Blizzard could be the biggest snowstorm to ever hit Boston in January
Boston is no stranger to big snowstorms, but Beantown's first blizzard since 2018 could end up being the biggest on record for the month of January.
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jan. 27, 2022 4:32 PM EST
Updated Jan. 27, 2022 6:12 PM EST
A substantial winter storm will bring whiteout conditions and gusty winds, dumping more than a foot of snow across southern New England before moving off the coast Sunday morning.
A major nor'easter is knocking on the door of New England and the latest forecasts show this storm could pack a big enough punch to make its way into Boston's top snowstorms on record.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston has already started to prepare for the winter storm by changing meteorologists' typical nine-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts.
"You could be there for 12 hours plus," Andrew Loconto, Lead Meteorologist at the NWS Boston office, told AccuWeather in an interview. The Boston NWS office is actually located in Norton, Massachusetts, a suburb that's about a one-hour drive south of the city. "A lot of times you have to pack a bag just in case you get stuck in with heavy, heavy snow and difficult road conditions."
The impending nor'easter is expected to bring difficult and even impossible travel conditions to parts of southern New England, but how does it stack up to Boston's top snowstorms in recorded history?
The Blizzard of 2003, also known as the President's Day Storm, was a historic and record-breaking snowstorm along the East coast. Snow fell from Washington, D.C., to Boston, burying some towns under 30 inches of snow. Boston picked up 27.6 inches of snow during that storm, 0.5 inches more than the Northeast Blizzard of 1978. The '78 blizzard currently holds the number one spot for the most snowfall in Boston.
The Northeast Blizzard of 1978, also known as "one of the worst of the century," according to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), dumped 27.1 inches of snow in Boston and wreaked havoc along the Eastern Seaboard. This storm sits right behind the Blizzard of 2003 on the leaderboard.
Boston would likely have to receive 20 inches or more snow this weekend to break into one of the top 10 snowfall slots.
"We currently have a forecast of 18-24 inches of snow in Boston," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty says.
January is a little early for blockbuster snowstorms for the city, and more than 24.6 inches of snow could easily capture the number one slot. That record was set by a storm between January 26 and January 28, 2015.
If Boston ends up with more than 14.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, the storm will move into the top 10 snowiest days on record for the city. The snowiest 24-hour period in Boston occurred during the Blizzard of 2003, when a whopping 23.6 inches of snow was measured over the course of a single day.
"Conditions look favorable for blizzard conditions on Saturday in Boston," Douty said. This could mark the first time Boston has been under a blizzard warning since March of 2018, when Boston Logan International Airport picked up 14.8 inches of snow, according to a report from The Washington Post.
This nor'easter comes as Boston is in the middle of its snowiest months, and forecasting storms of this magnitude can take a toll on forecasters at the NWS office in Boston.
"It's difficult to sleep because you're just so wired after a 12-hour shift, you just want to keep working," Loconto shared.
Forecasters have to be flexible during a winter storm. Some will work with emergency management or aviation weather partners to keep them up to date about the incoming weather. However, normal operations like putting together the seven-day forecast still need to continue.
Loconto has been with the NWS Boston office since 2019 and hasn’t experienced many winter storms in the Boston area yet, but he told AccuWeather that this weekend’s nor’easter might be a memorable one.
