Winter storm warnings are in place from parts of northwestern North Carolina to northern New Jersey, while winter storm watches are currently in place from parts of the Appalachians into southeastern New England.

A winter storm warning means that snow, sleet or ice is expected and you should take action, according to a National Weather Service definition. A warning is usually issued when forecaster confidence is high that a winter storm will cause significant impacts. A winter storm watch means that snow, sleet or ice is possible and people should be prepared, according to the NWS. A watch is usually issued for when confidence is medium that a winter storm could produce significant impacts.

Farther south, winter storm advisories are in place across parts of western North Carolina and northwestern South Carolina. A significant accumulation of ice is expected in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. from this nor'easter.

A winter storm advisory means that wintry weather is expected with mainly light amounts of precipitation. "Exercise caution," the NWS says.