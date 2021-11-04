Northwest storm train keeps rolling along
The stormy pattern will result in several more days of much-needed rain and mountain snow in parts of the West, but forecasters say some areas that could really use the rain won’t be in luck.
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 4, 2021 8:59 AM EDT
Updated Nov. 4, 2021 11:43 AM EDT
While it’s best to stay off the road, if you have to drive in snow, you need to know what to do to stay safe.
November is beginning the same way October ended in the Northwest: stormy.
AccuWeather forecasters say that the storm train is likely to keep chugging through the region for at least several more days. This stormy pattern is sending much-needed precipitation in the form of rain and mountain snow to areas from the Pacific Northwest to Northern California.
Both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, have recorded measurable rain on the first three days of the new month. With the next storm moving ashore on Thursday, the rainy streak will continue.
AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok noted that a dip in the jet stream across the Bering Sea through the northern Pacific Ocean will continue to push waves of energy toward the Northwest through the rest of this week.
After the system on Thursday moves farther inland and falls apart on Thursday night, the next system on Friday will primarily affect western portions of Washington and Oregon before it also diminishes.
Temperatures during the weekend in Seattle are also forecast to settle at below-normal levels with highs in the upper 40s. A normal temperature this time of year there is in the mid-50s. A similar temperature outlook is in place for Portland, where highs are forecast to hover near 50 on Saturday and Sunday. An average high temp is 55 F for early November in the city.
More rain and mountain snow are expected to start the weekend, with precipitation potentially getting as far south as the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada in California. Besides precipitation making it a bit farther to the south, this system will also have more wind as well as colder air to work with.
"Another storm could bring snow to some of the major passes in the Cascades," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
With snow levels between 3,000 and 4,000 feet, snow could make for difficult travel in locations such as Snoqualmie Pass and Stampede Pass in Washington.
Rain and snow showers can continue in the Northwest on Sunday and Monday. Much of the region may become drier on Tuesday before a stronger storm arrives Tuesday night. Snow levels will be higher with this system, and the heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, especially in burn scar areas.
Yet again, forecasters anticipate much of the rain and mountain snow will affect Washington and Oregon. While the wet pattern is helping to alleviate the drought in that region, little to no precipitation has fallen recently farther to the south.
In the days since nearly a half-inch of rain fell in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, no rain has fallen there since, and none is in the forecast for the coming week, forecasters say. The precipitation expected in Northern California will not be enough to ease the drought much there either.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, nearly 40% of California is still in an exceptional drought, which has significantly affected the state's reservoir levels. Exceptional drought is rated as the most intense form of drought, according to the drought monitor.
By late next week, it appears that the active storm track may lift even farther to the north, largely focusing precipitation on northwestern Washington and southwestern Canada.
"There is a long way to go in order to ease drought and water usage concerns," cautioned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
