coronavirus cases rise, "it is critical to get vaccinated & boosted."
Chokwe Antar Lumumba serves as the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, and on Wednesday, he confirmed that he had contracted the coronavirus, The Associated Press said. The mayor is fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, and the only symptom he is experiencing is being a little fatigued. It is unclear if Lumumba has been infected by the omicron variant, but he is in quarantine at his home and will remain isolated for the next few days. At least two cases of the omicron strain have been identified in Mississippi, according to the AP, with other suspected cases under investigation.
The omicron variant -- the now-dominant coronavirus strain in the United States -- has pushed COVID-19 infections well above delta’s peak, and U.S. officials say it’s just a matter of time before it breaks records, The New York Times reported. The highly contagious variant is causing “near-vertical case growth” in multiple cities, according to the Times, with figures doubling about every two to three days. The all-time high for average daily cases was 251,232, set in January. Some health experts believe the U.S. could hit one million cases a day as the New Year approaches, furthering burdening hospitals. “When we have millions and millions and millions of people, all sick, all together at one time, it doesn’t take a large percentage of those people to topple over the hospitals,” said Dr. Hallie Prescott, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan.
Israeli officials said the country is planning to offer a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people over 60, healthcare workers, and those with compromised immunity, at least four months after their third shot, Bloomberg reported. A government panel of health experts recommended the action in an effort to outpace the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The overall coronavirus infection rate is on the rise in Israel. Nadav Davidovitch, professor and director of the School of Public Health at Ben Gurion University, Israel, and an adviser to the government, told the BBC: “The vaccine is very safe, so having the fourth dose in terms of side effects this is something that is very minimal.”
As infections surge, one of China’s major cities is enforcing sweeping COVID-19 restrictions, locking down its 13 million residents and only allowing one person per household out every two days to buy necessities, The Associated Press reported. Daily cases have increased dramatically in the city of Xi’an for six straight days since Dec. 17, with the city having detected its first case connected to the latest outbreak at a quarantine hotel Dec. 9, CNN reported. It was unclear whether any of the cases were confirmed as the omicron variant, according to Reuters. The restrictions in Xi’an took effect at midnight Wednesday and include some of the harshest since China imposed a strict lockdown last year on more than 11 million people in and around the city of Wuhan, AP said. The city is located about 620 miles southwest of the Olympic host city of Beijing.
Two of the nine Premier League matches scheduled for Boxing Day have been postponed due to COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. Leeds was set to travel to Liverpool and Watford was scheduled to travel to Wolverhampton, but both matches were postponed after several players contracted the virus. “The league is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games,” the Premier League said on Thursday. A dozen matches in the Premier League have been postponed over the past two weeks due to concerns over the virus, the AP said.
The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled a Jan. 7 hearing to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for large businesses and certain healthcare workers, CNBC reported. One of the cases involves a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that requires employers with 100 or more workers to have staff vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis. The other involves the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirement that 76,000 health facilities that receive federal funds ensure their employees are fully vaccinated. The White House said Wednesday evening that it is “confident in the legal authority for both policies” and that the Justice Department will “vigorously defend” both in court. “Especially as the U.S. faces the highly transmissible omicron variant, it is critical to protect workers with vaccination requirements and testing protocols that are urgently needed,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Infections across the U.S. continue to trend upward ahead of Christmas weekend with 164,642 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. The positivity rate is also rising with over 9% of all COVID-19 tests returning with a positive result. As the contagious omicron strain spreads ahead of the holidays, millions of people are giving their immune systems a boost with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, another 1.5 million Americans received a dose of one of the vaccines, Johns Hopkins University said. The U.S. reported the third-highest vaccination rate globally on Wednesday behind India, which inoculated 6.2 million people, and China, which inoculated nearly 13 million people.
