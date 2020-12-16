Nor'easter set to blast the eastern US with heavy snow
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Dec. 14, 2020 11:10 AM EST
Updated Dec. 16, 2020 10:12 AM EST
Areas closer to the coast will endure fierce winds and flooding. Power outages and travel disruptions will be likely following the storm.
With the official start of winter just days away, Mother Nature began doling out a full-blown monster of a winter storm on Wednesday. Weather radar showed the storm taking shape Wednesday morning as AccuWeather meteorologists had predicted, with snow, ice and rain stretching from the Ohio Valley all the way down to the Southeast as the storm began taking aim at the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.
As AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno put it, "All the ingredients” had come together to bring a major nor’easter to a huge swath of the eastern United States.
The storm, however, is a fast-moving one and though it’s poised to bring snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour at its peak, that quick forward speed will prevent the system from turning into an all-out “snowmaggedon,” AccuWeather forecasters said. But make no mistake, the team cautioned, this will be a big storm that will bring whiteout and blizzard conditions to some places and result in power outages where the storm hits hardest.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches and warnings Tuesday across numerous states spanning from North Carolina to Maine ahead of the storm. More snow is anticipated from the developing nor'easter than from all of the storms last winter combined in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City.
Precipitation was starting out as snow and a wintry mix across parts of Virginia, causing treacherous conditions on roads there. Similarly, precipitation will start out as snow in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., but a change over to a wintry mix and then all rain will limit total accumulations. The nation’s capital is looking at accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, and Baltimore is expected to pick up 2 to 4 inches.
Mixing will also cut down on snow totals in Philadelphia, but the City of Brotherly Love could be buried under 4 to 8 inches of snow when the storm is done. That’s more than the city saw during all of last winter when only 0.3 of an inch of snow fell during the entire season.
It will be a close call in New York City too, where the snow is forecast to pile up to a depth of 10 to 15 inches. If snow changes over to sleet and a bit of rain sooner than anticipated, then the storm total will end up under 10 inches. But, if little to no mixing occurs in the Big Apple, snowfall can top 15 inches.
Harrisburg, Allentown, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, are all likely to pick up a foot or more of snow.
Precipitation in Boston is expected to remain in the form of snow, with totals around a foot. Areas southeast of Boston will face some mixing, and snowfall totals are expected to be in the 10- to 15-inch range.
Forecasters are warning that the storm will hit hard and fast with major disruptions to travel and even travel shutdowns, as well as shipping delays, school closings and power outages from this blockbuster storm. Even where some students and people are working from home during the storm, power outages could throw a big wrench into that plan. Some areas may not only pick up the heaviest snowfall in several years, but this snow could also rival December snowfall records.
A broad swath of 12-18 inches of snow is projected to fall from northwestern Virginia and northeastern West Virginia to part of northern Maryland, central and eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southeastern New York state and southern New England. Within this area, some places can pick up a 24-inch snowfall amount with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches.
Snowfall of this magnitude will shut down travel and lead to major delays of shipments at a time when a critical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has begun.
Intense snowfall rates will cause snow to rapidly pile up on roads, raising the risk of highway shutdowns and stranded motorists. AccuWeather meteorologists are strongly urging motorists to be off the roads by the time the first flakes of snow start to fall. This will allow snow removal crews to be most efficient.
"Motorists that become stranded and ride out the storm in their vehicles will be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning should their exhaust system become covered in snow," According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds can create near-blizzard conditions just inland of the coast where all or mostly snow falls from the storm. Northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley of New York state through much of Connecticut and northwestern Rhode Island is the most likely zone to experience blizzard and whiteout conditions. In this area, winds can frequently gust between 40 and 50 mph, dropping the visibility to near-zero at times at the height of the storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
But, farther inland where the snow will be dry and powdery and wind will not be as strong, extensive blowing and drifting of snow is still expected on top of the heavy snowfall.
There is the likelihood of power outages and even minor tidal flooding due to strong winds at the coast.
The storm began over parts of the Ohio Valley and the southern Appalachians during Tuesday night and will spread across the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic during the day Wednesday. The storm's impacts will reach southern New England on Wednesday evening.
Exactly how much snow falls along the Interstate 95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic is highly dependent on the exact track of the storm, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
"A shift farther to the east or west by 25 miles can have a huge impact on accumulation of snow versus more mixing of rain and snow and plain rain," Travis said, adding that an altered storm track could also make a big difference in snow amounts on the western side of the storm. Snow totals could change from an inch of snow to 6 inches or a foot of snow, since there will be a sharp edge to the snowfall on the storm's northern and western fringe.
AccuWeather users can follow along with storm projections by visiting WinterCast for Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Farther south, a swath of ice is forecast to cover surfaces in parts of western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina and southwestern and central Virginia from late Tuesday night to Wednesday. A glaze of ice of 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch is projected.
"Significant power outages will be possible in the area where ice totals of 0.25 of an inch occur, but where mostly sleet falls -- with the tendency to bounce off elevated surfaces -- the risk of power outages will be lower," Sojda said.
Amid the ice storm, which will happen along stretches of I-40, I-77 and I-81, roads can become extremely slippery, and travel should be avoided, Sojda warned.
The storm should last no more than 24 hours in most locations and is likely to last a mere 12 hours in some locations.
The wintry precipitation is forecast to end Wednesday afternoon and evening over parts of the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians, Thursday morning and midday in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians and finally taper off during Thursday afternoon and evening in New England.
A major snowstorm is not expected over the Ohio Valley, but snowfall on the order of 1-3 inches will make roads slippery in parts of southern Illinois, southern and central Indiana, much of Ohio and western West Virginia.
The blockbuster storm has already begun to drop snow over parts of the interior West and spread accumulating snow over the southern Plains into Monday night and Tuesday.
"Once the storm starts moving north, it will meet colder air, and more wintry precipitation will begin to take over with the potential for significant ice and snow across a large portion of the East," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
Folks who have been dreaming of a white Christmas could end up getting their wish this holiday season, even though the storm is arriving just about a week before the holiday.
"Overall, a chillier pattern looks to last until Christmas, so if any locales get around a foot or more of snow, it could be enough to last until Christmas,” AccuWeather long-range meteorologist Tyler Roys said. “It could also turn a bit more active again Christmas week, so some spots could even add a little more snow before the holiday."
AccuWeather forecasters have been tracking the potential for a disruptive snowstorm across the eastern U.S. since late last week when they saw the early signs that something big was brewing.
AccuWeather’s Winter Weather Center has snowfall totals for the most impacted cities. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
