Indoor dining has been suspended across New York City for at least two weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions, forcing restaurants to rely on outdoor seating and takeout. However, the pending snowstorm across the Northeast now poses another hurdle for restaurants to overcome. A snow alert was issued on Monday that will put a temporary end to outdoor dining in the city. The city estimates that the snow alert will be over by Thursday evening, allowing restaurants to reopen, but this may change based on roadway conditions. Enzo’s Restaurant on Arthur Avenue started preparing for the storm’s impacts on Monday “by being pro-active and calling offices and hospitals, police departments, fire stations, and seeing if they were willing to get orders to go for lunchtime, dinnertime,” manager Robert Aste told ABC7 Eyewitness News.
Forecasters are warning that this blockbuster storm will hit hard and fast on Wednesday, potentially disrupting — if not shutting down— travel, closing schools and causing power outages. While some schools with remote learning may not call for a snow day, there’s the potential that students without generators in their household and people working from home may still face an accessibility barrier from the intense weather. These power outages will be more widespread near the coast, where the trees and power lines will have to weather stronger winds.
Winter storm warnings are in place from parts of northwestern North Carolina to northern New Jersey, while winter storm watches are currently in place from parts of the Appalachians into southeastern New England.
A winter storm warning means that snow, sleet or ice is expected and you should take action, according to a National Weather Service definition. A warning is usually issued when forecaster confidence is high that a winter storm will cause significant impacts. A winter storm watch means that snow, sleet or ice is possible and people should be prepared, according to the NWS. A watch is usually issued for when confidence is medium that a winter storm could produce significant impacts.
Farther south, winter storm advisories are in place across parts of western North Carolina and northwestern South Carolina. A significant accumulation of ice is expected in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. from this nor'easter.
A winter storm advisory means that wintry weather is expected with mainly light amounts of precipitation. "Exercise caution," the NWS says.
AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno has been tracking the potential for a major winter storm since the middle of last week. Now, with under 24 hours until the storm really ramps up, Rayno says all the necessary ingredients in place for the storm to produce a thump of snow. One of those key ingredients is a fresh round of cold air that poured into the region on Monday. Hear a detailed analysis from Rayno on the storm's potential track and which areas could be buried by a foot or more of snow.
Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 case was announced to the public, the much-anticipated vaccine has finally not only been approved for emergency use in the U.S., but has been shipped out across the nation. However, an impending snowstorm may threaten to delay some of those doses from reaching part of the most populated areas in the Northeast. The first vaccine shipments left Pfizer’s main manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, and more have since set out into Tuesday with delivery expected on Wednesday — right when the storm is expected to escalate.
“While some operations and service may be impacted by severe local weather conditions, we will provide service to the best of our ability to accessible areas, and contingency plans are in place,”Sederia Gray, a senior communications specialist for FedEx, told AccuWeather in an email. Both UPS and FedEx have been entrusted to deliver the vaccines across the nation. When AccuWeather asked Matthew O'Connor, a Senior Manager of Media Relations at UPS, what their contingency plans were for inaccessible roadways, O'Connor responded that that information was “classified.”
The term “nor’easter” is typically reserved for the more intense storms along the northeastern seaboard that have the potential to cause significant impacts to lives and property. While these storms are often associated with fierce blizzard conditions along with high winds and snowfall, those alone are not criteria for this type of storm. Rather, the storms are called “nor’easters” due to the coastal winds originating from a northeasterly direction. Intense strengthening of these storms can then occur if they move across a cold front in the eastern U.S. or if the storm collides into high pressure sitting over southeastern Canada or northern New England. In the case of the latter, there is the potential for the nor’easter to transform into a bomb cyclone.
A look at the national weather radar on Tuesday morning showed a rather tranquil pattern in place across the mid-Atlantic and much of the Northeast. Apart from some snow flurries falling over parts of New York and Pennsylvania, not much was happening. But AccuWeather forecasters say that in 24 hours that will all change dramatically as the ingredients for a major winter storm come together and begin moving across the region. For many places, the storm has the potential to dump the largest amounts of snow in years. Stay tuned here on AccuWeather.com and on the AccuWeather TV network for continuing coverage of a storm that has the potential to bring snow, ice and blizzard conditions Wednesday into Thursday.
The national weather radar showed the calm before the storm across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast early in the day on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AccuWeather)