Do dogs need jackets in winter? Here’s what vets say

A vet-approved guide to protecting your dog from winter temperatures, ice and salt.

Copied

Lauree Simmons, with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, joins AccuWeather to discuss how to protect your pets if they’re not used to the snow, as well as their efforts to save pets affected by the California wildfires.

Winter ushers in a season of preparation for your home, car and yourself — but what about your pets? Depending on the breed, cold weather can be tough for many dogs. Fortunately, there are simple ways to keep pups comfortable and safe all winter long.

Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Coates writes for The Spruce Pets that not all dogs need winter jackets, but many do. Dogs that benefit the most include small breeds, puppies, senior dogs, and pets with health conditions. Short-haired breeds or any dog in the miniature category may also need an extra layer when temperatures drop.

"Small dogs have relatively more surface area through which to lose heat than big dogs, so all other things being equal, smaller dogs benefit from jackets at higher temperatures than bigger dogs," Coates writes.

A dog wearing a winter jacket after the first significant snowfall of the season has hit Krakow, Poland, on November 23, 2025. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the ASPCA, a good rule of thumb is simple: If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your dog.

Several conditions influence whether your dog needs extra protection outdoors:

Temperature and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures

Breed size and coat type

Age and health

How long your dog will be outside

Which dog breeds handle cold weather better?

Some breeds naturally tolerate cold better due to their thick, insulating coats. Dogs like Siberian huskies, Bernese mountain dogs, Newfoundlands and chow chows were bred for frigid environments and typically don’t need additional layers.

A woman on skis walks her dog along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (Photo by JEMAL COUNTESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Depending on your climate, dogs with double coats will shed their summer and winter coats to adapt to seasonal changes, a process often called “blowing their coat.”

How winter weather affects your dog’s paws

Winter conditions can be harsh on dogs’ paws. Ice buildup and salt on sidewalks can irritate paw pads or cause small injuries.

Ways to protect your dog’s feet include:

Applying a paw balm or wax to create a protective barrier

Rinsing paws after walks on salted surfaces

Using dog booties to prevent cuts, irritation and salt exposure

Boots can also help keep paw pads warm and those toe beans clean

When to talk to your vet about winter gear

Every dog is different. If you’re unsure whether your pet needs a jacket, boots or other winter gear, consult your veterinarian to determine what’s best for your pup’s specific needs.