Dallas sees 80-plus degree temp swing in just 1 week
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 23, 2021 4:27 PM EST
Temperatures on Tuesday could be 50 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the temperatures during the extreme Arctic blast last week.
What a difference a week can make.
A substantial warmup is underway across the middle of the United States this week, including across areas that were hit hard by disastrous winter weather last week, and AccuWeather forecasters say that temperatures will rise dramatically from the lowest point last week in some communities.
Rounds of snow and ice compounded a power crisis across parts of the South Central states that left millions of Americans without heat amid the coldest air in decades. And the bitterly cold air left behind a mess too. Many Texans face lengthy cleanup from burst pipes along with ongoing water shortages in the aftermath of the winter storms.
Brutal cold spread across the Plains, reaching as far south as Texas and Louisiana. Low-temperature records fell as the mercury plummeted to below zero in southern cities like Oklahoma City and Dallas.
Fast forward to one week later and a big warmup was enveloping the Central states Tuesday thanks to the retreat of Arctic air back into Canada.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said that it is quite an astounding temperature turnaround in a week's time.
Temperatures began climbing in earnest over the weekend, with some areas finally creeping above freezing and into the 40s and 50s.
The warming trend continued to ramp up early in the week. On Monday, Feb. 22, the temperatures in Rapid City, South Dakota, soared to 57 degrees in the afternoon after bottoming out at 24 degrees below zero last week, making for an 82-degree temperature swing.
On Tuesday, AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Brittany Boyer explained that temperatures are forecast to surge to levels 30, 40 and 50 degrees higher than during the depths of frigid air from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.
Temperatures were forecast to be well above average on Tuesday just one week after historic cold froze the southern Plains. (AccuWeather)
"It's not just the fact that we have a huge warmup from last week to this week, it's the fact that temperatures are also above normal as well," Boyer explained.
Temperatures in the low to upper 70s in cities like Oklahoma City are about 15 degrees above normal for late February and are temperatures more typical of mid-April.
The temperature in Dallas bottomed out at 2 below zero on Feb 16. With the high temperature soaring to 80 on Feb. 23, Dallas is looking at a big temperature swing 82 degrees exactly a week later.
Oklahoma City also came in with an 85-degree temperature swing by Tuesday afternoon as the temperature soared to 71 degrees. In Oklahoma City, the mercury plunged to 14 degrees below zero last Tuesday.
Following new record-low temperatures set in the middle of February, the temperature swing will have residents wondering which season it is and could leave many with severe case of weather whiplash.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
This is also true in the city of Hastings, Nebraska, where the temperature the morning of Feb. 16 was 30 degrees below zero. A predicted high of 57 degrees during the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 23, would mean a temperature swing of 88 degrees.
The big winner could be Topeka, Kansas, another city that will experience an extreme weather roller coaster ride. After a low temperature of 21 below zero on Feb. 16, a high temperature of 70 on Tuesday equaled a jump of 91 degrees.
While not as extreme, cities like Austin and San Antonio, Texas, will go from needing heat last week to needing power to turn on air conditioners.
Those displaced from their homes, or still without power, may need alternative ways to stay comfortable through Wednesday afternoon.
In some cities farther east, the warmest air is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon.
The warmup scheduled for the eastern U.S. will not be as dramatic as the one in the center of the country, but it will still be one of the first big warmups so far this winter.
From cities like Detroit and Buffalo to Raleigh and Atlanta, temperature swings upwards of 10 to as much as 30 degrees above last week's frigid levels are expected Wednesday. Afternoon highs will soar high enough above normal that it will feel more like an early spring day than late February, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
High temperatures are likely to rebound from the teens and 20s in the central Appalachians late in the weekend, to the 30s and lower 40s by midweek. Meanwhile, highs along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast will trend upward into the 40s in Boston and New York City, to the 50s and even near 60 in Washington, D.C., by the middle of the week.
In comparison, Boston's normal high is in the low 40s during late February. New York City typically climbs into the mid-40s during the last week of February, and D.C. reaches right around 50 on average during this time frame.
In Richmond, Virginia, a forecast high of 64 is expected on Wednesday. Not only would it be the warmest day since Jan. 2 for the city, but the temperature would swing 45 degrees higher than the low temperature Sunday morning.
The accelerating thaw will help with natural melting of ice and snow on roads, especially across the Northeast where some locations still have 6-12 inches of snow on the ground.
Even the thaw can cause some pipes that split but remained frozen to this point to release water without notice. Property owners may want to thoroughly inspect all the pipes before turning the water back on.
Right at the end of the month, the weather pattern will once again shift, bringing an end to the abnormal warmth and presenting temperatures more typical for early March.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe that while some cold air may reach the South Central states by Wednesday, producing slightly below-average temperatures, the cooler air will pale in comparison to last week's frigid conditions.
