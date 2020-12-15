Late week arctic blast to follow snowstorm in Northeast and mid-Atlantic
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 15, 2020 7:44 AM
Social media users across New York state shared video of snow-covered scenes to start their week.
Forecasters say that snow and ice forecast to fall in the East at midweek will not be melting quickly as a cold plunge will follow the storm.
After a winter storm delivers more snow than some locations have had in years, the fresh blanket of snow and, in some locations, ice, will be sticking around for several days.
"On the heels of the major winter storm that will bury much of the mid-Atlantic and portions of the Northeast with over a foot of snow, some exceptionally cold air for mid-December will linger later on Thursday, Thursday night and Friday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
In fact, many areas will have temperatures as low or lower than what is typical in January, which is the coldest month of the year on average.
"Temperatures in most of the bigger cities will be no higher than the mid- or upper 30s, and night will bring lows in the 20s. These ranges are about 3-6 degrees below normal for this time of the year, and the natural refrigeration that a fresh snowpack brings will be largely responsible for it," Babinski added.
Since snow and ice are cold, temperatures are often several degrees lower than they would be without any snow or ice. After several days, as the snow on the ground becomes old or starts to melt, there is less of an effect on air temperature.
Even with the cold air, since some places will be above freezing during the day, melting will take place. This will be especially true in any areas where the sun is able to break through the clouds.
However, all locations are expected to fall below freezing at night. After plows have cleared the streets, any water from melting snow piles may run back onto roads. This could cause any untreated surfaces to become icy at night. Therefore, anyone traveling will need to take heed, even long after the precipitation has ended.
This "freeze/thaw" cycle is likely to continue through the weekend, especially in areas that receive over 6 inches of snow. Elsewhere, much of the snow may melt by the end of the weekend, given temperatures above freezing during the day and not as much snow to melt.
"Most temperatures should begin a moderating trend this coming weekend, when temperatures will return to the 40s in most of the big, coastal cities," Babinski said.
Even in areas where more than 6 inches of snow falls, it remains to be seen whether or not the snow will stick around long enough to make for a white Christmas.
