Brrrr! Frigid air to follow record April snow in parts of US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Apr. 21, 2021 2:50 PM EDT
Ahead of the return of winter, a day of tumultuous storms will rattle areas across the East Coast and New England.
April 20 marked the official one-month mark into the spring season, but Mother Nature apparently didn't get the memo. A storm set a slew of records for daily snowfall amounts for the date. The system is also the culprit behind much colder air arriving across the Midwest and Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters warn that hard freezes along with the winterlike chill could linger through the end of the week -- and perhaps well into May for some areas.
Much of the swath that picked up late-season snow, which stretched from the central Plains to the interior Northeast, has experienced accumulating snow in the past this late in the season and even as late as the first or second week of May.
However, snowfall amounts from the storm were notable -- and in many cases record-breaking -- as snow piled up during the daylight hours, despite strong sunshine that still penetrates through the clouds in mid-April.
At Paducah, Kentucky, the 0.6 of an inch of snow that fell on April 20 was the latest measurable snow on record. The old record was 0.5 inches set on April 18, 1983. Measurable snow is 0.1 of an inch or greater.
As much as 7 inches of snow fell on Ottawa Hills, Ohio, with Cincinnati receiving a total of 3 inches. At Cincinnati, 2.3 inches of snow fell by the end of April 20, which set a daily snowfall record. The old record was 1.5 inches set way back in 1901.
Much of the white visible on this image taken on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Indiana, southern Michigan, western Kentucky and northern and western Ohio is snow on the ground from the recent storm and not cloud cover. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Snow is forecast to continue to fall on portions of the central Appalachians, eastern Great Lakes and northern New England into Wednesday night. Even after the main part of the storm departs, some lake-effect snow showers may linger into Thursday.
Snow by itself is not detrimental to blossoms, flowers and tender crops this time of the year, but prolonged freezing temperatures can cause some damage and especially where there is penetrating cold due to wind. Cold paired with wind will be an issue from much of the Midwest to the Northeast. Where peach trees are blossoming, and grape vines have budded and started to leaf out, some damage may occur.
But, even in portions of the central and southern Plains, where winds are forecast to remain light or drop off Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to dip low enough for a hard freeze to develop with below-freezing temperatures for a number of hours.
"Freezing temperatures are predicted as far to the southeast as northern Georgia and western North Carolina Thursday morning with the risk of frost in portions of northern Mississippi and Alabama and middle Tennessee," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "Temperatures will be solidly below freezing in the central Appalachians and in New England, just inland from the coast, on Thursday morning."
AccuWeather meteorologists recommend bringing tender potted plants indoors and covering cold sensitive plants and shrubs during this outbreak of cold air.
Aside from a gardening and agricultural standpoint, it will feel more like early March in the Midwest and Northeast when factoring in temperature, wind and other weather conditions into the end of the week.
"AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens F and even the single digits Wednesday night and hover at that level for the morning commute on Thursday," Anderson said. Overnight lows could even come within a few degrees of records in many areas.
Whether records are challenged or not, temperatures will fall well short of average. Normal low temperatures during the start of the fourth week of April range from near 32 in northern New England and the upper Great Lakes to the middle 40s along the Ohio River and the upper part of the Chesapeake Bay to the lower 50s in northern Georgia.
Many people will need winter weight jackets. Those waiting outside at bus stops and train stations may be more comfortable with gloves and a knitted hat.
And the cold air won't be quick to depart either, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Portions of the Midwest and Northeast will have to endure yet another night of very low temperatures and the likelihood of a frost or freeze.
"Areas from the Great Lakes and part of the Ohio Valley through much of the interior Northeast will be at risk for a freeze from Thursday night to early Friday," Anderson said.
The risk of late-season frosts and freezes are not likely to stop after the end of this week for portions of the Central and Northeastern states.
"Significant southward dips in the jet stream, combined with bubbles of high pressure at the surface can lead to at least a couple more incidents where temperatures dip to or below freezing from portions of the central Plains, Midwest and Northeast into the first week or two of May," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok explained.
Southward plunges in the jet stream allow colder air to drain southward from Canada. Areas of high pressure are more likely to lead to a clear sky and light winds at night, which can allow temperatures to plummet to frosty levels for several hours.
These cold snaps can potentially become more and more damaging as the weeks progress. This is especially true when cold nights are surrounded by warm weather episodes that can push buds and blossoms out in more locations -- and as the temptation to plant warm-season flowers and vegetables increases.
"We have been expressing concern about the risk of later-than-average frosts and freezes in the zone from the central and southern Plains to the Northeast states from late-April to the middle of May in our spring 2021 outlook," Pastelok said.
This means that areas from northern Ohio and southern Michigan to much of Pennsylvania, New York state and central New England will be at risk for one or more frosts and/or freezes beyond the average last date of the same which is during the first few days of May.