A long line of cars was backed up Tuesday night at a 24/7 COVID-19 testing site in Tropical Park, Florida as shown in a video Joel Franco shared on Twitter. There has been a high demand for COVID-19 testing in South Florida ahead of holiday travel with concerns mounting over the omicron variant, according to the Miami Herald. People waited for hours to get tested, not only in Tropical Park, but also in Pembroke Pines where police had to warn people to expect heavy traffic. Tests offered at airports like Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, cost money while county-run or health department-run sites do not. Appointments are not required in most places in Florida, but they are recommended.
Over 601,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered across the East of England last week, breaking the previous record of 441,861, the BBC reported. The East of England includes Essex, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Milton Keynes and Suffolk. The U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) said that over 90% of the jabs were booster shots. “Hundreds of thousands of people across the region have responded to the message from the NHS - please don’t wait around to get vaccinated,” said Tiffany Hemming, the vaccination lead for the NHS. Some schools across the region that are closed for the holidays will reopen as vaccination centers as the demand for jabs increases amid the new wave fueled by the omicron variant, the BBC said.
COVID-19 vaccine certificates for travel within the bloc will only be valid for nine months without a booster shot, the European Commission announced Tuesday.The commission added that a harmonized validity period for COVID-19 “is a necessity for safe free movement and EU level coordination.”After a booster shot, the validity of the passport will be extended further without a set limit, DW News cited an EU official as telling Reuters. This new rule applies to people traveling within the European Union, but the Commission added in a statement that it recommends EU countries also apply it on a national level, according to DW News.
Over 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the U.K. on Wednesday, the highest single-day total on record, the BBC reported. This was the first time that new infections over a 24-hour period reached six digits and the eighth consecutive day that the U.K. set a new daily record for new cases. The new wave is being accompanied by a surge in vaccinations with nearly 1 million people rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the BBC. While cases are at an all-time high, hospitalizations are still lower than they were during last winter’s peak.
A South African study suggests that people infected with the omicron variant face a lower risk of hospitalization and severe disease compared to those infected with the delta variant, though the authors also note part of it may be due to high population immunity, Reuters reported. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that people diagnosed with the omicron variant in South Africa between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 were 80% less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with a different variant over the same period of time. While patients admitted during this time with omicron faced a similar chance of developing severe disease compared to those with other variants, the study found those hospitalized with omicron in October to November were 70% less likely to develop severe disease than those admitted with the delta variant between April and November.
“Compellingly, together our data really suggests a positive story of a reduced severity of omicron compared to other variants,” said Professor Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). She is also one of the study’s authors. “What is unclear is whether the picture will be similar in countries where there are high levels of vaccination but ver low levels of previous infection.”
One day after leading his team to a victory over the Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. Sirianni woke up Wednesday morning symptomatic and is now in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. "Coach Sirianni will conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday," the Eagles said in a statement. Sirianni was not the only NFL head coach to test positive Wednesday. The New York Jets announced Wednesday that head coach Robert Saleh had entered COVID-19 protocol as well.
The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments for an additional 90 days, now ending on May 1, 2022. This comes after the Biden administration issued an extension back in August, placing a freeze on repayments to the end of January 2022. The pause began under President Donald Trump after the coronavirus pandemic forced many Americans into unemployment and financial uncertainty. “We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said in a statement. According to Education Department data, more than 42 million people had federal student loans of some form as of fall 2021, totaling nearly $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. It's not clear whether this will be the final extension on loan repayments.
President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday after coming in close contract with an infected White House official, CBS News reported. The announcement from the White House came just a couple days after Biden was a close contact to a mid-level staffer who tested positive after riding on Air Force One. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the president received negative PCR tests on Monday and Wednesday following a negative antigen test on Sunday.
“The guidance of the CDC is: If you’re a close contact, you should be tested five to seven days, five days and seven days post contact. We do three and five days post-contact here at the White House through PCR tests,” Psaki said on Tuesday.
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized use of the first pill to treat COVID-19, a drug developed by Pfizer that has been touted as a ‘game-changer,’ The Wall Street Journal reported. Health officials said the pill, called Paxlovid, could be available in days and is authorized for COVID patients age 12 and older who are vulnerable to becoming severely ill. A recent study found that Paxlovid was 89% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID and protected well against the omicron variant, The New York Times reported. “It is a game changer,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told ABC News earlier this month. “But at the same time, I want to emphasize that no one should use the existence of the pill as an excuse to avoid vaccination.” An antiviral pill from Merck is also expected to gain authorization soon.
A Swedish company has come up with a potentially controversial product to help with carrying vaccine passports – a microchip. Epicenter, located in Stockholm, said customers who get a microchip inserted in their body can later change their minds and have the device removed.
“So I have a chip implanted in my arm and I have programmed the chip so that I have my COVID passport on the chip,” Hannes Sjoblad, the company’s managing director, told AFP while showing off the technology. “The reason is that I always want to have it accessible. And when I read my chip, I just swipe my phone on the chip and then I unlock and it opens up.”
Sjoblad added that the chip, which can be scanned to pull up a PDF of the vaccine passport, can be convenient for people who want to access vaccine-restricted businesses but forget their phones. The chip costs 100 euros, or about $113, and uses the same near-field communication technology used in contactless credit cards and mobile payments, the Orlando Sentinel reported. For more, watch the video below:
The Michigan Wolverines football team, currently ranked No. 2 and slated to play the Georgia Bulldogs in a huge College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31, will receive COVID-19 booster shots on Wednesday, ESPN reported. The move comes as a way to keep as many players healthy as possible for next week’s showdown, Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber said in a press conference Tuesday. “The booster’s out there now, we have a full team booster shot tomorrow, so that’ll be good,” Stueber said. “I think everyone understands the gravity of the situation, to have an outbreak now would be devastating to a lot of people. Understanding the concern there is a big thing, so we’ve taken the proper precautions there.”
With 190,190 new coronavirus cases reported in the United States on Tuesday, the nation saw its largest single-day case increase in 109 days, dating back to Sep. 3. According to BNO News, the country also saw over 2,100 fatalities from the virus, representing an 8.5% increase in deaths from last week. Data from the news outlet also shows that New York is far outpacing the rest of the country in new cases. With 26,456 infections recorded in a 24-hour period, the state became the fourth in the country to surpass the 3 million case mark since the beginning of the pandemic.
The NHL announced this week that players will not be participating in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The recent spike in coronavirus cases around the league has caused massive disruptions around the sport. The league and the NHL Players’ Association had previously negotiated a deal in the collective bargaining agreement that allowed the players to participate, but there is a stipulation that the agreement can be withdrawn if the league schedule was “materially impacted” by the pandemic. On Monday, the league announced that it was temporarily halting its season due to case spread, which was affected about 15% of players.
Aircraft passengers could be two to three times more likely to catch COVID-19 while on a flight since the emergence of the omicron variant, the top medical adviser to the world’s airlines told Bloomberg. David Powell, physician and adviser to the International Air Transport Association, told the news organization that business class may be safer than the economy cabins, which are more densely packed. He suggested precautions to take such as avoiding face-to-face contact and surfaces that are frequently touched, as well as not unmasking at the same time during meals on the aircraft.
The U.S. Army has developed a COVID-19 vaccine that it says guards against the omicron and delta variants while also effective against SARS strains, Defense One reported. An official announcement is expected in the next few weeks from the Department of Defense. Unlike the already approved vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, this new vaccine is a spike ferritin nanoparticle vaccine (or SpFN), which is essentially a soccer-ball shaped protein with 24 “faces,” allowing it to attach to the spikes of multiple COVID variants on different faces of the protein, according to Defense One. It’s been in the works for nearly two years by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed’s infectious diseases branch, told Defense One that the vaccine has had “positive results” at the trial stage. It will still need to undergo phase 2 and phase 3 trials.