Meanwhile, in the Northeast, temperatures are forecast to drop 5-10 degrees by Thursday afternoon, back near normal for the end of February.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Dallas sees 80-plus degree temp swing in just 1 week
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 23, 2021 4:27 PM EST
Temperatures on Tuesday could be 50 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the temperatures during the extreme Arctic blast last week.
What a difference a week can make.
A substantial warmup is underway across the middle of the United States this week, including across areas that were hit hard by disastrous winter weather last week, and AccuWeather forecasters say that temperatures will rise dramatically from the lowest point last week in some communities.
Rounds of snow and ice compounded a power crisis across parts of the South Central states that left millions of Americans without heat amid the coldest air in decades. And the bitterly cold air left behind a mess too. Many Texans face lengthy cleanup from burst pipes along with ongoing water shortages in the aftermath of the winter storms.
Brutal cold spread across the Plains, reaching as far south as Texas and Louisiana. Low-temperature records fell as the mercury plummeted to below zero in southern cities like Oklahoma City and Dallas.
Fast forward to one week later and a big warmup was enveloping the Central states Tuesday thanks to the retreat of Arctic air back into Canada.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said that it is quite an astounding temperature turnaround in a week's time.
Temperatures began climbing in earnest over the weekend, with some areas finally creeping above freezing and into the 40s and 50s.
The warming trend continued to ramp up early in the week. On Monday, Feb. 22, the temperatures in Rapid City, South Dakota, soared to 57 degrees in the afternoon after bottoming out at 24 degrees below zero last week, making for an 82-degree temperature swing.
On Tuesday, AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Brittany Boyer explained that temperatures are forecast to surge to levels 30, 40 and 50 degrees higher than during the depths of frigid air from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16.
Temperatures were forecast to be well above average on Tuesday just one week after historic cold froze the southern Plains. (AccuWeather)
"It's not just the fact that we have a huge warmup from last week to this week, it's the fact that temperatures are also above normal as well," Boyer explained.
Temperatures in the low to upper 70s in cities like Oklahoma City are about 15 degrees above normal for late February and are temperatures more typical of mid-April.
The temperature in Dallas bottomed out at 2 below zero on Feb 16. With the high temperature soaring to 80 on Feb. 23, Dallas is looking at a big temperature swing 82 degrees exactly a week later.
Oklahoma City also came in with an 85-degree temperature swing by Tuesday afternoon as the temperature soared to 71 degrees. In Oklahoma City, the mercury plunged to 14 degrees below zero last Tuesday.
Following new record-low temperatures set in the middle of February, the temperature swing will have residents wondering which season it is and could leave many with severe case of weather whiplash.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
This is also true in the city of Hastings, Nebraska, where the temperature the morning of Feb. 16 was 30 degrees below zero. A predicted high of 57 degrees during the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 23, would mean a temperature swing of 88 degrees.
The big winner could be Topeka, Kansas, another city that will experience an extreme weather roller coaster ride. After a low temperature of 21 below zero on Feb. 16, a high temperature of 70 on Tuesday equaled a jump of 91 degrees.
While not as extreme, cities like Austin and San Antonio, Texas, will go from needing heat last week to needing power to turn on air conditioners.
Those displaced from their homes, or still without power, may need alternative ways to stay comfortable through Wednesday afternoon.
In some cities farther east, the warmest air is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon.
The warmup scheduled for the eastern U.S. will not be as dramatic as the one in the center of the country, but it will still be one of the first big warmups so far this winter.
From cities like Detroit and Buffalo to Raleigh and Atlanta, temperature swings upwards of 10 to as much as 30 degrees above last week's frigid levels are expected Wednesday. Afternoon highs will soar high enough above normal that it will feel more like an early spring day than late February, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
High temperatures are likely to rebound from the teens and 20s in the central Appalachians late in the weekend, to the 30s and lower 40s by midweek. Meanwhile, highs along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast will trend upward into the 40s in Boston and New York City, to the 50s and even near 60 in Washington, D.C., by the middle of the week.
In comparison, Boston's normal high is in the low 40s during late February. New York City typically climbs into the mid-40s during the last week of February, and D.C. reaches right around 50 on average during this time frame.
In Richmond, Virginia, a forecast high of 64 is expected on Wednesday. Not only would it be the warmest day since Jan. 2 for the city, but the temperature would swing 45 degrees higher than the low temperature Sunday morning.
The accelerating thaw will help with natural melting of ice and snow on roads, especially across the Northeast where some locations still have 6-12 inches of snow on the ground.
Even the thaw can cause some pipes that split but remained frozen to this point to release water without notice. Property owners may want to thoroughly inspect all the pipes before turning the water back on.
Related:
Right at the end of the month, the weather pattern will once again shift, bringing an end to the abnormal warmth and presenting temperatures more typical for early March.
AccuWeather meteorologists believe that while some cold air may reach the South Central states by Wednesday, producing slightly below-average temperatures, the cooler air will pale in comparison to last week's frigid conditions.
Meanwhile, in the Northeast, temperatures are forecast to drop 5-10 degrees by Thursday afternoon, back near normal for the end of February.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo